Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Dasani Bottled H20

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soda

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Bloody Mary N/A

$5.00

Pina Colada N/A

$5.00

Strawberry Daquiri N/A

$5.00

Main Menu

Appetizer

Cowboy Caviar

$8.00

Southern succotash made with diced vine ripe tomatoes, fire roasted corn, blackeyed peas, onions, and sweet peppers mariantated in chipotle line vinaigrette. Served with fried flour tortilla chips.

Pork Belly

$14.00

Marinated pork belly grilled over an open flame and topped with our apple bourbon raisin glaze.

Scallops App

$16.00

Two wild caught U10 scallops seared and served atop locally ground Nora Mill gouda cheddar grits.

Crab Cake App

$14.00

Brimming with chunks of blue lump crab, fire roasted corn, and sweet peppers, rolled in Ritz crumb crust and pan fried until golden brown. Served with our remoulade.

Gouda App

$10.00

Scratch made smoked gouda and cheddar pimento cheese served with flour tortillas and pickled jalapenos.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Hand sliced green tomatoes battered and fried until golden brown, topped with fire roasted corn and applewood bacon, and served with our remoulade.

FCS App

$9.00

A helping of our chicken salad made with our all-natural chicken, relish, red grapes, candied pecans, and our house blend of spices. Served with fried flour tortilla chips.

Steak Nachos

$15.00

House fried flour tortilla chips topped with our Cowboy Caviar, pickled jalapenos, scratch made queso, salsa verde, sour cream, and ground steak.

App Special

$10.00

Soup & Salad

Soup

$6.00+

Cup of housemade soup of the day.

Bison Chili

$7.00+

Cup of our signature bison chili.

Soup & Salad

$11.00

Cup of housemade soup of the day and side garden salad.

Chili & Salad

$12.00

Cup of housemade chili of the day and side garden salad.

Garden Salad

$10.00

Seasonal green blend with cucmbers, carrots, vine ripe tomatoes, onions, applewood smoked bacon, and herbed croutons.

Southern Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine hearts, aged parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, herbed croutons, and our signature house Caesar dressing.

Wedge

$10.00

Chopped romaine hearts, vine ripe tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, and our blue cheese dressing.

"Beefsteak"

$10.00

Marinated mozzarella, vine ripened tomatoes, pickled peaches, basil chiffonade, virgin olive oil, and our scratch made balsamic reduction.

Summertime

$12.00

Seasonal green blend with carrot, onion, feta, fresh seasonal fruit, candied pecans.

Burgers

Pickled Peach

$15.00

House pickled peaches, caramelized onion, pepperjack cheese and apple bacon jam.

Truffle Hawg

$14.00

Sauteed mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, and two slices of swiss

Palmetto

$15.00

Our scratch make smoked gouda and cheddar pimento cheese and house pickled jalapenos.

Stcky Belly

$14.00

Apple bacon jam, caramelized onion, applewood smoked bacon, and smoked gouda cheese.

Bleu Ridge

$14.00

Caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Longhorn

$14.00

Strips of applewood smoked bacon, our Georgia grown BBQ sauce, and two slices of cheddar.

Nudie Judy

$12.00

A juicy half pound 81/19 ground chuck burger served just how she is on a brioche style bun with a full garden.

Sandwiches

Lunch Special

$16.00

P.Belly Sand

$17.00

Marinated pork belly grilled over an open flame, topped with our apple bourbon raisin glaze and served on a brioche bun.

FCS Sandwich

$14.00

Our scratch made chicken salad, crispy lettuce, and vine ripe tomatoes on Texas Toast. Served with crunchy dill pickles.

Filly

$15.00

USDA choice ground steak, caramelized onion, sauteed mushrooms, and plenty of swiss packed in a fresh roll.

Bratwurst

$15.00

A juiicy bison brat topped with our signature bison chili and cheddar cheese on a fresh roll served with crunchy dill pickles.

Crab Cake Sand

$17.00

Our blue lump crab cake pan seared until crispy and served on a brioche bun with crisp lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, and our roasted remoulade.

Maverick

$14.00

All natural chicken breast fried golden brown and topped with our Georgia grown BBQ, applewood smoked bacon, and two slices of sharp cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a full garden.

Grill Cheese

$8.00

Smoked gouda and cheddar cheese melted on Texas Toast served with crunchy dill pickles.

Steaks & Chops

Pork Chop

$25.00

A 12oz center cut bone-in pork chip grilled over open flame and topped with our apple bourbon raisin glaze.

8oz Filet

$35.00

8oz center cut Filet Mignon hand seasoned and crowned with mushrooms sauteed in red wine.

Surf N' Turf

$55.00

Our center cut Filet Mignon crowned with a coldwater lobster tail, broiled perfectly and served with drawn butter.

14 oz Ribeye

$36.00

Our most popular steak. A 14oz well marbled cut seasoned with sea salt and cracked peppercorns grilled exactly how you like it.

NY Strip

$34.00

12oz cut seasoned with sea salt and cracked peppercorn and seared to perfection.

Cowboy Ribeye

$52.00

Our signature bone-in ribeye. A 26oz cut, extra marbled, seasoned and seared to perfection.

Elk Chop

$46.00

Our signature coffee rub on a doeble bone-in New Zealand Elk Chop.

Chef Special

$35.00

Southern Specialties

Catfish &Chips

$19.00

Two catfish fillets battered and fried. Served with crispy fries, sweet corn hushpuppies, and scratch made tartar sauce.

Buttermilk

$18.00

Two fresh, all-natural boneless chicken breasts fried golden brown just the way our Granny taught us.

Rainbow Trout

$23.00

A wild caught, pan seared rainbow trout fillet served with our citrus cream sauce.

Alabama

$18.00

Two juicy all-natural boneless chicken breasts topped with Alabama White BBQ and our roasted garlic and parmesan crust.

"No Bull" Veggie Plate

$16.00

Pick any three sides.

From the Sea

Salmon

$25.00

An 8oz Atlantic salmon fillet seared to your liking.

Fresh Catch

$25.00

Chef's choice of fresh fish flown in weekly.

Pan Seared Scallops

$34.00

Four wild-caught U10 sea scallops pan seared and alongside our citrus cream sauce.

Lobster Tail 1

$28.00

One 6oz cold water lobster tail broiled to your perfection and served with drawn butter.

Lobster Tails 2

$50.00

Two 6oz cold water lobster tail broiled to perfection and served drawn butter.

Pasta & Grits

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

Seared scallops, cold water lobster, and tiger shrimp tossed in a roasted red pepper alfredo and served atop a heaping pile of penne.

Chick Alfredo

$19.00

Pan made sweet cream alfredo over a heaping bed of penne and topped with all-natural chicken breast and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Cajun Mac

$25.00

Six jumbo tiger shrimp served with sauteed onion and sweet peppers, andouille sausage, roasted garlic, and scallions over a healthy portion of our scratch made gouda mac n' cheese.

Shrimp N' Grits

$24.00

Get six jumbo tiger shrimp sauteed with onion, sweet peppers, andouille sausage, and fresh garlic in a creamy bacon gravy and served proudly over locally ground Nora Mill gouda cheedar grits.

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Potato

$5.00

Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Grits

$7.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$5.00

Corn

$5.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

+Chicken

$8.00

+Salmon

$9.00

+Scallops

$14.00

+Steak

$12.00

+Shrimp

$12.00

+ Lobster tail

$22.00

Side Wedge

$7.00

Kid Menu

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Mac

$8.00

Kid Burger

$11.00

Kid Alfredo

$10.00

Kid Scallops

$16.00

Kid Steak

$17.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Ice cream

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Apple Tart

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock