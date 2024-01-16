Cowfish
DINNER
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Stack
Creamy Avocado, Crispy Wontons, Spicy Aioli, Wasabi Tobiko$18.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Diced Green Apples, Fresh Grated Parmesan, Toasted Almonds, Balsamic Reduction$14.00
- Smothered Fries
Gorgonzola Fondue, Crispy Bacon$13.00
- Boursin Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
Beef Broth, Crispy Onions$14.00
- Shrimp Tatsuta-age
Crispy Rice Flour, Spicy Aioli, Wakame Salad, Sesame Seeds$16.00
- Soft Pretzel
Giant soft pretzel served with Whole Grain Mustard, Beer Cheese and Caramel.$16.00
- Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, Guacamole, Sweet Chili Sauce, Shredded Cabbage$14.00
- Mussels Guajillo Pozole
Mussels steamed in mild chili lime pozole broth served with shaved radish, cilantro, hominy and grilled bread.$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKHarissa Honey Roasted Carrots
Harissa and honey roasted carrots served with feta cheese, Greek yogurt and crispy chickpeas drizzled with a lemon herb oil.OUT OF STOCK$14.00
Main
- Baby Back Ribs
Apple Cider Braised, Cowfish BBQ Sauce, Hand-cut Fries$31.00
- Pan-Fried Rainbow Trout
Panko Crusted, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc, Toasted Hazelnuts$33.00
- Corvina Sea Bass$41.00
- Ancho Chili Glazed Meatloaf
Sweet Ancho Chili Glaze, Caramelized Onions, Demi-Glace, Roasted Garlic Mash Potatoes, Crispy Onions$29.00
- Spicy Coffee Dry Rub Ribeye
Baked Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Microgreens, Seasonal Vegetable$49.00
- Center Cut Filet
Tawny Port Pan Sauce, Blue Cheese Butter, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable$49.00
- Cow Crustacean
Center Cut Sirloin with Chimichurri, Atlantic City Gold Battered Shrimp, Creamy Parmesan Polenta, Seasonal Vegetable$41.00
- Salmon$41.00
- Herb Roasted Half Chicken
Braised Cannellini Beans with Wilted Greens, Apple Bacon, Chili Oil$33.00
- Pork Shank Mole Verde
Braised Pork Shank, Roasted Poblano Mole Verde, Charred Corn Succotash$33.00
Pasta
- Cow Tenderloin Tips
Seared beef tri-tip with Penne pasta tossed in a Cilantro Lime Tequila Cream Sauce.$26.00
- Bison Ravioli Sugo
Cremini Mushrooms, Roasted Tomato Sugo Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Hazelnuts, Fried Sage$25.00
- Scallops Risotto
Pan-Seared Sea Scallops, Halibut Fumet Risotto, Asparagus Tips, Oyster Mushrooms$35.00
- Tagliatelle Tutti Mare
Fresh Tagliatelle Pasta, Seared Mani Mani, Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, Spicy Fennel White Wine Tomato Sauce$29.00
Pub
- Beer Battered Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp, Absolut Citron Cocktail Sauce, Hand-cut Fries$23.00
- Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
Lemon Aioli, Pickled Cucumber, Iceberg Cilantro and Scallion Slaw, Spicy Lemon Vinaigrette, Brioche Bun$17.50
- Fish Tacos
Crispy Fried Haddock, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro Lime Aioli, House Chili Mustard Sauce$17.50
- AC Gold Battered Fish and Chips
Crispy Fried Haddock, Cowfish Lemon Aioli$19.00
- Local Burger
Melted White Cheddar, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Iceberg, Dijon, Lemon Aioli, Brioche Bun$17.50
- Plain Burger$15.50
- Hatch Green Chile Burger
Crispy Bacon, Field Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Jack Mormon Pale Cheese, Brioche Bun$17.50
- Beer Cheese Burger$17.50
Salads, Sides & Soup
- Oaxaca Grilled Chicken Salad
Spice-Rubbed Grilled Chicken, Fire-Roasted Corn, Avocado, Toasted Pepitas, Field Greens, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette$18.00
- Spinach Salad
Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Hazelnuts, Warm Smoked Bacon, Dates, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette$15.00
