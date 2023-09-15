Cowfin Bar and Grill
Food
Appetizer
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried cheese served with marinara sauce
Moo Fries App
Golden fries coated with house seasoning, topped with grilled onions, cheese and Moo Sauce
Nachos
House made tortilla chips topped with pulled pork or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, mozzerlla, sour cream, tomatoes and jalapenos
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke, layered with melted cheese and served with tortilla chips
Chicken Quesadilla
12" tortilla, cheddar cheese, chicken, peppers, onions, Moo Sauce
Bang-Bang Shrimp
Hand breaded fried shrimp, topped with sweet and spicy bang bang sauce
Chicken Wings
Salads
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or cripsy chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. Choice of one side
Firecracker Wrap
Grilled or cripsy chicken, sweet chili sauce, lettuce and cheddar cheese. Choice of one side
Classic Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, cheddar cheese and ranch. Choice of one side
Smash Burgers
Carolina Classic
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, Moo Sauce. Choice of one side
Impossible Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, Moo Sauce. Choice of one side
Islander
Cheddar cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, lettuce, sweet teriyaki sauce. Choice of one side
Not'cho Regular Burger
Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, chili, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream. Choice of one side
Old Fashioned
Cheddar cheese, mustard, onions, chili and slaw. Choice of one side
Peanut Butter Bacon Jam
Cheddar cheese, bacon, peanut butter, pickles, sweet & spicy bacon jam. Choice of one side
Smokehouse Burger
The Mac Attack
Cheddar cheese, s'mackin mac & cheese, bacon, chili, BBQ sauce. Choice of one side
Build a Cheeseburger
You pick the toppings!
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, peppers, swiss & cheddar cheese, mayo, hot honey sauce. Choice of one side
Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, peppers, swiss & cheddar cheese, mayo, hot honey sauce. Choice of one side
Cripsy Chicken Sandwich
Golden brown bonless chicken with pickles, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and Moo Sauce. Choice of one side
Triple Dock Club
Ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Choice of one side
Sandbar Sandwich
You pick- flounder, shrimp, oysters, or catfish. Topped with lettuce, slaw and tarter sauce. Choice of one side
S'mackin Mac & Cheese Skillets
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork Skillet
Home-made with parmesan cheese and mixed cheeses, topped with tomatoes
Chicken Topped with BBQ Sauce Skillet
Home-made with parmesan cheese and mixed cheeses, topped with tomatoes
Bang-Bang Shrimp Skillet
Home-made with parmesan cheese and mixed cheeses, topped with tomatoes
Deep Fried Lobster Tail Skillet
Home-made with parmesan cheese and mixed cheeses, topped with tomatoes
S'Mac & Cheese Skillet (No Protein)
Seafood
Fried Deviled Crab
Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Fried Shrimp
Fried Flounder
Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Fried Catfish
Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Fried Oysters
Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Fried Scallops
Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Choice of 2
Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Choice of 3
Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Coastal Platter (Choice of 4)
Comes with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Entrees
Chicken Fried Chicken
Boneless fried chicken breast served with a side of mashed potatoes topped with creamy chicken gravy an your choice of one additonal side
Hamburger Steak
9 oz Hand rolled ground chuck smothered in brown gravy, grilled onions and peppers. Choice of two sides
Southwest Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with char grilled onions and peppers. Choice of two sides.
A-La Carte Sides
Signiture Fries
Golden fries coated with house seasoning
Moo Fries Side
Topped with grilled onions, cheese and Moo Sauce
Beets
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Squash
Fried Okra
Hush puppies
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy
Creamy mashed potatoes, topped with brown gravy
Plain Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
House- made!
Collards
House- made!
Potato Salad
House- made!
Slaw
House- made!
Corn Casserole
House- made!
Applesauce
S'mackin Mac & Cheese
House- made S'mackin Mac & Cheese with parmesan and mixed cheeses