Country Oven
Food Menu
Combos
- Parotta – Channa masala$9.99
- Parotta - Chicken Curry$10.99
- Parotta - Goat curry$11.99
- Chapati – Channa Masala$9.99
- Chapati - Chicken Curry$10.99
- Chapati - Goat curry$11.99
- Ragi Sankati – Channa Masala$11.99
- Ragi Sankati -Chicken Curry$12.99
- Rangi Sankati – Natukodi Curry$13.99
- Rangi Sankati - Goat Curry$13.99
- Parotta – Tadka Dal$9.99
- Parotta – Bombay Chutney$9.99
- Chapati – Tadka Dal$9.99
- Chapati – Aloo masala$9.99
Snacks
- Samosa (2)$3.99
Deep fried snack stuffed with seasoned potatoes, peas and traditional spices
- Onion Samosa (4)$3.99
Deep fried snack stuffed with onion and traditional spices
- Onion Pakoda$7.49
Deep fried onion mixed with besan flour & Indian house
- Cut Mirchi$7.49
Deep fried battered cut chilli stuffed with chef's special tangymasala
Chaat
- Vada Pav$7.49
Spiced potato fritters sandwiched between sandwiched between tossed butter roll, smeared with mint cilantro chutney
- Pav Bhaji$7.49
Toasted buttered rolls with mashed mixed vegetable gravy served with chopped onions and lemon
- Samosa chat$7.49
A samosa topped with chickpeas, onion, yogurt & sweet sauce
- Aloo Tikki Chat$7.49
Potato cutlet served with yogurt & mint cilantro chutney garnished with chat powder
- Papdi chat$7.49
Fried flour craker mashed in chickpea, poatato mixed with Indian spices, onion and tomato
- Pani Puri$7.49
Crunched shell filled w/mashed potatoes, peas & served w/special water
- Dahi Batata Puri$7.49
Crunched shells filled w/potatoes, topped w/tangy sweet, mint & yogurt sauce
- Bhel Puri$7.49
Puffed rice w/onion, tomato, chilli & spices
- Sev Puri$7.49
Crispy fried chip potato & chickpeas, dressed with mint and cilantro garnished with sauce and sev
Burgers
- Chicken Burger$6.99
Butter tossed Bun filled with chicken Pattie, tomato, onion and sauce side with chips
- Paneer Burger$6.99
Butter tossed Bun filled with paneer Pattie, tomato, onion and sauce side with chips
- Veg Burger$6.49
Butter tossed Bun filled with veg Pattie, tomato, onion and sauce side with chips
Veg Appetizers
- Veg Manchuria$11.99
Vegetables marinated in traditional spice blend and deep fried to perfection.
- Veg 65$11.99
Vegetables marinated in traditional spice blend and deep fried to perfection.
- Gobi Manchuria$11.99
Fried cauliflower tossed with onions, ginger, garlic and soy sauce
- Chilli Gobi$11.99
Fried cauliflower tossed with onions, ginger, garlic and soy sauce
- Gobi 65$11.99
Fried cauliflower tossed with onions, ginger, garlic and soy sauce
- Baby corn Manchuria$11.99
Indo-Chinese creation with baby corn/ chilli/ pepper stir-fried with capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces.
- Chilli Baby corn$11.99
Indo-Chinese creation with baby corn/ chilli/ pepper stir-fried with capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces.
- Baby corn 65$11.99
Indo-Chinese creation with baby corn/ chilli/ pepper stir-fried with capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces.
- Baby corn pepper fry$11.99
Indo-Chinese creation with baby corn/ chilli/ pepper stir-fried with capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces.
- Paneer Manchuria$12.99
Fried Paneer tossed with onions, ginger, garlic and soy sauce.
- Chilli paneer$12.99
Fried Paneer tossed with onions, ginger, garlic and soy sauce.
- Paneer 65$12.99
Fried Paneer tossed with onions, ginger, garlic and soy sauce.
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Chicken 65$12.99
Indo-chinese Batter fried chicken cooked with sauce
- Chicken Manchuria$12.99
Indo-chinese Batter fried chicken cooked with sauce
- Pepper chicken$12.99
Authentic South Indian style deep fried chicken cubes marinated in black pepper and other home spices.
- Chilli chicken$12.99
Authentic South Indian style deep fried chicken cubes marinated in black pepper and other home spices.