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Balsamic Glaze, Blue Cheese Dressing$15.00
- Chopped Kale Salad
Sliced Green Apple, Cherry Tomatoes, Sourdough Crouton Crunch and Parmesan cheese tossed in a Umami Citrus Vinaigrette finished with shaved Parmesan.$13.00
- Side Salad
Local Field Greens, Caramelized Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato$6.00
- House Salad
A large version of our classic side salad. Local Field Greens, Caramelized Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato$11.00
- Bread
A serving of fresh baked sourdough from Lincoln Street Bakery$3.00
- Side: Baked Potato$3.50
- Side: Boursin Mash$4.00
- Side: Garlic Mash$3.50
- Side: French Fries$3.50
- Side: Polenta$3.50
- Side: Seasonal Vegetable$3.50
- Add One Fried Shrimp$3.00
- Add Three Fried Shrimp$9.00
- Add One Grilled Shrimp$3.00
- Add Three Grilled Shrimp$9.00
Desserts
- Cowfish Carrot Cake
Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Walnuts, Candied Carrot$11.00
- Ice Cream (2 scoops)$4.00
- Ella's Orange Almond Cake
Flourless Orange Almond Cake topped with Mascarpone Whipped Cream, Orange Marmalade Syrup and Cocoa Nib Crunch. (Gluten Free)$11.00
- Dark Chocolate Budino
Dark Chocolate Pudding topped with Sea Salt, Olive Oil Drizzle and Whipped Cream,$11.00
BAR
Specialty Cocktails
Beer
- Red Wing Bomber stout 17oz Bottle$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKRock Chuck Rye 17oz Bottle
Garnet hues with caramel, chocolate, and toasted flavors. Very low hop flavor and bitterness with a nice rye spiciness. ABV 5.3%OUT OF STOCK$4.00
- 4 Pack of 17oz Bottles$36.00
- OUT OF STOCKAtlantic City Gold 17oz Bottle
Bright golden ale with mild, biscuit malt flavors. Low bitterness and mild floral hops make for a refreshingly easy drink. ABV 4.2%OUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Rock Chuck King 17oz Bottle
Orange hues with mild malt sweetness. Hop nose carries hints of juicy fruit, pear and tropical fruits. Moderate bitterness with pine-like hop flavors. ABV 6.3%$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKHalf Tank Hefe 17oz Bottle
Cloudy, golden wheat ale with fruity esters reminiscent of banana with clove-like top notes. ABV 6.0%OUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKJack Mormon Pale Ale 17oz Bottle
Clear copper ale with mild caramel malt flavors giving way to citrus-like hop bitterness, flavors and aromas. ABV 4.8%OUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKLefty Lime Lager 17oz BottleOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKSheaf Tosser 17 Oz BottleOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Motherlode dipa$10.00
- 1 AC Gold$2.00
- 1 HT Hefe$2.25
- 1 JMP Ale$2.25
- 1 RC Rye$2.25
- 1 OB IPA$2.25
- 1 Ginger Beer$2.25
- 1 Can Sheaf Tosser$2.25
- 1 Lefty Lime Lager$2.25
- 6 Pack AC Gold$10.50
- 6 Pack HT Hefe$11.25
- 6 Pack JMP Ale$11.25
- 6 Pack RC Rye$11.25
- 6 Pack OB IPA$11.25
- Mixed 4 Pack$8.00
- Mixed 6 Pack$11.25
- 6 Pack Ginger Beer$11.25
- 6 Pack Sheaf Tosser$11.25
- 6 Pack Lefty Lime Lager
Red Wine (Bottles)
- Louis Martini Cab$31.00
- Frei Bros Cab$41.00
- Beaujolais Villages$27.00
- Don Gascon Malbec$27.00
- Estancia Merlot$25.00
- Zaccagnini D'Abrusso Italian Dry Red$37.00
- Mac Murray Pinot Noir$47.00
- Campo Viejo Rioja$29.00
- Brancaia Super Tuscan$37.00
- Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert$65.00
- OUT OF STOCKPrisoner Napa Valley RedOUT OF STOCK$67.00
White Wine (Bottles)
- Kendall Jackson CA Chard$33.00
- Edna Valley Chardonnay$27.00
- Maso Canali Pinot Grigio$31.00
- La Crema Pinot Gris$35.00
- Hogue Riesling$23.00
- William Hill Sav Blanc$29.00
- Whitehaven Sauv Blanc$35.00
- J Cuvee 20$61.00
- La Marca Prosecco$31.00
- OUT OF STOCKDomaine Carneros "Brut"OUT OF STOCK$45.00
- Foncalieu Piquepoul Rose$35.00