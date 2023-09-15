Food

Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Deep fried cheese served with marinara sauce

Moo Fries App

$8.00

Golden fries coated with house seasoning, topped with grilled onions, cheese and Moo Sauce

Nachos

$14.00

House made tortilla chips topped with pulled pork or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, mozzerlla, sour cream, tomatoes and jalapenos

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke, layered with melted cheese and served with tortilla chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

12" tortilla, cheddar cheese, chicken, peppers, onions, Moo Sauce

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Hand breaded fried shrimp, topped with sweet and spicy bang bang sauce

Chicken Wings

6 Bone- In Wings

$11.00

8 Bone- In Wings

$14.00

12 Bone- In Wings

$18.00

4 Tenders

$8.00

6 Tenders

$12.00

10 Tenders

$20.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens, ham, tomatoes, cucombers, onions, beets, green peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, crutons, bacon bits

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, crutons

House Salad

$13.00

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucombers, onions, cheddar cheese, green peppers, crutons, bacon bits

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled or cripsy chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. Choice of one side

Firecracker Wrap

$15.00

Grilled or cripsy chicken, sweet chili sauce, lettuce and cheddar cheese. Choice of one side

Classic Wrap

$15.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, cheddar cheese and ranch. Choice of one side

Smash Burgers

Carolina Classic

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, Moo Sauce. Choice of one side

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, Moo Sauce. Choice of one side

Islander

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, lettuce, sweet teriyaki sauce. Choice of one side

Not'cho Regular Burger

$15.00

Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, chili, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream. Choice of one side

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, mustard, onions, chili and slaw. Choice of one side

Peanut Butter Bacon Jam

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, peanut butter, pickles, sweet & spicy bacon jam. Choice of one side

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

The Mac Attack

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, s'mackin mac & cheese, bacon, chili, BBQ sauce. Choice of one side

Build a Cheeseburger

$12.00

You pick the toppings!

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Grilled onions, peppers, swiss & cheddar cheese, mayo, hot honey sauce. Choice of one side

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

Grilled onions, peppers, swiss & cheddar cheese, mayo, hot honey sauce. Choice of one side

Cripsy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Golden brown bonless chicken with pickles, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and Moo Sauce. Choice of one side

Triple Dock Club

$14.00

Ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Choice of one side

Sandbar Sandwich

$16.00

You pick- flounder, shrimp, oysters, or catfish. Topped with lettuce, slaw and tarter sauce. Choice of one side

S'mackin Mac & Cheese Skillets

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork Skillet

$16.00

Home-made with parmesan cheese and mixed cheeses, topped with tomatoes

Chicken Topped with BBQ Sauce Skillet

$16.00

Home-made with parmesan cheese and mixed cheeses, topped with tomatoes

Bang-Bang Shrimp Skillet

$18.00

Home-made with parmesan cheese and mixed cheeses, topped with tomatoes

Deep Fried Lobster Tail Skillet

$26.00

Home-made with parmesan cheese and mixed cheeses, topped with tomatoes

S'Mac & Cheese Skillet (No Protein)

$10.50

Seafood

Fried Deviled Crab

$16.00

Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Fried Flounder

$19.00

Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

Fried Catfish

$19.00

Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

Fried Oysters

$19.00

Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

Fried Scallops

$20.00

Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

Choice of 2

$23.00

Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

Choice of 3

$25.00

Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

Coastal Platter (Choice of 4)

$28.00

Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

Entrees

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Boneless fried chicken breast served with a side of mashed potatoes topped with creamy chicken gravy an your choice of one additonal side

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

9 oz Hand rolled ground chuck smothered in brown gravy, grilled onions and peppers. Choice of two sides

Southwest Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with char grilled onions and peppers. Choice of two sides.

A-La Carte Sides

Signiture Fries

$4.50

Golden fries coated with house seasoning

Moo Fries Side

$5.50

Topped with grilled onions, cheese and Moo Sauce

Beets

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fried Squash

$4.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Hush puppies

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$4.50

Creamy mashed potatoes, topped with brown gravy

Plain Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.50

House- made!

Collards

$4.50

House- made!

Potato Salad

$4.50

House- made!

Slaw

$4.50

House- made!

Corn Casserole

$4.50

House- made!

Applesauce

$4.50

S'mackin Mac & Cheese

$5.50

House- made S'mackin Mac & Cheese with parmesan and mixed cheeses

Side House Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.50

Cheesecake

$4.50

Specials

Bone- In Wings

$0.75

App. Sampler

$17.00

Hawaiian Pork Sliders

$12.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

HI- C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Water

Sprite

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Redbull

$3.50

Watermelon Redbull

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Martinis

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Raspberry Martini

$12.00

Orange Crush Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Green Apple Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$12.00

Classic Martini

$12.00

Margaritas

Margarita

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

Specialty Drinks

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Adios MF

$13.50

Liquid Marihuana

$15.00

Cuitrus Sunrise

$10.00

Pomegranate Splash

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Apple Mule: School Special

$10.00

Vodka Apple Shot

$7.00

Tequila Apple Shot

$7.00

Teachers Shot

Sunset on Summer

$4.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Pickle Back

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

Football Specials

Beer Towers

Beer Bucket

Merchandise

T-Shirts/ Hat

Short Sleve T-shirt

$22.00

Long Sleve T-shirt

$25.00

Hat

$23.00

Beer Glass

Beer Glass

$5.00