- Crispy chicken$12.99
Fried chicken cooked with Indian spices
- Green coriander chicken$12.99
Chicken marinated with coriander paste, fried and cooked with Indian spices
- Natukodi fry$13.99
Country chicken marinated with Indian spices and fried
- Goat sukka$15.99
Goat fry cooked with Indian spices
- Goat pepper fry$15.99
Goat cooked with extra pepper and Indian spices
- Goat Ghee roast$15.99
Roasted goat cooked in ghee with Indian spices
- Scrambled Egg$5.99
- Chicken Majestic$12.99
Indo-Chinese
- Veg Fried Rice$10.99
Chinese classic preparation made from long grain rice cooked with Vegetables
- Paneer Fried Rice$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from long grain rice cooked with Paneer
- Egg Fried Rice$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from long grain rice cooked with Egg
- Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from long grain rice cooked with Chicken
- Veg Schezwan Fried Rice$10.99
Chinese classic preparation made from Schezwan sauce, long grain rice cooked with Vegetables
- Paneer Schezwan Fried Rice$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from Schezwan sauce, long grain rice cooked with paneer
- Egg Schezwan Fried Rice$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from Schezwan sauce, long grain rice cooked with Egg
- Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from Schezwan sauce, long grain rice cooked with Chicken
- Veg Hakka Noodles$10.99
Chinese classic preparation made from steamed noodles cooked with Vegetables
- Paneer Hakka Noodles$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from steamed noodles cooked with Paneer
- Egg Hakka Noodles$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from steamed noodles cooked with Egg
- Chicken Hakka Noodles$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from steamed noodles cooked with Chicken
- Veg Schezwan Noodles$10.99
Chinese classic preparation made from Schezwan sauce, steamed noodles cooked with Vegetables
- Paneer Schezwan Noodles$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from Schezwan sauce, steamed noodles cooked with Paneer
- Egg Schezwan Noodles$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from Schezwan sauce, steamed noodles cooked with Egg
- Chicken Schezwan Noodles$11.99
Chinese classic preparation made from Schezwan sauce, steamed noodles cooked with Chicken
Veg Curries
- Paneer Butter Masala$13.99
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a rich & creamy mildly spiced masala base
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.99
Cottage cheese cubes Marinated spicy cooked in a rich & creamy spiced masala base
- Mattar paneer$13.99
Cottage cheese and green peas cooked in a flavorful onion & tomato sauce
- Aloo mattar$12.99
Cottage cheese, Aloo and green peas cooked in a flavorful onion & tomato sauce
- Malai Kofta$13.99
Shallow fried shredded cottage cheese dumplings cooked in a rich smooth gravy
- Methi Paneer (Chef’s special)$13.99
Cottage cheese and methi cooked in a flavorful onion & tomato sauce
- Kadai Paneer$13.99
Cottage cheese tossed with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers in a flavorful Indian masala base
- Guthi Vankaya$12.99
Eggplant roasted in tandoor then sauteéd fresh onions,peppers,garlic and tomatoes
- Mirchi ka saalan$12.99
Blend of Peanuts, Seasme And Coconut Slow Cooked With Green Chillies Tempered With In House Spices
- Tadka Dal$11.99
Moong Dal boiled and cooked with onion, tomatoes and tempered with traditional Indian spices
- Channa Masala$11.99
Popular Punjabi curry made with chickpeas onion, tomatoes and house spices
- Sambar$8.99
Toor Dal, mix veg. cooked in tangy juicy paste added with Indian spices
Non - Veg Curries
- Egg pulusu$12.99
Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with marinated Eggs, onions & tomatoes
- Egg Masala$12.99
Cooked with marinated Eggs, onions & tomatoes with Indian spices
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Chicken Tikka braised in a fenugreek scented tomato cream sauce
- Butter Chicken$13.99
Diced Tandoori Chicken breast roasted on the open flame and slowly lying tangy tomato sauce and butter
- Chicken Curry$12.99
Chicken marinated in Indian spices cooked with onion tomato paste
- Gongura Chicken$13.99
Chicken marinated in Indian spices cooked with Gongura, onion & tomato paste
- Chettinad Chicken$13.99
Chicken cooked with coconut and Indian spices
- Kadai Chicken$13.99
Chicken marinated in Indian spices dry cooked with onion tomato paste
- Goat curry$14.99
Goat marinated in Indian spices cooked with onion tomato paste
- Chettinad Goat$14.99
