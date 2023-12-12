Country Cafe Diner Mt. Pleasant
Classics
- Traditional Apple Sausage/Egg Breakfast$12.50
- Traditional Bacon/ Egg Breakfast$12.50
- Traditional Ham/Egg Breakfast$12.50
- Traditional Sausage/Egg Breakfast$12.50
- Traditional Turkey/Egg Breakfast$12.50
- Corned Beef Hash$10.50
- Chicken Fried Chicken$14.00
- Grilled Asparagus and Eggs$11.00
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.50
- Migas$10.50
- Country Classic$14.50
- Huevos Rancheros$11.00
Belgian Waffles
Healthy Options
Omelettes
Pancakes
Country Favorites
French Toast
Eggs Benedict
Skillet Breakfast
Homemade Crepes
Kid's Menu
Gourmet Salads
Traditional Country Favorites
Hamburgers
Panini
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.50
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
- BLT Sandwich$12.50
- Reuben Sandwich$12.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$10.50
- The Club Sandwich$15.00
- Grilled Ham N Cheese$10.50
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.50
- Belgian Waffle Sandwich$14.00
- 2 AM Chicken N Waffle Sandwich$14.50
Sides
- Applewood Smoked Bacon$4.00
- Sausage Patty$4.00
- Chicken Apple Sausage$4.00
- Corned Beef Hash$4.50
- Turkey Bacon$4.00
- French Fries$3.50
- Hashbrowns$3.50
- Side Salad$3.50
- One Egg (Any Style)$2.00
- Side of Pancakes$3.50
- Toast$2.75
- Biscuit$3.00
- Cheese Grits$3.00
- Mixed Berries$4.50
- Fresh Cut Fruit$4.00
- Soup Of The Day$4.00
- Smashed Potato$3.50
- Corn Tortillas$2.50
- Corn$3.25
- Grits$2.50
- Ham$4.50
- Okra$3.50
- Sourdough$3.00
- Wheat Bread$2.75
- White Bread$2.75
- Side Of Crepes$3.75
- Side Of French Toast$3.75
- Side of Cinnamon Roast French Toast$3.75
- Side of Cinnamon Roast Pancake$4.50
- Side of Ranch Dressing 2oz$0.75
- Side of Ranch Dressing 3oz$1.00
- Side of Honey Mustard 2oz$0.50
- Side of Honey Mustard 3oz$0.75
- Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette 2oz$0.75
- Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette 3oz$1.00
- Side of Bleu Cheese 2oz$0.50
- Side of Bleu Cheese 3oz$0.75
- Side of Mascarpone Cheese$3.00
- Burger Patty$3.50
- Side of Hollandaise Sauce$3.50
- Mixed cheese$1.00
Beverages
Holiday specials
