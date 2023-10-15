Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster
Popular Items
Frothy Bevs
Coffee + More
Drip Coffee - Quick Cup
Doppio
Double shot of espresso.
Ristretto
short shot espresso
Americano
Hot water + espresso *this picture shows a double americano, available for an additional charge
Latte
Double shot + milk topped with light foam
Cappuccino
Double shot + steam milk + foam
Coffee Shop Macchiato
An “upside down latte”, this macchiato features vanilla syrup (unless otherwise specified), milk, and a double shot of espresso!
Traditional Macchiato
Double shot & Dollop foam - this is a traditional macchiato with no sweetener and very little milk. If you are looking for a macchiato like you might get at a chain coffee shop, check out our Coffee Shop Macchiato!
Cortado
Half espresso & Half steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait
half milk + half coffee
Hot Chocolate
Classic cocoa
Mocha Latte
Chocolate Mocha Latte with Whipped Cream
Cold Brew Coffee
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
Frothy Faves
Chai Latte
Spiced chai & milk, topped with candied ginger.
Matcha Latte
Green tea matcha & milk.
London Fog
Earl Grey tea, vanilla syrup, milk.
Giggy Pop
House strawberry syrup, club soda, vanilla cold foam.
Chai'er Grounds
Spiced Chai, double shot espresso, lavender & vanilla syrup, steamed milk.
Almond Joy
Cold brew, almond syrup, coconut syrup, mocha cold foam.
Frothy Affogato
Double shot espresso poured over soft serve.
Choco-Brew-A-Doo
Nitro cold brew, soft serve, chocolate sauce, house whipped, chocolate toppings
Caramel Rooster Shake
Nitro cold brew, soft serve, caramel sauce, house whipped, Heath toppings
The Beak Treat
Nitro cold brew, soft serve, raspberry + hazelnut syrup, house whipped, granola
Hot Tea
Frothy Cocktails
Chilly Chai-Frothy
Absolut vanilia, cold brew coffee, chai nitro cold foam
Midnight Kahlua-Frothy
Drip coffee + kahlua, house whipped cream
Brew-Ha-Ha-Frothy
bourbon, triple sec, heavy cream, maple syrup, cold brew coffee
Espresso Martini-Frothy
Espresso, Absolut Vanilia, Kahlua
Bloody Mary-Frothy
Vodka, spicy Mary mix, pickled veg
Frothy Food
Feed
Breakfast Plate
scrambled eggs, side of hash, killer biscuit, and choice of country ham, bacon, or sausage link
Hash Plate
house breakfast hash, pork belly, red peppers, onions, sunny eggs, chipotle bourbon ketchup
Pancakes
powdered sugar | berry compote | topped with foamy buttermilk syrup
Veggie Benny
open faced biscuit, baby greens with wasabi yuzu, caramelized onions & blistered red peppers, avocado, sunny egg, hollaindaise
Blue Ridge Benny
open faced biscuit, Dan'l Boone Country Ham, baby greens salad, sunny egg, hollandaise
Salmon Benny*
open faced biscuit, togarashi blackened salmon, baby greens salad, sunny egg, hollandaise
Sammy
Rooster Egg & Cheese
soft scrambled egg, Tillamook cheddar, rooster sauce
Burger*
Seasoned beef patty, Dan'l Boone Country Ham, Tillamook cheddar, sunny egg, bacon jam, LTO, garlic aioli
Fried Chicken Biscuit
killer fried chicken, GN Bros bacon, soft scrambled egg, chipotle syrup
Pork Belly Lettuce & Tomato
crispy smoked duroc pork belly, sliced tomato, shaved iceberg, bacon jam
Country Ham on a Biscuit
Dan'l Boone Country Ham, soft scrambled egg, Tillamook cheddar, killer gravy
Salmon Bacon Lettuce & Tomato
togarashi blackened salmon filet, GN Bros bacon, LTO, garlic aioli
Deviled Egg Salad Sammy
house egg salad, baby greens, sliced red onion, rooster sauce, dijon mustard
The Sallie
killer veggie patty, avocado, kimchi, baby greens, sliced red onion, rooster sauce
Grilled Chicken Sammy
herb marinated grilled chicken, GN Bros bacon, LTO, avocado, blistered red peppers, garlic aioli
Grilled Cheese Please!
Tillamook white and sharp cheddar, garlic aioli
Small Plates
Side Items
Goodnight Bros Bacon
Cured in the Blue Ridge Mountains, courtesy of Good Night Brothers.
Daniel Boone Ham
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
duroc pork sausage link
Side Hash
scratch shredded potatoes served with chipotle bourbon ketchup
Fresh Fruit
Spinach-Ginger Side Salad
spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, ginger dressing
Regular Biscuit
Killer Biscuit!
Scrambled Eggs (2)
Side Gravy
Brioche Bun
Salads (Dine-In)
NA Beverages
N/A Beverages
N/A BAR
Frothy Grab-N-Go Food & Bev
Cooler Bevs - TOGO
Kombucha
Untitled Art Delta 9
Untitled Art Delta 9 Beverage containing 3 mg THC and 18 mg CBD
Dram CBD Bev
Assorted flavors containing 25 mg CBD
Energy Drink
Assorted flavors