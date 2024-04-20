Cotija’s Taqueria 238 S main st.
Daily Menu
- Tacos
Choice of meat, sm double tortilla, cilantro, onion, salsa
- Veggie Tacos$2.50
Reg double tortilla, Rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sourcream, cheese
- Quessabirrias$5.00
Doubled tortilla, cheese, cilatron, onions, salsa, consome
- Burritos$12.00
Choice of meat, beans, rice, cilantro, onion
- Veggie Burrito$10.00
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico, cheese
- Chile Relleno Burrito$12.00
Chile relleno, cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, pico, sour cream
- Cali Burrito$13.00
Choice of meat, pico, french fries, beans, cheese, sour cream
- Surf & Turf Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, shrimp, pico, french fries, cheese, chipotle sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
- Quesadilla$13.00
Choice of meat, cheese, on side: lettuce, pico, sour cream, guac
- Loaded Tator Tots$14.00
Choice of meat, tator tots, nacho cheese, sour cream, chipotle sauce
- Salchipapas$14.00
French fries, fried sausages, choose sauces
- Uchepo$4.00
Sweet corn tamale, sourcream, salsa verde, cotija cheese
- Tortas$12.00
Choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, guac, jala, cheese
- Veggie Torta$10.00
Beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, guac, jala
- Hawaiiana Torta$14.00
Alpastor, ham, grilled pineapple, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, guac, jala
- Cubana Torta$17.00
Alpastor, breaded chckn cutlet, ham, chorizo, cheese, beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, guac, jala
- Milaneza Torta$14.00
Chicken breaded cutlet, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, guac, jala
- Fish Taco$5.00
- Shrimp Taco$5.00
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Side of Beans$3.00
- Side of Salsa or Sauce$1.00
- Side of Grilled Onions & Jalapenos$3.00
- Side of Guacamole$5.00
- Side of Sourcream$2.00
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Birria Crunch Wrap$14.00
- Menudo$10.99
Menudo Bowl, tortillas and condiments o Come on the side
- Pizzabirria$35.00
Two 14" flour tortillas, birria meat, cilantro, onions, cheese, green salsa, consome cups on side limes, jalapeños included
Snacks/Antojitos
- Esquite (Corn Cup)$5.00
Corn, mayo, cheese, salsa
- Cheetohs w/ Elote$7.50
Option of Cheetohs, corn, nacho cheese, cotija cheese, valentina
- Cheetoh Puff Cup$5.00
Option of cheetoh puffs, nacho cheese
- Cheese Nachos$6.00
Nacho cheese, jalapenos
- Chicharron Preparado$9.00
Cueritos (Pickled Pork rinds), mayo, lettuce, pico, lime, sourcream, valentina, cotija cheese
- Tostilocos$8.00
Cueritos (Pickled Pork rinds), cucumber, japanese peanuts, chamoy, lime, salt, valentina
- Bionico$10.00
Strawberries, banana, apple, granola, coconut flakes, sweet cream
- Fresas con Crema$10.00
Strawberries & cream, granola, coconut flakes, sweet cream, option to add scoop ice cream
- Churros Plain$2.00
1 churro
- Churros Plate$6.00
3 churros, all 3 drizzles
- Churros Ice Cream Plate$9.00
2 churros, 1 scoop ice cream, choice of drizzle
- Mangonada$5.50
Mango smoothies, lime, chamoy, tajin, chamor candy
- Limongada$5.50
Lime smoothies, lime, chamoy, tajin, chamoy candy
- Pinalada$5.50
Pineapple smoothies, lime, chamoy, tajin, chamor candy
- Banana Split$10.00
1 Scoop of each ice cream, whip cream, all drizzles
- Gansito Split$10.00
1 Scoop of each ice cream, whip cream, all drizzles
- Ice Cream Choc Muffin$7.00
1 Scoop of optional ice cream
- Concha Rellena$8.00
Strawberries, nutella, whip cream, option to add ice cream
- Bunuelos Plate$5.00
Cinammon Sugar friters, maple syrup drizz, whip cream, option to add scoop of ice cream
- Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
Choice of ice cream
- Choco Banana$5.00
Banana dipped in choc with choc chips
- Choc Strawberries Cup$8.00
Strawberries cup with melted choc
- Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
- Arroz con leche cup$6.99
Drinks
- Aguas Frescas$4.00+
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Bang Energy$2.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Coke Bottle (Plastic)$3.50
- Coke Bottle Lg (Glass)$4.50
- Coke Bottle Rg (Glass)$3.50
- Fountain Soda 22oz$3.00
One size 22oz
- Jarrito$3.00
- Kirkland Water Bottle$1.00
- Mineral Water (Glass)$3.50
- Monster$2.50
- Nos Zero$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Red Bull$2.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Smart Water Bottle$2.50
- Sprite (Glass) Bottle$3.50
- Sangria$3.00
- Sidral$3.00
- Fanta$4.50
- Powerade$2.50