Courtyard Cafe 434 Broadway
Breakfast
Breakfast Apps
Breakfast Sandwiches
Classic / Biscuit / Hash
- Corned Beef Hash$12.50
Tender corned beef sauteed with diced potatoes, green peppers and onions.
- 2 Egg Breakfast$10.00
2 eggs, choice of meat, breakfast salad and toast.
- Roasted Veggie Hash$12.00
Sweet potatoes, diced onions, peppers & zucchini served with toast and a small breakfast salad. Add eggs or meat for an additional charge.
- Sunrise Sampler$12.50
2 eggs, 2 pancakes, choice of meat, breakfast salad and toast.
- Sausage Biscuits & Gravy$9.50
Fresh baked biscuits & sausage gravy.
- BYO Biscuits & Gravy$10.00
Omelets
- Build Your Own Omelet$9.00
Choose your meat, veggies & cheese. Served with toast and a small breakfast salad.
- California Club Omelet$13.50
Bacon, turkey, avocado, tomato, spinach, green onions & pepperjack served with toast and a small breakfast salad.
- Denver Omelet$12.50
Ham, diced onions, green peppers & cheddar served with toast and a small breakfast salad
- Garden Gourmet Omelet$12.00
Spinach, diced onions, mushrooms, tomatoes & peppers. Add cheese if you like. Served with toast and a small breakfast salad.
- Kilbourn City Omelet$13.00
Bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar & green onions served with toast and a small breakfast salad.
Pancakes / Waffles
Kids Breakfast
Healthy Starts
- Avocado Toast$6.50
Served with a small portion of our signature breakfast salad.
- Silk Yogurt Bowl$7.50
Homemade granola with Silk almond milk yogurt and seasonal fruit.
- Yogurt Bowl$7.50
Homemade granola with yogurt and seasonal fruit.
- Large Breakfast Salad$7.00
Courtyard signature mixed greens and spinach with hot bacon & onion dressing.
Breakfast A La Carte
- Hash Browns$4.50
- Side Courtyard Salad$4.00
Mixed greens, spinach and hot bacon & onion dressing.
- Side Bacon$4.50
- Side Sausage$4.50
- Side Ham$4.50
- Add Side Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Add Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Add Avocado$2.50
- Add Side Sausage Gravy$2.50
- Add Side Apple Sauce$2.00
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.00
Toasted bagel with a smear of cream cheese.
- Add Egg$2.00
- Side Toast$2.50
Skillets
Beverages
Coffee & Espresso
N/A Drinks
Red Bull Mixers
Drink Specials
Lunch
Appetizers
- Haystack Onion Rings$7.50
Piled high and served with house made ranch.
- Pickle Chips$8.00
Hand breaded pickle slices with house made ranch.
- Bavarian Pretzel Bites$8.00
Served with your choice of queso blanco, spicy mustard or our house made jalapeno cream cheese popper spread.
- Loaded Nachos$12.50
Fajita chicken or seasoned ground beef with queso blanco, black beans, green onions & pico accompanied by sides of sour cream, salsa and guacamole.
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Served with your choice of BBQ, buffalo or ranch dipping sauce.
- Cheese Curds$9.00
Served with ranch or marinara dipping sauce.
- Nachos & Cheese$6.50
Fried to order chips served with queso blanco.
- Fries$4.50
Crispy fried shoestring potatoes.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
House made cranberry walnut chicken salad seasoned with herbs and dill and served on toasted wheat with crisp lettuce.
- Ultimate Turkey Club$13.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo on white toast.
- BLTA$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & creamy avocado on wheat toast with mayo.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$12.50
Choose from american, swiss, provolone, cheddar or pepperjack. Make it Gregg style and add our famous jalapeno popper spread!
- Gourmet Grilled Cheese$8.50
A perfect grilled cheese with spinach and tomatoes. Add bacon or jalapeno popper spread for an additional charge.
- Chicken, Bacon & Ranch$14.00
Grilled or crispy chicken with melted cheddar, bacon and ranch served as a sandwich or wrap!
- California Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled or crispy chicken with melted pepperjack, lettuce, tomatoes & guacamole as a sandwich or wrap.
- Reuben$14.50
Corned beef, sauerkraut & melted swiss on marble rye with 1,000 island dressing.
- Smash Burger$12.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions & your favorite cheese. Add bacon or make it a double for an additional charge.
- Brunch Burger$14.50
Breakfast for lunch! Burger with bacon, egg and cheese!
- Jalapeno Popper Burger$13.50
Our famous jalapeno popper spread between 2 patties and covered with melted pepperjack.
- Guacamole & Black Bean Burger$12.00
Veggie burger with cheese served on a grilled bun with lettuce, guacamole & fresh pico.
Soup & Salad
- Cup of Soup$4.50
Call for today's flavors.
- Bowl of Soup$6.00
Call for today's flavors.
- Soup Flight$12.00
Trio of our daily soups.
- Breadbowl Soup$10.00
- Soup & Half Salad$9.00
Cup of soup and a half size Courtyard Signature Salad.
- Courtyard Signature Salad$7.00
Mixed greens and spinach with our homemade hot bacon & onion dressing.
- Deluxe Courtyard Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, spinach, grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs, cucumbers, tomatoes and green onions with house made hot bacon & onion dressing and croutons.
- Cobb Salad$14.50
Iceberg lettuce with turkey, ham, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled blue cheese, green onions & croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce. shredded parmesan, grilled chicken and croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing.
- Side Garden Salad$4.50
Iceberg lettuce with cucumbers, diced onions and tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing and croutons.
- Chicken Salad-Salad$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers topped with a large scoop of our cranberry walnut chicken salad and a raspberry vinegarette drizzle garnished with green onions.
- Taco Salad$14.50
Fajita chicken or seasoned ground beef over iceburg lettuce with black beans, green onions, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo. Served with sides of sour cream, salsa & guacamole.
Kids
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Served with a cup of soup, fries, apple sauce or cottage cheese.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Served with a cup of soup, fries, apple sauce or cottage cheese.
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Served with a cup of soup, fries, apple sauce or cottage cheese.
- Kids PB & J$6.00
Served with a cup of soup, fries, apple sauce or cottage cheese.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.50
Served with a cup of soup, fries, apple sauce or cottage cheese.