Goat cooked with coconut and Indian spices
- Gongura Goat$14.99
Goat marinated in Indian spices cooked with Gongura, onion & tomato paste
- Fish pulusu$15.99
Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with marinated Fish, onions & tomatoes
- Natukodi Curry$14.99
Breads
- Butter Naan$2.99
Traditional Punjabi bread baked in clay oven & brushed with butter
- Garlic Naan$3.49
Traditional Punjabi bread baked in clay oven topped with chopped garlic brushed with butter
- Poori$1.49
Fluffy deep fried Indian bread
- Parotta$2.49
South Indian multi layered flat bread
- Chapati$1.49
South Asian unleavened flat wheat bread
Biryani's
- Bezawada Boneless Chicken Biryani$13.99
Basmati saffron rice cooked with fried boneless chicken and Bezawada spices
- Bezawada Egg Biryani$13.99
Basmati saffron rice cooked with boiled eggs and Bezawada spices
- Bezawada Paneer Biryani$13.99
Basmati saffron rice cooked with Indian cottage cheese and Bezawada spices
- Chicken 65 Boneless Biryani$13.99
Basmati saffron rice cooked with fried boneless chicken and Indian spices
- Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Basmati saffron rice steam cooked with chicken and Indian spices
- Goat Dum Biryani$15.99
Basmati saffron rice steam cooked with Goat and Indian spices
- Guthi Vankaya Biryani$12.99
- Jack fruit Biryani$12.99
Basmati saffron rice cooked with Jack fruit flavored and spices
- Natukodi Biryani$14.99
Basmati saffron rice cooked with country chicken and Indian spices
- Paneer 65 Biryani$13.99
Basmati saffron rice cooked with fried indian cottage cheese and Indian spices
- Veg Biryani$12.99
Basmati saffron rice cooked with Vegetables flavored and spices
- Gongura Boneless Biryani$13.99
Family pack Biryani
Pulao
- Chef Special Veg Pulao$12.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Mixed Vegetables and whole spices
- Guthi Vankaya Pulao$12.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Fried Egg-plant and whole spices
- Bezawada Paneer Pulao$13.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Vegetables, Cottage cheese and Bezawada spices
- Paneer 65 Pulao$13.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Vegetables, Fried-Cottage cheese and Bezawada spices
- Gongura Paneer Pulao$13.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Gongura paste, Cottage cheese and Whole spices
- Bezawada boneless Chicken Pulao$13.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Fried boneless chicken and Bezawada spices
- Coriander boneless chicken Pulao$13.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Coriander marinated boneless chicken and Whole spices
- Gongura Chicken Pulao$13.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Gongura paste, Chicken and Whole spices
- Chicken Pulao (Raju Gari Kodi Pulao)$13.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Chicken and Raju gari spices
- Natukodi Pulao$14.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Country chicken and Whole spices
- Goat Pulao$15.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Goat and Whole spices
- Goat Fry Pulao$15.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Fried Goat and Whole spices
- Gongura goat pulao$15.99
Aromatic & flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with Gongura paste, Goat and Whole spices
- Egg pulao$13.99
Family pack Pulao
Rice
- White Rice$2.99
Aromatic steam cooked grain rice
- Plain Pulao$4.99
Aromatic &flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice
- Ragi Sankati$4.99
Cooked with rice and ragi flour added with salt and ghee
- Sambar Rice$8.99
Cooked with aromatic rice, lentils, mix Vegetable, spices & herbs
- Curd Rice$8.99
Aromatic rice mixed with curd topped with herbs
Drinks Menu
Drinks / Tea / Coffee
- Large Masala Tea$2.99
Boiled with black tea, spices, sugar and milk with add of Indian masala flavors
- Large Irani Tea$2.99
Flavorful chai made with heavy cream, sugar and condensed milk
- Mango Lassi$2.99
Touch of cardamom powder mixed with sweet mango pulp & yogurt
- Water$1.49
Purified water
- Coke$1.49
Regular soft drink
- Sprite$1.49
Regular soft drink
Breakfast Menu
Tiffins
- Idli (3 pcs)$6.49
South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes mix
- Podi Idli$6.99
Indian style chilli powder topped on South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes mix
- Ghee Idli$7.49
Indian style Ghee topped on South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes mix
- Sambar Idli$7.99
South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes mix dipped in samber
- Vada (3 pcs)$7.99
Crispy deep fried South Indian lentil doughnut
- Sambar Vada (2 pcs)$7.99
Crispy deep fried South Indian lentil doughnut dipped in sambar
