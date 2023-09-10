Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$11.50

Smoked salmon and herb cream cheese on an everything bagel.

Iced Blue Lavender Latte

Iced Blue Lavender Latte

$5.25+

The perfect drink for unwinding. Soothing butterfly pea powder is paired with the floral and sweet flavor of lavender.

Prosciutto + White Cheddar Stuffed Croissant

Prosciutto + White Cheddar Stuffed Croissant

$6.95

A buttery croissant stuffed with white cheddar and prosciutto.

Beverages

Lattes & Mochas

Latte

Latte

$3.95+

Costa signature blend or Decaf espresso with your choice of milk.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Costa signature blend or Decaf espresso with your choice of milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Steamed chocolate milk blended with espresso for a caffeinated chocolate treat.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

Steamed chocolate milk blended with espresso for a caffeinated chocolate treat.

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$4.95+

Black tea and warm masala spices with your choice of milk.

Iced Masala Chai Latte

Iced Masala Chai Latte

$4.95+

Black tea and warm masala spices with your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.95+

The sweet and fresh earthiness of Amai Matcha is paired with your choice of milk or milk alternative.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.95+

The sweet and fresh earthiness of Amai Matcha is paired with your choice of milk or milk alternative.

Blue Lavender Latte

Blue Lavender Latte

$5.25+

The perfect drink for unwinding. Soothing butterfly pea powder is paired with the floral and sweet flavor of lavender.

Iced Blue Lavender Latte

Iced Blue Lavender Latte

$5.25+

The perfect drink for unwinding. Soothing butterfly pea powder is paired with the floral and sweet flavor of lavender.

Espresso, Americano, & Cappuccino

Americano

Americano

$3.65+

Hot Water and Espresso

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.65+

Hot Water and Espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Our signature Espresso and textured milk signed off with a little heart.

Iced Cortado

Iced Cortado

$3.25

Our signature Espresso and textured milk signed off with a little heart.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Our aromatic Espresso, frothy milk, and decadent chocolate dusting.

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$3.95+

Our aromatic Espresso, frothy milk, and decadent chocolate dusting.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

A single shot of espresso

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$2.75+

A single shot of espresso

Flat White

Flat White

$5.45

A delicious combination of Espresso and lightly textured, velvety milk.

Iced Flat White

Iced Flat White

$5.45

A delicious combination of Espresso and lightly textured, velvety milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Rich chocolate combined with your choice of milk. Add whip cream or marshmallows for an even more decadent experience.

Iced Hot Chocolate

Iced Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Rich chocolate combined with your choice of milk. Add whip cream or marshmallows for an even more decadent experience.

Macchiato

$3.25

A shot of our signature espresso and a dollop of steamed milk

Iced Macchiato

$3.25

A shot of our signature espresso and a dollop of steamed milk

Coffee and Cold Brew

House Blend Drip Coffee

House Blend Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Smooth, well-balanced, and refreshing. Our coffee is brewed in-store for 20 hours and served over ice.

Vanilla Oat Cold Brew

Vanilla Oat Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our signature cold brew is combined with vanilla and oat milk.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

Our cold brew is infused with nitrogen for a rich, velvety texture.

Joe2Go

$26.00

Cold Brew Joe2Go

$35.00

3 Gallon Hot Coffee Cambro

$80.00

5 Gallon Hot Coffee Cambro

$150.00

Teas

Acai Pineapple + Probiotics Green Tea

Acai Pineapple + Probiotics Green Tea

$3.45
Bergamot Earl Grey Tea

Bergamot Earl Grey Tea

$3.45
English Breakfast Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$3.45
Spearmint Tea

Spearmint Tea

$3.45
Vanilla Rooibos + Probiotics Tea

Vanilla Rooibos + Probiotics Tea

$3.45
Acai Pineapple Honey

Acai Pineapple Honey

$4.25
Bergamot Peach Iced Tea

Bergamot Peach Iced Tea

$4.25

Fragrant and flavorful earl grey tea paired with sweet and invigorating peach.

Rooibos Lime Iced Tea

Rooibos Lime Iced Tea

$4.25

A hint of spice in our rooibos tea combined with the sweet and tart flavors of lime.

