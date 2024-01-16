Country Inn Restaurant 4480 S Military Trl
Breakfast
Breakfast
Eggs
- Bacon and Eggs$10.25
- Boneless Pork Chops and Eggs$12.95
- Chopped Sirloin Steak and Eggs$11.95
- Corned Beef Hash and Eggs$11.95
- Country Fried Steak and Eggs$12.95
- Eggs$6.95
- Eggs Benedict$11.95
- Ham Steak and Eggs$11.25
- Links and Eggs$10.25
- NY Strip and Eggs$15.95
- Patty and Eggs$10.25
- Ribeye and Eggs$15.95
- Scrambled Eggs w/ Diced Country Ham$10.95
- Smoked Sausage and Eggs$11.95
- Southern Benedict$12.95
- Southern Scrapple and Eggs$11.95
- Turkey Sausage and Eggs$11.95
Omelettes
Pancakes, Waffles, and French toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Little Ones
Delicious Sides
- Biscuit, Toast, English Muffin, Bagel$3.50
- Grits$3.50
- Homefries$3.50
- Hashbrowns$3.50
- Sliced Tomato$3.50
- Sausage Gravy$4.25
- Sausage Patty$5.50
- Sausage Links$5.50
- Bacon$5.50
- Smoked Sausage$6.75
- Turkey Sausage$6.75
- Ham Steak$6.95
- Corned Beef Hash$6.95
- Pork Chop$7.95
- Country Fried Steak$7.95
- Scrapple$7.95
- Cream Cheese$1.50
- PB$1.50
- Extra Egg$1.75
- Fruit Cup$4.50
- Oatmeal$3.95
- Muffin$3.95
- French Fries$4.50
- Sweet Pot Fries$4.95
- Onion Rings$5.95
- Brown Gravy$2.50
- 2 Eggs$3.50
- Southern Grit Fritters$5.95
- Side of Salsa$1.50
Lunch
Country Lunches
Sandwiches
- Scott's Cheesesteak
- Grilled Reuben$12.95
- Monte Cristo$12.95
- Grilled Chicken$11.95
- BBQ Chicken$12.95
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$12.95
- Joe's Chicken$12.95
- Julian's Catch of the day$13.95
- Scott's Cheese steak$12.95
- Tuna/Chicken Melt$11.95
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
- Papa's Twister$9.95
- Craig's Country Inn Club$12.95
- BLT$10.95
- Egg Salad Sandwich$10.95
- Tuna/Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.95
- Half Sandwich Cup Of Soup$9.95
Salads
For the Little Ones
Country Inn Restaurant 4480 S Military Trl Location and Ordering Hours
(561) 967-0450
Closed