- Idli/Vada combo$8.99
South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes mix with fried lentil doughnut
- Idli/Vada/sambar$8.99
South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes mix with fried lentil doughnut dipped in sambar
- Pongal$7.49
Rice & lentil cooked to perfection with peppercorns, nuts & house spices
- Pongal/Vada$8.49
Rice & lentil cooked to perfection with peppercorns, nuts & house spices/ fried lentil doughnut
- Mysore Bonda$7.49
Deep fried dumpling made with lentil batter & peppercorns
- Plain Dosa$8.99
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil
- Masala Dosa$9.99
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala
- Onion Dosa$9.99
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with chopped onions
- Onion Masala Dosa$10.99
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala and Onion
- Mysore Masala Dosa$10.99
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil spread with spicy house chutney & filled with seasoned potato masala
- Podi Dosa$9.99
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with gun powder
- Karam Ghee Dosa$10.99
Classic South Indian thin crepe spreading a spicy red chutney
- Ghee Roast Dosa$9.99
Classic South Indian crispy thin cone shaped crepe made of rice & lentil topped with ghee
- Cheese dosa$10.99
Classic South Indian crispy thin cone shaped crepe made of rice & lentil topped with cheese
- Paneer Dosa$11.99
Classic South Indian crispy thin cone shaped crepe made of rice & lentil topped with paneer
- Uttapam$10.99
Indulge in the savory delight, texture to the soft traditional uttapam
- Onion Uttapam$11.99
Indulge in the savory delight, where a shower of onions adds a burst of taste and texture to the soft, traditional uttapam
- Podi uttapam$11.99
Indulge in the savory delight, where a podi is sprinkled adds a burst of taste and texture to the soft, traditional uttapam
- Tiffin Combo (Idli/Vada/Upma/Pongal)$9.99
- CO Tiffin Combo (Idli/Vada/Pongal/sweet)$9.99
- Poori – Channa Masala$9.99
- Poori - Tadka Dal$9.99
- Poori - Chicken Curry$10.99
- Poori – Aloo Masala$9.99
- Poori - Bombay Chutney$9.99
- Upma Pesarattu$11.99
- Pesarattu$9.99
- Set Dosa$10.99
- upma$7.49
Bakery Menu
Pastries
- Black forest$3.99
Soft and moist chocolate cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and crushed cherries topped with dark
- Butter scotch$3.99
Soft and moist white butter scotch cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and crushed Nuts
- Chocolate Moose$4.50
Mouse cake with chocolate sauce and cardamom sugar
- Chocolate Truffle$4.50
Soft and moist chocolate cake sponge filled with layers of chocolate cream topped with a layer of dark chocolate
- Mango$4.50
Soft and moist white cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and mango filling
- Pineapple$3.99
Soft and moist white pineapple cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and crushed pineapple
- Strawberry$4.50
Soft and moist white cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and strawberry filling
- Tiramisu$4.50
Soft sponge cake filled with coffee flavor with cocoa
- White forest$4.50
Soft and moist white cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and strawberry filling
- Rasmalai Pastry$5.00
- Gulab Jamun Pastry$5.00
Sweet Cakes
- Plum cake$5.99
Cake made with dried fruits includes nuts
- Tutti fruiti cake$5.99
Colourful cake with chopped candied fruits added flavouring
- Dilpasand Whole$10.99
Baked bread dough made with tuttifruiti and coconut mixture
- Dilpasand Piece$2.49
Baked bread dough made with tuttifruiti and coconut mixture slice
Sweets
Puffs
- Veg Puff$2.99
Smash of potatoes, carrots, peas curried with mild Indian spices and seasonings
- Aloo chilli Puff$2.99
Smash of potatoes, chilli curried with mild Indian spices and seasonings
- Paneer Puff$2.99
Cooked Indian cottage cheese with Indian spices stuffed in puff pastry
- Egg Puff$2.99
Boiled egg seasoned with Indian curry stuffed in puff pastry
- Chicken Puff$3.49
Cooked chicken seasoned with Indian curry stuffed in puff pastry
2 Pound Cakes
- 2 PD Butter scotch$33.99
Soft and moist white butter scotch cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and crushed Nuts
- 2 PD Black forest$33.99
Soft and moist chocolate cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and crushed cherries topped with dark
- 2 PD Pineapple$33.99
Soft and moist white pineapple cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and crushed pineapple
- 2 PD Mango$45.00
Soft and moist white cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and mango filling Strawberry
Pickles
