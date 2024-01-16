Country Kettle
All Day Breakfast
- Choice Of Meat
Your choice of country sausage, sausage patties, ham, links or bacon served with hash browns, two eggs and toast.$12.99
- 6 oz Sirloin
Served with hash browns, two eggs and toast.$15.99
- Chicken Fried Steak
Smothered in country gravy served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.$13.99
- #4 Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes.$9.99
- #4 French Toast
Three pieces of French toast.$9.99
- Corned Beef Hash
Served with two eggs and toast.$9.99
- Biscuits & Gravy
Served with two eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties or links.$11.99
- Two Eggs
Served with hash browns and toast.$9.99
- Breakfast Sandwich
A fried egg, American cheese and your choice of meat on either an English muffin or croissant.$8.99
- Hash Browns O'Brien
Hash browns with diced ham, green peppers and onions, topped with cheese. Served with toast.$9.99
- Scram and Ham
Two eggs scrambled with diced ham and served with toast.$9.99
- Eggs & Toast
Two eggs served with your choice of whole wheat or white toast.$8.99
Omelettes
- Denver omlete
Diced ham, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese wrapped in a three egg omelette served with hash browns and toast.$12.99
- Philly omlete
Prim Rib, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese served with hash browns and toast.$12.99
- Taco omlete
Taco ground beef with diced green peppers, onions and melted cheddar cheese served with hash browns and toast. Also served with a side of salsa.$12.99
- Ham & Cheese omlete
Diced ham and melted cheddar stuffed into a three egg omelette served with hash browns and toast.$12.99
- Chicken Fajita omlete
Spicy chicken grilled with diced green peppers and onions stuffed into a three egg omelette with melted cheddar cheese served with hash browns and toast. Also served with a side of salsa.$12.99
- Baron omlete
Diced ham, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and American cheese served with hash browns and toast.$12.99
- Build Your Own Omelette$12.99
- Omelette Solo$9.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Hamburger
Served with chips and a pickle. Add cheese $.75 Add bacon $1.50 Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$8.99
- Mushroom & Swiss
Topped with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$10.99
- Fleishchkeuchle
Seasoned burger patty wrapped in pastry. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$10.99
- German Burger
Topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$10.99
- Fish Burger
Deep fried fish patty topped with lettuce. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$10.99
- BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$9.99
- Chicken Burger
Deep fried chicken burger patty topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$9.99
- Club House
Triple decker ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese served on toasted bread. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$10.99
- Club House 1/2
Triple decker ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese served on toasted bread. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$7.99
- Denver Sandwich
Scrambled eggs with American cheese, ham, green peppers and onions served on toast. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$9.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham and melted cheese. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$8.99
- Grilled Cheese
Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.$7.99
Kettle Melts
- Patty Melt
Beef patty, grilled onions, Swiss and American cheese on grilled whole wheat bread. Served with fries and a pickle.$11.99
- Burger Melt
Beef patty, grilled onions, tomatoes, and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Served with fries and a pickle.$11.99
- Crusted Chicken Melt
Tender chicken breast on grilled sourdough bread with Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning with cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with fries and a pickle.$11.99
- Turkey Melt
Hot turkey breast stacked with American cheese, crisp bacon and tomato slices on grilled sourdough bread. Served with fries and a pickle.$11.99
Premiere Sandwiches
- French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef on a grilled hoagie bun served with au jus for dipping. Served with a cup of soup, garden salad, or choice of potato with a pickle.$12.99
- Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced prime rib with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with a cup of soup, garden salad, or choice of potato with a pickle.$12.99
- Grilled Reuben
Grilled rye bread filled with shaved corned beef, melted Swiss and sauerkraut with a side of 1000 island dressing. Served with a cup of soup, garden salad, or choice of potato with a pickle.$12.99
- Open Face Prime Rib Sandwich
Prime rib with grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on Texas toast with a side of au jus. Served with a cup of soup, garden salad, or choice of potato with a pickle.$12.99
Baskets
- Fish Basket
Battered cod fillet served with fries, dinner roll and a side of tartar sauce.$13.99
- Chicken Strip Basket
Crispy battered chicken strips served with fries, dinner rool and your choice of dipping sauce.$13.99
- Shrimp Basket
Breaded shrimp served with fries, dinner roll and your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.$13.99
