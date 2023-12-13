Cow&Cheese 400 South Orlando Avenue
Food
Burgers
- The DOC$9.00
Ok-style - thinly sliced onions smashed into two beef patties each topped with premium American cheese, CC sauce, and deeply caramelized onions, all on a fresh baked toasted brioche bun. Contains: Milk, Egg, Fish, Soy, & Wheat
- TCTC Triple Cow X Triple Cheese$9.00
Three smashed beef patties each topped with premium American cheese and CC sauce, all on a freshly baked toasted brioche bun. Contains: Milk, Egg, Fish, Soy, & Wheat
- DCDC Double Cow X Double Cheese$6.00
Two smashed beef patties each topped with premium American cheese and CC sauce, all on a freshly baked toasted brioche bun. Contains: Milk, Egg, Fish, Soy, & Wheat
- SCSC Single Cow X Single Cheese$5.00
One smashed beef patty topped with premium American cheese and CC sauce on a freshly baked toasted brioche bun. Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, & Wheat
Fries and Extras
Cow&Cheese 400 South Orlando Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(407) 881-9968
Open now • Closes at 3PM