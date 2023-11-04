Cowboy Chow 311 South Akard Street
Dinner On The Trail
Grazin' & Sharin'
Garden, Grains, Soups
Handhelds
Big Sky Combos
Big Plates
Additional Sides
Condiments
Alcohol Beverages
Canned Beer
- Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn N/A$5.00
- High Noon Pineapple$9.00
- El Chingon$9.00
- Lone River Ranch Water$9.00
- Lonestar$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Montucky Cold Snacks$7.00
- Real Ale Country Bock$6.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Topo Chico Straw/Guava$9.00
- Twisted Tea$9.00
- Deep Neato Bandito$8.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Upside Down$5.00
- Karbach hop$6.00
- Hill Country$6.00
Cocktails
Draft Beer
- 512 Pecan Porter$7.00
- Bishop Crackberry Cider$7.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Community Mosaic$7.00
- Dallas Blonde$7.00
- Dos XX$7.00
- Dream Crusher$7.00
- Lakewood Temptress$8.00
- Karbach Love Street$7.00
- Manhatten Project Red Gate$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Revolver Blood and Honey$7.00
- Sam Adams Seasonal$6.00
- Shiner Bock$7.00
- Tupps Juice Pack$7.00
- Wild Acre Blond$7.00
Liquor
- Deep Eddy Lemon$10.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$10.00
- Dripping Springs Lemon$10.00
- Dripping Springs Orange$10.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Grey Goose la poire$12.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Tito's$10.00
- Western Son Cucumber$10.00
- Wheatley Vodka$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Dripping Springs TX$10.00
- Fords Gin$9.00
- Gray Whale$12.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Bacardi Silver$9.00
- Balcones TX Rum$14.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$10.00
- Goslings Black Seal$8.00
- Mur Mur Coconut$10.00
- Plantation Overproof O.F.T.D$10.00
- Amaras Cupreata Mezcal$16.00
- Amaras Verde Momento Mezcal$10.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Cimarron Blanco$9.00
- Desert Door Texas Sotol$12.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Anjeo$16.00
- Hornitos Reposado$10.00
- Illegal Reposado Mezcal$14.00
- Ocho Single estate Plata$14.00
- Ocho Single estate Reposado$16.00
- Ocho Single Estate Anjeo$18.00
- Corazon Silver$9.00
- Balcones Baby Blue Bourbon$12.00
- Balcones Rye$12.00
- Devils River Small Batch Bourbon$12.00
- Devils River Small Batch Rye$10.00
- Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon$16.00
- TX Blended Whiskey$12.00
- TX Sherry Finished Bourbon$14.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$14.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$18.00
- Benchmark Bourbon$9.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$10.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon$12.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon$10.00
- Sazerac Rye$9.00
- Weller Special Reserve Bourbon$12.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$14.00
- Crown$10.00
- Jack$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask$16.00
- Dewars White Label$9.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Macallan 12yr$18.00
Wines By The Glass
- Prosecco, Le Contesse, Italy (Draft)$10.00
- Rose, Llano Esxtacado, Texas (Draft)$10.00
- White Blend, Lush by Reddy Vineyards, Texas (Draft)$12.00
- Pinot Grigio, Scarpetta, Italy (Draft)$10.00
- Sauvignon, Starborough, New Zealand (Draft)$12.00
- Chardonnay2, Sonoma Cuter, California (Draft)$14.00
- Pinot Noir Hahn, California$12.00
- Red Blend, Grand Vintis Reddy Vineyards, TX$16.00
- Malbec, Alto Molino, Argentina (Draft)$12.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess Family Reserve California$18.00
Wines by The Bottle
- 8 Years In The Desert, Napa California$100.00
- Caymus Cab Sauv, Napa Valley$200.00
- Chateau les Clauzots Bordeaux, France$90.00
- Faust Cab Sauv, Napa Valley$130.00
- Reddy Vineyeards Gran Vintis RedBlend, TX$64.00
- Willam & Chris Mourvedre, TX$70.00
- Llano Estacado, Texas$40.00
- Peyrassol la croix, Cotes de Provence$60.00
- Stolpman love you bunches, California$45.00
- Belstar Prosecco$40.00
- Moet & Chandon Imperial$150.00
- Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose Brut NV, Calif$95.00
- Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut NV, Calif$90.00
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV, France$175.00
- Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa Valley$100.00
- Reddy Vineyards Lush White Blend, TX$48.00
- Scarpetta Pinot Grigio$40.00
- William & Chris Skeleton Key Sauv Blanc$60.00
Cowboy Chow 311 South Akard Street Location and Ordering Hours
(817) 896-5366
Closed