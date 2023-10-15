Popular Items

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

Double shot + steam milk + foam

Coffee Shop Macchiato

Coffee Shop Macchiato

$5.00

An “upside down latte”, this macchiato features vanilla syrup (unless otherwise specified), milk, and a double shot of espresso!

Blue Ridge Benny

$13.00

open faced biscuit, Dan'l Boone Country Ham, baby greens salad, sunny egg, hollandaise

Frothy Bevs

Coffee + More

Drip Coffee - Quick Cup

Drip Coffee - Quick Cup

$2.75
Doppio

Doppio

$2.25

Double shot of espresso.

Ristretto

Ristretto

$2.00

short shot espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.00

Hot water + espresso *this picture shows a double americano, available for an additional charge

Latte

Latte

$4.50

Double shot + milk topped with light foam

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$2.75

Double shot & Dollop foam - this is a traditional macchiato with no sweetener and very little milk. If you are looking for a macchiato like you might get at a chain coffee shop, check out our Coffee Shop Macchiato!

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Half espresso & Half steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

half milk + half coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Classic cocoa

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.75

Chocolate Mocha Latte with Whipped Cream

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Frothy Faves

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

Spiced chai & milk, topped with candied ginger.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Green tea matcha & milk.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00

Earl Grey tea, vanilla syrup, milk.

Giggy Pop

Giggy Pop

$4.00

House strawberry syrup, club soda, vanilla cold foam.

Chai'er Grounds

Chai'er Grounds

$7.50

Spiced Chai, double shot espresso, lavender & vanilla syrup, steamed milk.

Almond Joy

Almond Joy

$6.00

Cold brew, almond syrup, coconut syrup, mocha cold foam.

Frothy Affogato

Frothy Affogato

$4.00

Double shot espresso poured over soft serve.

Choco-Brew-A-Doo

Choco-Brew-A-Doo

$7.50

Nitro cold brew, soft serve, chocolate sauce, house whipped, chocolate toppings

Caramel Rooster Shake

Caramel Rooster Shake

$7.50

Nitro cold brew, soft serve, caramel sauce, house whipped, Heath toppings

The Beak Treat

The Beak Treat

$7.50

Nitro cold brew, soft serve, raspberry + hazelnut syrup, house whipped, granola

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$3.50+

English Breakfast

$3.50+

Orchid Vanilla

$3.50+

Jasmine Green

$3.50+

Cherry Blossom

$3.50+

Moroccan Mint

$3.50+

Chamomile Citron

$3.50+

Ginger Lemongrass

$3.50+

Mango?

$3.50+

Bubbly

Specialty Mimosa Carafe

$35.00
Specialty Mimosa

Specialty Mimosa

$9.00
Mimosa Carafe

Mimosa Carafe

$35.00
Classic Mimosa

Classic Mimosa

$9.00

Frothy Cocktails

Chilly Chai-Frothy

Chilly Chai-Frothy

$11.00

Absolut vanilia, cold brew coffee, chai nitro cold foam

Midnight Kahlua-Frothy

Midnight Kahlua-Frothy

$9.00

Drip coffee + kahlua, house whipped cream

Brew-Ha-Ha-Frothy

Brew-Ha-Ha-Frothy

$11.00

bourbon, triple sec, heavy cream, maple syrup, cold brew coffee

Espresso Martini-Frothy

Espresso Martini-Frothy

$12.00

Espresso, Absolut Vanilia, Kahlua

Bloody Mary-Frothy

Bloody Mary-Frothy

$9.00

Vodka, spicy Mary mix, pickled veg

Frothy Food

Feed

Breakfast Plate

$12.00

scrambled eggs, side of hash, killer biscuit, and choice of country ham, bacon, or sausage link

Hash Plate

$13.00

house breakfast hash, pork belly, red peppers, onions, sunny eggs, chipotle bourbon ketchup

Pancakes

$11.00

powdered sugar | berry compote | topped with foamy buttermilk syrup

Veggie Benny

$12.00

open faced biscuit, baby greens with wasabi yuzu, caramelized onions & blistered red peppers, avocado, sunny egg, hollaindaise

Salmon Benny*

$18.00

open faced biscuit, togarashi blackened salmon, baby greens salad, sunny egg, hollandaise

Sammy

Rooster Egg & Cheese

$9.00

soft scrambled egg, Tillamook cheddar, rooster sauce

Burger*

$14.00

Seasoned beef patty, Dan'l Boone Country Ham, Tillamook cheddar, sunny egg, bacon jam, LTO, garlic aioli