Bulk Tea (30 ct)

$80.00

Smoothies and Frappes

Banana Matcha Smoothie

Banana Matcha Smoothie

$7.50
Chocolate Protein Banana Smoothie

Chocolate Protein Banana Smoothie

$7.50

Cocoa powder, Bananas and Soy Protein Powder blended with Almond Milk.

Strawberry and Oat Smoothie

Strawberry and Oat Smoothie

$7.50

Our smoothies are made with all fruit and no filler. Strawberries and oat milk sweetened with a hint of agave.

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$7.50
Salted Caramel Toffee - Frappe

Salted Caramel Toffee - Frappe

$4.95+

A lush, creamy drink with rich salted caramel and toffee.

Mocha - Frappe

Mocha - Frappe

$4.95+
Coffee - Frappe

Coffee - Frappe

$4.95+

Get your coffee fix in the form of a creamy, milky, ice-cold frappé, with a fluffy light topping and a sprinkle of chocolate dusting.

Other Bevs (Bottled)

Smart Water 20 oz

$2.49
Coca Cola - 20 oz

Coca Cola - 20 oz

$2.49
Coke Zero - 20 oz

Coke Zero - 20 oz

$2.49
Diet Coke - 20 oz

Diet Coke - 20 oz

$2.49

Coke de Mexico

$3.50

Sprite - 20 oz

$2.49

AHA - Blueberry + Pomegranate

$1.99

AHA - Lime + Watermelon

$1.99

AHA - Mango Black Tea

$1.99

Topo Chico

$3.50

Simply Orange Juice

$2.49

Simply Lemonade

$2.49

Signature FW Can

$4.39

Caramel FW Can

$4.39

Mocha FW Can

$4.39

Fairlife Milk (White) 14 oz

$2.49

Food

Eggs & Breakfast

Breakfast Veggie Hash Burrito (VG)

Breakfast Veggie Hash Burrito (VG)

$9.95
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Our house-made quiche and sausage are wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Baked Eggs + Sausage + Cheddar on Brioche

Baked Eggs + Sausage + Cheddar on Brioche

$8.50

Our house-made quiche with sausage and cheddar on a brioche bun.

Quiche + Mixed Greens

Quiche + Mixed Greens

$8.50

Our house-made quiche is served with a mixed green salad and lemon vinagrette.

Toast

Avocado Toast (VG)

Avocado Toast (VG)

$8.50

Avocado, mixed greens, feta and everything seasoning on whole wheat toast.

Red Pepper Hummus Toast (VG)

Red Pepper Hummus Toast (VG)

$8.50

Red pepper hummus, feta cheese, mixed greens, cucumbers and smoked paprika on whole wheat toast.

Lox Toast

Lox Toast

$10.00

Smoked salmon and herb cream cheese on multigrain toast, garnished with minced dill.

Chocolate Hazelnut Toast (VG)

Chocolate Hazelnut Toast (VG)

$8.00

Chocolate hazelnut spread, strawberries, sliced almonds on whole wheat toast.

Mix & Match Toast

Mix & Match Toast

$9.00

2 slices of your choice of any of our 4 select toast. You can choose between our Avocado Toast, Lox Toast, Nuetella Toast and Red Pepper Hummus Toast.

Sandwiches

Prosciutto + White Cheddar Stuffed Croissant

Prosciutto + White Cheddar Stuffed Croissant

$6.95

A buttery croissant stuffed with white cheddar and prosciutto.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$11.50

Smoked salmon and herb cream cheese on an everything bagel.

Roasted Turkey + Mozzarella + Sun Dried Tomatoes on Brioche

Roasted Turkey + Mozzarella + Sun Dried Tomatoes on Brioche

$9.00

Shaved smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato pesto, crisp mixed greens on a buttery brioche bun

Salads

Tomato Cucumber Mozzarella Salad (VG)

Tomato Cucumber Mozzarella Salad (VG)

$11.95

Vine ripe cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, crisp cucumbers, red onions, seasoned bagel croutons, and mixed green. Served with balsamic dressing

Sides

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$3.00

A side of mixed green salad with lemon vinaigrette.

