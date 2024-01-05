Country Trading Post
BREAKFAST
SANDWICHES
- Egg Sandwich w/Meat$4.99
One egg with bacon, ham or sausage on your choice of toast, English muffin or water roll. Add a side of home fries to complete the meal!
- Breakfast Club Sandwich$9.49
2 Scrambled Eggs, with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon and Cheese. Set up like a classic club sandwich. Served with Homefries
- Loaded Egg Sandwich$8.99
The famous double stack egg sandwich, two fried Eggs, two choices of meat and Homefries
- Western Sandwich$5.99
Diced Ham and Onions scrambled with your choice of roll
BENEDICTS
- Eggs Benedict$10.99
2 Poached Eggs on top of a Canadian bacon and an English Muffin. Topped with our famous Hollandaise
- Philly Steak Eggs Benedict$11.49
2 Poached Eggs on top of an English Muffin, Shaved steak, peppers and onions. Topped with Hollandaise
- Chicopee Benedict$11.49
2 Poached Eggs on top of an English Muffin and Kielbasa. Topped with Hollandaise
- Irish Eggs Benedict$11.49
2 Poached Eggs on top of an English Muffin and Grilled Corned Beef Hash. Topped with Hollandaise
- Sausage Patty Benedict$11.49
2 Poached Eggs on top of an English Muffin and Sausage Patties. Topped with Hollandaise.
- Eggs Florentine$10.99
2 Poached Eggs on top of an English Muffin with Spinach and Tomato. Topped with Hollandaise
- Half Eggs Benedict$7.99
One poached egg and Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin topped with our famous Hollandiase sauce
- Half Philly Benedict$8.99
One poached egg and Philly steak, onions and peppers on a toasted English muffin topped with our famous Hollandaise sauce
- Half Chicopee Benedict$8.99
One poached egg and kielbasa on a toasted English muffin topped with our famous Hollandaise sauce
- Half Irish Benedict$8.99
One poached egg and crispy hash on a toasted English muffin topped with our famous Hollandaise sauce
- Half Sausage Patty Benedict$8.99
One poached egg and a sausage patty on a toasted English muffin topped with our famous Hollandaise sauce
- Half Florentine Benedict$8.49
OMELETS
- Philly Steak Omelet$10.99
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Shaved Philly Steak, Onion, Peppers and Mushrooms. Served with Homefries
- Hash Deluxe Omelet$9.49
3 Egg Omelet with Jalapeno cheese, cream cheese and crispy hash. Served with homefries.
- Mexican Omelet$9.99
3 Egg Omelet with Jalapeno Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Salsa and Homefries
- Chicopee Omelet$10.49
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Kielbasa, Onions, Peppers and Horseradish. Served with Homefries
- Veggie Omelet$10.49
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Tomatoes
- Cheese Omelet$7.49
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese
- Western Omelet$9.49
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Onions and Ham
- Country Omelet$10.49
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Ham. Served with Homefries
- Country Omelet Complete$11.49
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Ham. Served with Homefries Complete Breakfasts come with a small Juice and a Coffee
- Western Scramble$8.99
2 Eggs with Ham, Onions and Toast
- Veggie Scramble$8.99
2 Eggs with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Tomatoes and Toast
MEALS
- Country Sampler$11.49
2 Eggs any Style, with Bacon, Sausage Homefries and Toast. With your choice of French Toast or Pancakes
- Chicopee Breakfast$10.99
2 Eggs any Style, with Kielbasa, Homefries and Toast
- Twosome$8.99
2 Eggs any style, Served with Bacon or Sausage and your choice of French Toast or Pancakes
- Waffle Slam$12.99
2 Eggs any style, with Bacon, Sausage, Homefries, toast and a Waffle
- Country Complete Breakfast$12.99
3 Eggs any style, served with Bacon, Sausage, Homefries and Toast. Served with a Sm. Juice and a Coffee
- Loaded Home Fries$5.99
Home fries topped with peppers, onions, cheese and/or Hollandaise.
