Covington Mercantile & Coffee Company, LLC

Coffee
Coffee - De Luna Dark Roast
Decaf - "Pour Over"
Fruit Smoothie
Strawberry Banana frozen fruit smoothie
Frappe
This is a coffee based, frozen, blended frappe.
Jeremiah 33:3
The current favorite at the Covington Coffee Company. - Three (3) shots of espresso, Chocolate Sauce, Carmel Sauce, White Chocolate Sauce. Half & Half and whipped cream.
BCSO 247
Hot coffee (or iced coffee), two shots of espresso, half & half and cane sugar.
The Covington Usual
Four Shots of espresso over ice, topped with half & half and three (3) Splenda.
Missing Peace
Hot Chocolate, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
GoinStrong
Iced Coffee, Carmel Drizzle, Half & Half and Carmel Syrup.
Bottle/Carton Drinks
Fiji Water
$2.50
Nesquik
$2.00
Apple - Juice Box
$1.00
Fruit Punch - Juice Box
$1.00
Very Berry - Juice Box
$1.00
Lemon - Sweet Jackson Tea
$4.25
Pineapple - Sweet Jackson Tea
$4.25
Peach - Sweet Jackson Tea
$4.25
Classic Lemonade - Sparkling ICE
$2.00
Berry Lemonade - Sparkling ICE
$2.00
Strawberry Lemonade - Sparkling ICE
$2.00
Raspberry Lemonade - Sparkling ICE
$2.00
Snacks
Regular - Skinny Pop Popcorn
$1.00
White Cheddar - Skinny Pop Popcorn
$1.00
Sweet & Salty - Skinny Pop Popcorn
$1.00
Zesty Ranch - Veggie Straws
$1.00
Cheddar Cheese - Veggie Straws
$1.00
Sea Salt - Veggie Straws
$1.00
Goldfish
$1.00
Mini Prezels
$1.00
Small Bag of Nuts
$1.00
Peanut Butter Crackers
$1.00
String Cheese
$1.00
Bagged Coffee
Fat Albert - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Fat Albert - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25
Blue Angels - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Blue Angels - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25
Hurricane - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Hurricane - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25
Lighthouse Blend - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Lighthouse Blend - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25
Pelican Decaf - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Pelican Decaf - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25
Midnight Shift - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Midnight Shift - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25
Pensacola Sunset - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Pensacola Sunset - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25Out of stock
Graffiti Bridge - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Graffiti Bridge - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25Out of stock
Paradise - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Paradise - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25
Core - Turbulence - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Core - Turbulence - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25Out of stock
Core - No Place Like Home - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Core - No Place Like Home - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25Out of stock
Core - Bages Packed - 12 Ounce
$14.00
Core - Bags Packed - Sample Bags (Single Pot)
$4.25
Jewelry
A Squared (A2)
