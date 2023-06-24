Covington Mercantile & Coffee Company, LLC

Coffee

Coffee - De Luna Dark Roast

Hot - 16oz Drip Coffee - Small (Little Ish)

$2.75

Hot - 20oz Drip Coffee - Large (Big Ish)

$3.50

Iced Coffee - 20oz - Small (Little Ish)

$3.00

Iced Coffee - 24oz - Large (Big Ish)

$3.75

Decaf - "Pour Over"

Decaf "Pour Over" - Big Ish (Large)

$3.50

Decaf "Pour Over" - Little Ish (Small)

$2.75

Espresso

Hot - Little ish (Two Shots)

$3.00

Hot - Big ish (Three Shots)

$4.00

Iced - Little ish (Two Shots)

$3.00

Iced - Big ish (Three Shots)

$4.00

Mocha

Hot Mocha - small

$3.50

Hot Mocha - Large

$4.50

Iced Mocha - small

$3.50

Iced Mocha - Large

$4.50

Latte

Hot Latte - small

$3.50

Hot Latte - Large

$4.50

Iced Latte - Small

$3.50

Iced Latte - Large

$4.50

Americano

Ice Americano - Small

$3.00

Iced Americano - Large

$4.00

Hot Americano - Small

$3.00

Hot Americano - Large

$4.00

Cappuccino

Hot Cappuccino - Little Ish (Small)

$3.75

Hot Cappuccino - Big Ish (Large)

$4.75

Chai Tea

Hot - Little Ish (Small)

$3.00

Hot - Big Ish (Large)

$3.75

Iced - Little Ish (Small)

$3.00

Iced -Big Ish (Large)

$3.75

Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte - Big Ish

$4.50

Hot Chai Tea Latte - Little Ish

$3.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte - Big Ish

$4.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte - Little Ish

$3.50

Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry Banana frozen fruit smoothie

Fruit Smoothie - Big Ish (Large)

$6.25

Fruit Smoothie - Little Ish (Small)

$5.50

Frappe

This is a coffee based, frozen, blended frappe.

Frappe - Big Ish (Large)

$5.75

Frappe - Little Ish (Small)

$5.00

Jeremiah 33:3

The current favorite at the Covington Coffee Company. - Three (3) shots of espresso, Chocolate Sauce, Carmel Sauce, White Chocolate Sauce. Half & Half and whipped cream.
Jeremiah 33:3 - Big Ish (Large)

Jeremiah 33:3 - Big Ish (Large)

$5.00

BCSO 247

Hot coffee (or iced coffee), two shots of espresso, half & half and cane sugar.

Hot BCSO 247 - Big Ish (Large)

$5.75

Iced BCSO 247 - Big Ish (Large)

$5.75

The Covington Usual

Four Shots of espresso over ice, topped with half & half and three (3) Splenda.

The Covington Usual - Big Ish (Large)

$4.75

Missing Peace

Hot Chocolate, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Missing Peace - Big Ish (Large)

$3.75

Missing Peace - Little Ish (Small)

$3.00

GoinStrong

Iced Coffee, Carmel Drizzle, Half & Half and Carmel Syrup.
GoinStrong - Big Ish (Large)

GoinStrong - Big Ish (Large)

$4.75
GoinStrong - Little Ish (Small)

GoinStrong - Little Ish (Small)

$4.00

Bottle/Carton Drinks

Fiji Water

$2.50

Nesquik

$2.00

Apple - Juice Box

$1.00

Fruit Punch - Juice Box

$1.00

Very Berry - Juice Box

$1.00

Lemon - Sweet Jackson Tea

$4.25

Pineapple - Sweet Jackson Tea

$4.25

Peach - Sweet Jackson Tea

$4.25

Classic Lemonade - Sparkling ICE

$2.00

Berry Lemonade - Sparkling ICE

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade - Sparkling ICE

$2.00

Raspberry Lemonade - Sparkling ICE

$2.00

Snacks

Regular - Skinny Pop Popcorn

$1.00

White Cheddar - Skinny Pop Popcorn

$1.00

Sweet & Salty - Skinny Pop Popcorn

$1.00

Zesty Ranch - Veggie Straws

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese - Veggie Straws

$1.00

Sea Salt - Veggie Straws

$1.00

Goldfish

$1.00

Mini Prezels

$1.00

Small Bag of Nuts

$1.00

Peanut Butter Crackers

$1.00

String Cheese

$1.00

Baked Goods

Mini Cheese Cake

$3.00Out of stock
Orange Cranberry Cake

Orange Cranberry Cake

$5.50Out of stock
Large Cookie

Large Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$3.00
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Salsa

Sadies - Hot Salsa

Sadies - Hot Salsa

$7.25
Sadies - Not as Hot Salsa

Sadies - Not as Hot Salsa

$7.25
Sadies - Green Chili

Sadies - Green Chili

$7.25
505 - Green Chili

505 - Green Chili

$7.25

Bagged Coffee

Fat Albert - 12 Ounce

Fat Albert - 12 Ounce

$14.00
Fat Albert - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

Fat Albert - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25
Blue Angels - 12 Ounce

Blue Angels - 12 Ounce

$14.00
Blue Angels - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

Blue Angels - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25
Hurricane - 12 Ounce

Hurricane - 12 Ounce

$14.00
Hurricane - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

Hurricane - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25
Lighthouse Blend - 12 Ounce

Lighthouse Blend - 12 Ounce

$14.00
Lighthouse Blend - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

Lighthouse Blend - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25
Pelican Decaf - 12 Ounce

Pelican Decaf - 12 Ounce

$14.00
Pelican Decaf - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

Pelican Decaf - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25
Midnight Shift - 12 Ounce

Midnight Shift - 12 Ounce

$14.00
Midnight Shift - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

Midnight Shift - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25
Pensacola Sunset - 12 Ounce

Pensacola Sunset - 12 Ounce

$14.00

Pensacola Sunset - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25Out of stock
Graffiti Bridge - 12 Ounce

Graffiti Bridge - 12 Ounce

$14.00

Graffiti Bridge - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25Out of stock
Paradise - 12 Ounce

Paradise - 12 Ounce

$14.00
Paradise - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

Paradise - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25
Core - Turbulence - 12 Ounce

Core - Turbulence - 12 Ounce

$14.00

Core - Turbulence - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25Out of stock
Core - No Place Like Home - 12 Ounce

Core - No Place Like Home - 12 Ounce

$14.00

Core - No Place Like Home - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25Out of stock
Core - Bages Packed - 12 Ounce

Core - Bages Packed - 12 Ounce

$14.00
Core - Bags Packed - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

Core - Bags Packed - Sample Bags (Single Pot)

$4.25

Merchandise

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$22.50
Magnet

Magnet

$3.50
Drink Coster

Drink Coster

$3.00
Key Chain

Key Chain

$5.00

Jewelry

Jewelry

$5.00

A Squared (A2)

A Squared (A2) - Large

$5.75

A Squared (A2) - Small

$5.00