Side of Baked Eggs

$3.50

Half portion of our signature baked quiche

Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$2.50

Seasoned pork sausage patty

Side of Avocado Mash

$2.50

Creamy avocado puree

Chips

$2.29

Costa Snacks

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Vegan Parfait with seasonal toppings

Bag Of Chips

$1.99

Blueberry Chia Superfoods (Earnest Eats)

$3.50

Blueberry Chia Superfoods

Cranberry Lemon Zest Bar (Earnest Eats)

$1.99

Cranberry Lemon Zest Bar

Large Fruit Bowl

$25.00

Sweet and Salty Milk Chocolate

$3.99

Café au Lait White Chocolate

$3.99

Himalayan Sea Salt (Keto)

$5.49

Dulce de Chile (Milk Chocolate)

$3.99

Salted Peanut (Milk Chocolate)

$3.99

Almond Butter Raspberry (Paleo)

$5.49

Coconut Chia (Paleo)

$5.49

Coffee Hazelnut (Paleo)

$5.49

Bakery

Breads

Banana Chocolate Bread

Banana Chocolate Bread

$4.30

Classic banana bread, heightened with the addition of semi-sweet chocolate

Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$4.30

Lightly sweet, and loaded with real zucchini and sunflower seeds. Perfect for any time of the day.

Strawberry Hazelnut Biscuit

Strawberry Hazelnut Biscuit

$4.20
Brown Sugar Blueberry Biscuit

Brown Sugar Blueberry Biscuit

$4.20

Bagels

Cinnamon & Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon & Raisin Bagel

$3.00

A traditional bagel swirled with cinnamon, sugar, and raisins

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Bagel with sesame seeds, garlic, caraway seed, and crispy onion.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00

A pastry case classic. Toasty, chewy, and the perfect vehicle for any sweet or savory spread.

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Sea Salt Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Sea Salt Cookie

$2.80

An old favorite of any cafe experience, amplified with the addition of a flakey sea salt topping

Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.80

Rich chocolate cookie studded with chocolate chips

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.80

An oversized, cinnamon-scented classic.

Muffins & Biscuits

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$4.30
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$4.30

An over-the-top chocolate experience. Chocolate batter, studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Strawberry Hazelnut Biscuit

Strawberry Hazelnut Biscuit

$4.20
Brown Sugar Blueberry Biscuit

Brown Sugar Blueberry Biscuit

$4.20

Croissants

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.15

Flaky and buttery house baked croissant

Everything Croissant

Everything Croissant

$4.15

Our traditional croissant baked with everything seasoning

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.15

Our chocoloate croisaant is indulgent chocolate stuffed, and flakey. Packed with texture and flavor

Miscellaneous

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Soft house baked Cinnamon roll topped with vanilla icing

Sun Butter Energy Bite

Sun Butter Energy Bite

$1.50

The perfect bite for the health-conscious, on-the-go Costa guest. This unique item showcases the indulgent flavors of SunButter, chocolate, and honey.

Bulk Bakery

1 Dozen Bagels

$32.00

1 Dozen Cookies

$30.00

1 Dozen Croissants

$45.00

1 Dozen Mini Loafs

$45.00

1 Dozen Muffins

$45.00

Bread By The Loaf

$30.00

6-Pack Sunbutter Energy Bites

$8.00

Merchandise

Bean2Cup

Bean2Cup

$19.00

12oz Camp Cup - Black

$29.00
12oz Camp Cup - Bone

12oz Camp Cup - Bone

$29.00
16oz Tumbler - Black

16oz Tumbler - Black

$29.00

16oz Tumbler - White

$29.00
12oz Traveler Mug - White

12oz Traveler Mug - White

$29.00

12oz Traveler Mug - Black

$29.00
20oz Costa Masivo Travel Cup

20oz Costa Masivo Travel Cup

$19.00

Copper Travel Bottle 20 oz

$19.00

Costa Periwinkle

$21.95

Costa Black T-Shirt

$21.95

Costa White T-Shirt

$21.95

Copper & Grey at Home

$19.00

Limited Edition at Home

$19.00