Pork Belly Lettuce & Tomato

$15.00

crispy smoked duroc pork belly, sliced tomato, shaved iceberg, bacon jam

Country Ham on a Biscuit

$9.00

Dan'l Boone Country Ham, soft scrambled egg, Tillamook cheddar, killer gravy

Salmon Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$15.00

togarashi blackened salmon filet, GN Bros bacon, LTO, garlic aioli

Deviled Egg Salad Sammy

$12.00

house egg salad, baby greens, sliced red onion, rooster sauce, dijon mustard

The Sallie

$12.00

killer veggie patty, avocado, kimchi, baby greens, sliced red onion, rooster sauce

Grilled Chicken Sammy

$13.00

herb marinated grilled chicken, GN Bros bacon, LTO, avocado, blistered red peppers, garlic aioli

Grilled Cheese Please!

$7.00

Tillamook white and sharp cheddar, garlic aioli

Small Plates

Yeast Roll Doughnuts

Biscuit and Gravy

$7.00

Biscuit + Killer Gravy.

Egg Dip French Bread*

$8.00

Pomme puree, coddled egg, scallions, served with a grilled baguette for dipping!

Side Items

Goodnight Bros Bacon

$6.00

Cured in the Blue Ridge Mountains, courtesy of Good Night Brothers.

Daniel Boone Ham

$5.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$5.00

duroc pork sausage link

Side Hash

$5.00

scratch shredded potatoes served with chipotle bourbon ketchup

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Spinach-Ginger Side Salad

$6.50

spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, ginger dressing

Regular Biscuit

$3.50

Killer Biscuit!

Scrambled Eggs (2)

$4.00

Side Gravy

$3.50

Brioche Bun

$3.50

Salads (Dine-In)

Spinach-Ginger Side Salad

$6.50

spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, ginger dressing

Caesar

$9.00

classic caesar

Chopped

$10.00

lettuce, egg, cucumber, tomato, onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, herbed vinaigrette

Peanut Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, bell peppers, peanuts, cilantro, peanut dressing

NA Beverages

N/A Beverages

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Tea Cup

$2.50

Green Tea Pot

$6.00

Espresso Single

$3.00

Espresso Double

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Juice

$2.50

N/A BAR

Strawberry-Lychee Nojito

$7.00

Kooler than Kool

$7.00

A Whole New World

$6.00

Iced Thai Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Sinless & Tonic

$10.00Out of stock

Fever Tree Light Tonic

$4.50

N/A Lychee Deathnote

$11.00

Frothy Grab-N-Go Food & Bev

Cooler Bevs - TOGO

Kombucha

Untitled Art Delta 9

Untitled Art Delta 9 Beverage containing 3 mg THC and 18 mg CBD

Dram CBD Bev

Assorted flavors containing 25 mg CBD

Energy Drink

Assorted flavors

Boxed H2O

Pepsi Bev - Glass Bottle

Life Water

Bubly

Naked Smoothie

San Pelligrino

Natalie's

Vita Coco

$4.00

Simply Juice

$3.50

Bakery/Sweets-FR

Lemon Pound Cake Slice-FR

$3.00
'The Fox Bakes' Macaron

from The Fox Bakes Bakery!

Muffins-FR

$3.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese-FR

$4.00
Iced Pumpkin Loaf Slice

Brownie - GF, DF, NF

$4.00
Waffle Cone with Sprinkles

Tiramisu

$8.00

Croissant

$3.00

Sweet Treat

$6.00

Apple Fritter

$8.00

Small Bites-FR

Beef Wellington Bites

$6.00

Three Beef Tenderloin Bites wrapped in crispy golden puff pastry, served with Chipotle Bourbon Ketchup.

Southwest Quesadilla Bites

$4.00

Three wedges filled with rice, corn, beans, and cheese

Soup of the Day-FR

$5.00Out of stock

Salads-TOGO

Ginger Side Salad-PKG

$6.00

Caesar Salad*-PKG

$9.00

A Classic Caesar.

Chopped Salad-PKG

$10.00

Peanut Salad-PKG

$11.00

Wraps-TO GO

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap-PKG

$11.00

Sallie's Wrap

$10.00

Other Bites-TOGO

Fresh Cut Fruit - PKG

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait-PKG

$6.00

Harissa Grain Bowl-PKG

$9.00
Chips-PKG

Assorted flavors

Clif Bars

RX Bars

Assorted flavors

Second Nature Nuts Package

12 oz packages, Dark Chocolate Medley or Keto Crunch

Jerky Bags

Sushi-TOGO

Poke Bowl-PKG

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Roll-PKG

$11.00

California Roll-PKG

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00