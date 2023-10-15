Costa Coffee Brookhaven
Beverages
Seasonal Specials
Lattes & Mochas
Latte
Costa signature blend or Decaf espresso with your choice of milk.
Iced Latte
Mocha
Steamed chocolate milk blended with espresso for a caffeinated chocolate treat.
Iced Mocha
Masala Chai Latte
Black tea and warm masala spices with your choice of milk.
Iced Masala Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
The sweet and fresh earthiness of Amai Matcha is paired with your choice of milk or milk alternative.
Iced Matcha Latte
Blue Lavender Latte
The perfect drink for unwinding. Soothing butterfly pea powder is paired with the floral and sweet flavor of lavender.
Iced Blue Lavender Latte
Espresso, Americano, & Cappuccino
Americano
Hot Water and Espresso
Iced Americano
Cortado
Our signature Espresso and textured milk signed off with a little heart.
Iced Cortado
Cappuccino
Our aromatic Espresso, frothy milk, and decadent chocolate dusting.
Iced Cappuccino
Espresso
A single shot of espresso
Iced Espresso
Flat White
A delicious combination of Espresso and lightly textured, velvety milk.
Iced Flat White
Hot Chocolate
Rich chocolate combined with your choice of milk. Add whip cream or marshmallows for an even more decadent experience.
Iced Hot Chocolate
Macchiato
A shot of our signature espresso and a dollop of steamed milk
Iced Macchiato
Coffee and Cold Brew
House Blend Drip Coffee
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Dark Roast Drip Coffee
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Cold Brew
Smooth, well-balanced, and refreshing. Our coffee is brewed in-store for 20 hours and served over ice.
Vanilla Oat Cold Brew
Our signature cold brew is combined with vanilla and oat milk.
Nitro Cold Brew
Our cold brew is infused with nitrogen for a rich, velvety texture.
Joe2Go
Cold Brew Joe2Go
3 Gallon Hot Coffee Cambro
5 Gallon Hot Coffee Cambro
Teas
Acai Pineapple + Probiotics Green Tea
Bergamot Earl Grey Tea
English Breakfast Tea
Spearmint Tea
Vanilla Rooibos + Probiotics Tea
Acai Pineapple Honey
Bergamot Peach Iced Tea
Fragrant and flavorful earl grey tea paired with sweet and invigorating peach.
Rooibos Lime Iced Tea
A hint of spice in our rooibos tea combined with the sweet and tart flavors of lime.
Bulk Tea (30 ct)
Smoothies and Frappes
Banana Matcha Smoothie
Chocolate Protein Banana Smoothie
Cocoa powder, Bananas and Soy Protein Powder blended with Almond Milk.
Strawberry and Oat Smoothie
Our smoothies are made with all fruit and no filler. Strawberries and oat milk sweetened with a hint of agave.
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Salted Caramel Toffee - Frappe
A lush, creamy drink with rich salted caramel and toffee.
Mocha - Frappe
Coffee - Frappe
Get your coffee fix in the form of a creamy, milky, ice-cold frappé, with a fluffy light topping and a sprinkle of chocolate dusting.
Other Bevs (Bottled)
Smart Water 20 oz
Coca Cola - 20 oz
Coke Zero - 20 oz
Diet Coke - 20 oz
Coke de Mexico
Sprite - 20 oz
AHA - Blueberry + Pomegranate
AHA - Lime + Watermelon
AHA - Mango Black Tea
Topo Chico
Simply Orange Juice
Simply Lemonade
Signature FW Can
Caramel FW Can
Mocha FW Can
Fairlife Milk (White) 14 oz
Food
Eggs & Breakfast
Breakfast Veggie Hash Burrito (VG)
Breakfast Burrito
Our house-made quiche and sausage are wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
Baked Eggs + Sausage + Cheddar on Brioche
Our house-made quiche with sausage and cheddar on a brioche bun.
Quiche + Mixed Greens
Our house-made quiche is served with a mixed green salad and lemon vinagrette.
Toast
Avocado Toast (VG)
Avocado, mixed greens, feta and everything seasoning on whole wheat toast.
Red Pepper Hummus Toast (VG)
Red pepper hummus, feta cheese, mixed greens, cucumbers and smoked paprika on whole wheat toast.
Lox Toast
Smoked salmon and herb cream cheese on multigrain toast, garnished with minced dill.
Chocolate Hazelnut Toast (VG)
Chocolate hazelnut spread, strawberries, sliced almonds on whole wheat toast.
Mix & Match Toast
2 slices of your choice of any of our 4 select toast. You can choose between our Avocado Toast, Lox Toast, Nuetella Toast and Red Pepper Hummus Toast.
Sandwiches
Prosciutto + White Cheddar Stuffed Croissant
A buttery croissant stuffed with white cheddar and prosciutto.
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Smoked salmon and herb cream cheese on an everything bagel.
Roasted Turkey + Mozzarella + Sun Dried Tomatoes on Brioche
Shaved smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato pesto, crisp mixed greens on a buttery brioche bun
Salads
Sides
Costa Snacks
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Vegan Parfait with seasonal toppings
Bag Of Chips
Blueberry Chia Superfoods (Earnest Eats)
Blueberry Chia Superfoods
Cranberry Lemon Zest Bar (Earnest Eats)
Cranberry Lemon Zest Bar