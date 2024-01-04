Country Grounds Coffee Co. 64 703 Keaka Kea Place
COFFEE
NOT COFFEE
ENERGY REFRESHERS
Colorful and charged energy drinks sweetened with vibrant fruit flavor combos. Energy options are plant based energy or Redbull
- Aquaholic$7.00+
Passion fruit + blue raspberry + pineapple
- Desert Rush$7.00+
Desert pear. Our most unique flavor!
- Hawaii Whip$7.00+
Blue raspberry + coconut + cream
- Jolly Rancher$7.00+
Granny smith apple + kiwi
- Spazzberry$7.00+
Blue raspberry + vanilla
- Star Burst$7.00+
Raspberry + strawberry
- Tropic Thunder$7.00+
Mango + coconut + pineapple
- Custom Refresher$7.00+
Use your own creativity to make a custom refresher!
KIDS
Country Grounds Faves
FLAVORED LATTES
- Campfire S'more$6.00+
Chocolate mocha + toasted marshmallow
- Caramel Milkcchiato$6.00+
Vanilla + caramel drizzle
- Dixieland Delight$6.00+
Thick caramel sauce
- Haystack$6.00+
White chocolate mocha + caramel
- Milky Way$6.00+
Chocolate mocha + caramel
- Mudslinger$6.00+
Chocolate mocha + frosted mint
- Signature Sip$6.00+
Chocolate mocha + caramel + hazelnut + coconut
- Snickers$6.00+
Chocolate mocha + caramel + hazelnut
- Ube Frappe$6.00+
Ube = sweet potato, local fav
TEAS
Bagged Coffee
12oz Coffee Bags
12oz bags
