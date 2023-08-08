Cougar Country 760 N Grand Ave
Burgers
Cougar Special
1/4 lb. beef patty, ham, cheese, special sauce, mayo, lettuce, onions, toasted sesame seed bun
Cheeseburger Deluxe
1/4 lb. Beef patty, cheese, special sauce, mayo, lettuce, onions, toasted sesame bun
Hamburger Deluxe
1/4 lb. Beef patty, special sauce, mayo, lettuce, onions, toasted sesame seed bun
Bacon Burger
1/4 lb. Beef patty, 2 full strips of bacon, mayo, fry sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, toasted sesame seed bun
Mushroom Burger
1/4 lb. Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, toasted sesame seed bun
Butch's Beyond Burger
1/4lb. plant based patty, with ketchup, mustard, pickles, tomato, and lettuce, on a sesame bun
Garden Burger
1 Veggie Patty, Sesame Seed Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, Mustard
Cub Burger
1/8 lb. Beef patty, special sauce, mayo, lettuce, toasted sesame seed bun
Cougar Super Basket
(2) 1/4 lb. Beef patties, special sauce, mayo, lettuce, onions, toasted sesame seed bun, fries, 1 fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
1 grilled chicken breast fillet, lettuce, mayo, tomatoes, toasted wheat bun
Grilled Cheese
2 Slices White Bread, 2 Slices American Cheese
Fish Fillet Sandwich
1 breaded cod fillet, tartar sauce, pickles, lettuce, toasted sesame seed bun
Chicken Fillet Sandwich
1 fried breaded chicken fillet, lettuce, mayo, tomatoes, toasted sesame bun
Hot Ham & Cheese
Baskets
Mini Chicken Basket
3 chicken strips, fries| 1 BBQ dip (Here or to go) | 1 Fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)
4 Strip Chicken Basket
4 chicken strips, fries | 1 BBQ dip (Here or to go) | 1 Fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)
Chicken Basket
5 chicken strips, fries | 1 BBQ dip (Here or to go) | 1 Fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)
Clam Basket
Fried clams, fries | 1 cocktail sauce (here or to go) | 1 fey sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)
Fish Basket
4 fillets, fries | 1 tartar sauce (to go) | 1 fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)
Shrimp Basket
Fried breaded shrimp, fries | 1 cocktail sauce (here or to go) | 1 fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large (to go)
Steak Bite Basket
Steak Bites - 6oz breaded steak, fries | 1 ranch (here or to go) | 1 fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)
Kid's Meal
#2 Kids Corn Dog
1 Corn Dog served with a kids fry
#2 Kids Hot Dog
1 Hot Dog served with a kids fry
#3 Kids Chicken Strips
2 Chicken Strips, Served with a kids fry
#3 Kids Fish Strips
2 Fish Strips, Served with a kids fry
#4 Kids Grilled Cheese
2 Slices bread, 2 Slices American Cheese, Served with a small fry
#1 Kids Cub Burger
1 (1/8lb) Patty, Sesame Seed Bun, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Mayo served with a kids fry
Sides
Small Fry
4 Oz Fries, 1 Fry Sauce
Large Fry
6 Oz Fries, 2 Fry Sauce
Small Onion Ring
4 Oz Onion Rings, 1 Fry Sauce
Large Onion Ring
8 Oz Onion Rings, 2 Fry Sauce
Small Deep Fried Pickle
3 Deep Fried Pickle Spears, 1 Ranch
Large Deep Fried Pickle
6 Deep Fried Pickle Spears, 2 Ranch
Cup of Chowder
1 Cup Chowder
Bowl of Chowder
1 Bowl of Chowder
Chicken Strip
1 Chicken Strip