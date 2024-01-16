Cosmic Saltillo Tacos
Food
Tacos
- Al Pastor
Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Table Salsa$4.50
- Aranchera Steak
Guacamole, Onion, Cilantro, Table Salsa$5.50
- Carnitas
Pickled Red Onion, Avocado Sauce, Cilantro, Table Salsa$4.50
- Chickaroni Taco
Fried Chicken Bites, Guacamole, Cilantro, Table Salsa$5.00
- Guajillo Chicken
Cotija, Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro$4.50
- Not You Tio's Chorizo
Vegan Chorizo, Potato, Shredded Kale, Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onion$4.50
- Quinceanera Brisket
House Brisket, Vingear Slaw, Table Salsa$5.00
- Build Your Own$1.50
Breakfast Tacos
- Avocado, Bacon
Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Egg, Cheese, Avocado Sauce$4.00
- Brisket & Sunny Egg
House Brisket, Table Salsa, Pickled Red Onion, Sunny Side Up Egg$4.50
- Chilaquiles
Green Sauce, Sunny Side Up Egg, Cotija & Crema$4.00
- Chorizo & Egg
Chorizo, Cheese, Egg, Avocado Sauce- Sub Veggie Chorizo!$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Con Todo
The Whole Lot! Chorizo, Egg, Noples, Beans, Potato, Avocado Sauce$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Nopalitos
Cactus, Egg, Potato, Avocado Sauce$3.50
- Prime Time
Aranchera Steak, Egg, Cheese, Avocado Sauce$4.50
Snacks
- Charro Beans$4.50
- Chickaroni Bites
Breaded Chicken Bites Deep Fried & Served with Queso & Salsa$9.00
- Three Amigos
Get Em Together! Tortilla Chips, Table Salsa, Queso & Guacamole!$9.50
- Queso Fries
Battered Fries Topped with Queso, Crema & Avocado Sauce$7.00
- Corn In A Cup
Roasted Corn, Butter, Cotjia, Crema, Valentinsas & Cilantro$4.50
- Chips & Salsa$3.30
- Chips & Guacamole$4.50
- Chips & Queso$5.50
- Chip Refill$1.00
Drinks
Drinks & Margs
- Frozen Marg
Blanco Tequlia w/ Agave, Orange & Lime. Salt Rim$11.00
- Mucho Mas Marg
Classic Frozen topped with Frozen Strawberry Hibiscus. Chamoy & Tajin RIm$12.00
- Cosmic Classic
Blanco Tequlia w/ Agave, Orange & Lime. Salt Rim$11.00
- Paloma Blanco
Blanco Tequlia w/ Mexican Squirt & Lime. Salt Rim$11.00
- Jalisco Sunset
Blanco Tequlia w/ Pineapple Fresca, Lime. Chamoy & Tajin RIm$11.00
- Sandida Pepino
Cucumber, Watermelon & Lime Fresca w/ Vodka or Tequlia$11.00
Cervezas & House Frescas
- Tecate$6.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Dos XX$6.00
- Calidad$6.00
- Bohemia Dark$6.00
- Victoria$6.00
- Tequlia Slammer$7.00
- Cucumber Watermelon Fresca
Fresh Cucumber & Watermelon$6.00
- Pineapple Chamoy Fresca
Pineapple Puree & Chamoy w/ a Chamoy Tajin Rim$6.00
- Lime Fresca Tajin$6.00
- Frozen Strawberry Hibiscus
Chamoy & Tajin Rim$7.00
- Bucket of Beers
5 Beers of your choice w/ Limes & Twang Salt$27.00