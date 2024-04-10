Cowboy Creamery
Cakes
- Cleveland Style Strawberry Cassata - Mother's Day 2024$36.99+
PICKUP BEGINNING APRIL 27TH: Strawberry ice cream layered with vanilla custard, yellow cake, strawberry filling, whipped cream, and strawberry crunch. Iced in a whipped toping and garnished with strawberry sauce.
- Raspberry Almond White Chocolate - Mother's Day 2024$36.99+
PICKUP BEGINNING APRIL 27TH: Black raspberry ice cream swirled with a sweet raspberry ripple and heavenly chocolate-covered raspberry cups with layers of white cake, red raspberry filling, white chocolate sauce, and almond soft-serve. Iced in a vanilla buttercream, brimming with an almond border, and topped with a white chocolate drizzle.
- Build-Your-Own Custom Cake$34.99+
ALL CUSTOM CAKES MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO PICKUP
- Munchie Madness 8'' Cake$37.99
Indulge in Munchie Madness hand-dipped ice cream layered with a yellow cake and vanilla soft-serve ice cream. Smothered in our vanilla buttercream and topped with M&M’s, Oreos, Reese’s, and caramel sauce, this cake is a crowd-pleasing favorite for everyone.
- Death by Chocolate 8'' Cake$37.99
One word: Zanzibar. Our darkest chocolate Zanzibar ice cream is paired with chocolate cake, chocolate soft serve, chocolate sauce, brownie bites, chocolate crunchies, Oreos, and Kit Kat to make the most chocolatey confection in the ice cream cake industry.
- Peanut Butter Cup 8'’ Cake$37.99
Name a better duo than chocolate and peanut butter. We’ll wait... Peanut Butter Cup ice cream is layered with chocolate cake and chocolate soft serve to make the perfect combination. With a Reese’s Pieces border and topped with chunks of Reese’s, this cake is drizzled with peanut butter sauce for an extra dose of delicious.
- Ultimate Oreo 8'’ Cake$37.99
Cookies n’ Cream just got a new meaning with our Ultimate Oreo cake. Ultimate Oreo ice cream, chocolate cake, and vanilla soft serve make up this masterpiece with the border covered in fudge, Oreo cookies, and brownie bites.
- Birthday Cake 8'’ Cake$37.99
Nothing screams Happy Birthday like Birthday Cake ice cream! This vibrant blue ice cream base compliments the yellow cake and vanilla soft serve perfectly. Covered in our colorful rainbow sprinkles, this classic choice is perfect whether you’re turning 6 or 60!
- Strawberry Shortcake 8'’ Cake$37.99
Just like the ice cream bar from your childhood, this cake starts with our Strawberry hand-dipped ice cream. It’s stuffed with a yellow cake, and topped with our vanilla soft serve. On its pretty exterior, it’s coated with our strawberry crunch coat and covered with strawberry sauce.
- Exhausted Parent 8'’ Cake$37.99
Bourbon? Yes. Coffee? Yes. Made with our hand-dipped Exhausted Parent ice cream, stuffed with a chocolate cake, and topped with chocolate soft serve, this option is great for any celebration with exhausted parents! Drizzled with Buffalo Trace Distillery Caramel Sauce and covered in Oreo cookies, there’s the perfect amount of coffee with a kick.
- Soft Serve 8" Cake$29.99
Our classic vanilla and chocolate soft serve stuffed with chocolate crunchies and fudge, topped with caramel sauce, chocolate candies, and rainbow sprinkles.
- Peanut Brittle Crunch Coat Cake 8''$34.99
Just like the classic crunch coat ice cream cone, this cake is made with layers of vanilla and chocolate soft-serve, stuffed with chocolate crunchies and hot fudge, and covered in a delicious peanut brittle crunch coat.
Pints
- Birthday Cake Pint$8.00
Forgo your fork and grab your spoon! Pop the lid to reveal rainbow bursts of fun confetti sprinkles packed into rich yellow cake ice cream. This party in a pint is topped off with festive swirls of blue buttercream frosting and bursts of colorful confetti sprinkles.
- Black Cherry Pint$8.00
Simply sweet black cherry ice cream with boat-loads of whole black cherries.
- Blue Moon Pint$8.00
Just like the milk in the bottom of a Fruit Loops bowl, this tasty ice cream has a sweet Fruit Loops taste and a wacky blue color.
- Blueberry Cheesecake Pint$8.00
Delectably smooth cheesecake ice cream topped off with a tangy blueberry ripple and soft cheesecake chunks.
- Bourbon Pecan Pie Pint$8.00
Smooth bourbon ice cream swirled with a sea salt chocolate fudge ripple and roasted pecans.
- Butter Pecan Pint$8.00
Buttery pecan ice cream with boat-loads of crispy, lightly roasted and salted pecans.
- Cappuccino Break Pint$8.00
Crisp coffee-infused ice cream churned with chocolate-covered toffee and candy-coated almonds.
- Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie Oat Cream Pint - DAIRY FREE$8.00
Brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla vegan oat cream mixed with oatmeal cookie dough, chocolate and roasted pecans.
- Coconut Almond Bliss Pint$8.00
Tropical coconut ice cream with tons of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate flakes and crispy almond pieces.
- Cookie Dough Pint$8.00
Sweet cookie-flavored ice cream with heaps of soft chocolate chip cookie dough chunks and tons of rich chocolate chips.
- Exhausted Parent Pint$8.00
Bourbon-spiked espresso ice cream swirled with bittersweet chocolate chunks.
- Kitty Kitty Bang Bang Pint$8.00
Irresistibly smooth cheesecake ice cream mixed with a sweet raspberry ripple, Oreo cookies and soft chocolate chunks.
- Mint Avalanche Pint$8.00
A mint lover’s paradise! Fresh mint ice cream loaded with Andes® Candies and Grasshopper® cookies spun off with a chocolate fudge swirl.
- Munchie Madness Pint$8.00
Sweet cake batter ice cream swirled with a salted caramel ripple and brimming with Oreos, M&M pieces and peanut butter cups.
- Old Fashioned Vanilla Pint$8.00
An award-winning and all-natural classic vanilla ice cream made with Wisconsin cream, cane sugar and pure vanilla.
- Peanut Butter Cup Pint$8.00
Smooth chocolate ice cream brimming with mouthwatering peanut butter ripples and rich peanut butter cups.
- Strawberry Pint$8.00
Award-winning and deliciously fresh strawberry ice cream loaded to the brim with real, whole strawberries.
- Super Human Pint$8.00
Meet your new kryptonite… Cherry, Blue Moon and Vanilla ice creams combine forces to bring you one super scoop!
- This $@&! Just Got Serious Pint$8.00
Award-winning, smooth salted caramel ice cream brimming with rich sea salt fudge and salted cashews.
- Ultimate Oreo Pint$8.00
Scrumptious Oreo crumb ice cream packed with boat-loads of whole Oreo cookies.
- Zanzibar Chocolate Pint$8.00
All-natural and award-winning chocolate ice cream made with three kinds of cocoa for a rich, fudge brownie taste.