- 1 Egg w/ Toast$4.99
- 1 Egg w/ Bacon (4)$6.99
- 1 Egg w/ Bone-in Ham$6.99
- 1 Egg w/ Canadian Bacon$6.99
- 1 Egg w/ Corned Beef Hash$7.59
- 1 Egg w/ Kielbasa$7.59
- 1 Egg w/ Sausage (3)$6.99
- 1 Egg w/ Sausage Patties (2)$7.59
- 2 Eggs w/ Toast$5.99
Two eggs any style, with your choice of toast
- 2 Eggs w/ Bacon (4)$7.99
Two eggs any style, with your choice of toast and bacon
- 2 Eggs w/ Bone-in Ham$7.99
Two eggs any style, with your choice of toast and our hand carved bone-in ham
- 2 Eggs w/ Canadian Bacon$7.99
Two eggs any style, with your choice of toast and lean Canadian bacon slices
- 2 Eggs w/ Corned Beef Hash$8.59
Two eggs any style, with your choice of toast and crisp corned beef hash
- 2 Eggs w/ Kielbasa$8.59
Two eggs any style, with your choice of toast and grilled kielbasa
- 2 Eggs w/ Sausage (3)$7.99
Two eggs any style, with your choice of toast and sausage
- 2 Eggs w/ Sausage Patties (2)$8.59
Two eggs any style, with your choice of toast and 2 sausage patties
- 3 Eggs w/ Toast$7.99
- 3 Eggs w/ Bacon (4)$8.99
- 3 Eggs w/ Bone-in Ham$8.99
- 3 Eggs w/ Canadian Bacon$8.99
- 3 Eggs w/ Corned Beef Hash$9.59
- 3 Eggs w/ Kielbasa$9.59
- 3 Eggs w/ Sausage (3)$8.99
- 3 Eggs w/ Sausage Patties (2)$9.59
CAKES AND MORE
- 3 French Toast$6.99
- 2 French Toast$5.99
- 1 French Toast$3.99
- 3 Pancakes$6.49
- 2 Pancakes$5.49
- 1 Pancake$3.49
- 3 Blueberry Pancakes$7.49
- 2 Blueberry Pancakes$6.49
- 1 Blueberry Pancake$4.49
- 3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.49
- 2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.49
- 1 Chocolate Chip Pancake$4.49
- 3 Oreo Pancakes$7.49
- 2 Oreo Pancakes$6.49
- 1 Oreo Pancakes$4.49
- Belgian Waffle$7.99
- 3 Raisin French Toast$6.99
- 2 Raisin French Toast$5.99
- 1 Raisin French Toast$3.99
CREATE YOUR OWN
- Create Your Own Omelet$5.99
Build and customize your own omelet. All add-ons are $0.99. Add as many as you'd like!!
- Create Your Own Wrap$4.99
Build and customize your own wrap. All add-ons are $0.99. Add as many as you'd like!!
- Create Scramble$4.99
Build and customize your own scramble. All add-ons are $0.99. Add as many as you'd like!!
SIDES
- Bacon$4.49
- Sausage$4.49
- 2 Pieces Bacon$2.50
- 1 Piece Bacon$1.50
- 2 Pieces Sausage$2.99
- 1 Piece Sausage$1.50
- Sausage Patties$2.99
- Bone-in Ham$4.99
- Corned Beef Hash$4.99
- Kielbasa$4.99
- Canadian Bacon$3.79
- Jalapeno Bacon$5.59
- 2 pc Jalapeno Bacon$2.99
- 1 pc Jalapeno Bacon$1.99
- Cup of Oatmeal$3.99
- Bowl of Oatmeal$4.99
- Hollandaise Sauce$2.49
- Cream Cheese$0.99
- Honey$0.99
- Raisins$0.99
- Peanut Butter$0.99
- Salsa$0.99
- Walnuts$0.99
- Horseradish$0.99
- Vt. Maple Syrup$2.49
- White Toast$1.79
- Wheat Toast$1.79
- Texas Toast$1.79
- Rye Toast$1.79
- Marble Toast$1.99
- Raisin Toast$1.99
- Water Roll$1.99
- English Muffin$2.49
- Chmuras Rye$2.79
- Croissant$3.49
- Monster Muffins$3.49
- Bagel$2.99
- Half Home Fries$2.79
- Full Home Fries$3.29
- Shredded Homefries$3.49