- Drummie Basket
Deep fried drummies served with fries, dinner roll and your choice of sauce.$13.99
- Chicken Strips Only$10.99
Homestyle Dinners
- Hamburger Steak
10 oz hamburger steak served with your choice of potato and cup of soup or dinner salad.$13.99
- Hot Hamburger
Served with mashed potatos, vegetables and a cup of soup or dinner salad.$13.99
- 1/2 Hot Hamburger
Served with mashed potatos, vegetables and a cup of soup or dinner salad.$8.99
- Hot Beef
Served with mashed potatos, vegetables and a cup of soup or dinner salad.$13.99
- 1/2 Hot Beef
Served with mashed potatos, vegetables and a cup of soup or dinner salad.$8.99
- Chicken Fried Steak
Tender steak battered and fried to a golden brown. Topped with country gravy and choice of potato and cup of soup or dinner salad.$13.99
Entrees
- 8 oz Top Sirloin
Top sirloin grilled to your desired temperature. Served with soup and salad bar, garlic toast and your choice of potato.$21.99
- Prime Rib 8 oz
*Friday & Saturday Nights Only* Prime Rib grilled to your desired temperature with a side of au jus. Served with soup and salad bar, garlic toast and your choice of potato.$23.99
- Prime Rib 12 oz
*Friday & Saturday Nights Only* Prime Rib grilled to your desired temperature with a side of au jus. Served with soup and salad bar, garlic toast and your choice of potato.$27.99
Salads
- Soup & Salad Bar
*Available from 10:30 am* Includes two homemade soups, fresh mixed greens with a variety of dressings, garlic toast, crackers and several homemade salads.$11.99
- One Trip Salad Bar$9.99
- Dinner Salad
Fresh salad greens, carrot and celery sticks, tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing.$6.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tender, spicy chicken on top of a bed of crisp lettuce, hard boiled egg, tomato & cheese. Delicious with ranch dressing!$11.99
- Chicken Fajita Salad
A crispy tortilla bowl stuffed with fresh lettuce, sauteed green peppers and onions, spicy chicken fajita meat and shredded chedar cheese served with sour cream and choice of dressing or salsa.$11.99
- Taco Salad
Taco meat, chopped onions, diced tomatoes, green peppers, sliced black olives and cheddar cheese on top of fresh lettuce in a tortilla bowl. Served with salsa on the side.$11.99
- Chef Salad$11.99
- Mini Chef Salad$8.99
Kids & Senior Menu
- (Senior) Egg & Bacon
One Egg, any style with bacon and toast.$8.99
- (Senior) Egg & Sausage
One Egg, any style with sausage links and toast.$8.99
- (Senior) French Toast
Two slices of French Toast served with bacon or sausage links.$8.99
- (Senior) Pancakes
Two pancakes served with bacon or sausage links.$8.99
- (Senior) Hamburger
Hamburger served with French Fries.$8.99
- Mini Fleishchkeuchle
Small seasoned burger patty wrapped in apastry served with French Fries.$8.99
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with French Fries.$8.99
- Corn Dog
Corn Dog served with French Fries.$8.99
- Kids Chicken Nuggets
Six chicken nuggets served with French Fries.$8.99
- Salad Bar
*Available from 10:30 am* Includes two homemade soups, fresh mixed greens with a variety of dressings, garlic toast, crackers and several homemade salads.$8.99
Appetizers
- Breaded Mushrooms
Thirteen deep fried breaded mushrooms.$8.99
- Drummies
Five deep fried breaded chicken drumsticks.$9.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
Five deep frried mozzarella sticks.$8.99
- Chicken Gizzards
Eight ounces of deep friend breaded chicken gizzards$8.99
- Cheddar Nuggets
Fifteen deep fried cheddar nuggets.$8.99
- Chicken Nuggets
Eight deep fried chicken nuggets.$8.99
- Onion Rings
Nine deep fried breaded onion rings.$8.99
- Loaded Tater Tots
Five deep fried tater tots loaded with your choice of jalapenos & pepper jack cheese or cheddar & bacon$8.99
- Mac & Cheese Bites
Five deep fried breaded macaroni & cheese bits$8.99
- Pizza Bites
Ten deep fried pizza bites$8.99
- Deep Fried Pickles
Six ounce portion of deep fried pickle chips$8.99
Sides
Add Ons
- 2 Pc Bacon$3.29
- 4 pc Bacon$5.99
- 2 Sausage links$3.49
- Sausage Links$5.99
- 1 Sausage Patty$3.29
- Sausage Patties$5.99
- 1 Country Sauage$3.29
- Country Sausage$5.99
- Ham$3.29
- 2 Biscuits & Gravy$5.99
- 1 Pancake$3.49
- 2 Pancakes$5.99
- 1 Biscuit & Gravy$3.29
- 1 French Toast$3.49
- 2 French Toast$5.99
- White Toast$2.59
- Wheat Toast$2.59
- English Muffin$2.59
- Wheat Muffin$2.59
- Croissant$2.59
- Sourdough$2.59
- Rye$2.59
- Diner Roll$2.59
- White Gravy$0.99
- Brown Gravy$0.99
- Garlic Toast$2.59
- Quart Of Soup$11.99
- Hamburger Patty$4.99
- 3 Fried Shrimp$7.99
- 3 Shrimp Scampi$7.99
- Tomato$0.75
- Lettuce$0.75
- Onions$0.75
- Peppers$0.75
- Mushrooms$0.75
- Sour Kraut$0.75
- Mayo
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Butter
- Amercian Cheese$0.75
- Cheddar Cheese$0.75
- Swiss Cheese$0.75
- 1 Egg$2.49
- 2 Egg$3.09
- Slice of Wheat Toast$2.59
- slice of Sourdough Toast$2.59
- Slice of white toast$2.59
- Dip Sides
- Corn Dog$5.29
Specials
Drinks
Beverages
- Soda
Pepsi, Diest Pepsi, Pepsi Zero, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Starry, Mug Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Unsweetened Tea, Sweet Tea, Lemonade, Raspberry Tea$3.79
- Coffee$2.99
- Decaf Coffe$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Bottle Of Soda$3.29
- Apple Juice$3.29
- Orange Juice$3.29
- Tomato Juice$3.29
- Cranberry Juice$3.29
- Milk Large$3.29
- Milk Small$2.99
- Chocolate Milk Large$3.29
- Chocolate Milk Small$2.99