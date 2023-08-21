Popular Items

Shrimp & Chips

$22.00

Sun-Kissed Mermaid

$14.00

1/2 Pound Burger

$18.00

Food

Appetizers

Tortilla Chips

$8.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Chicken & Waffle Fingers

$15.00

Rattlesnake Bites

$17.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Fried Dill Pickles

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Corn Dog

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Country-Fried Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Buffalo Wings - 8 pieces

$14.00

Buffalo Wings - 16 pieces

$22.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Giant Pretzel

$16.00

Onion Ring Tower

$11.00

Burger Sliders

$14.00

Oyster

$2.00

Buffalo Chips

$13.00

Buffalo Fingers

$16.00

Nachos

Nachos

$17.00

Quesadillas

Black Bean Quesadilla

$14.00

Jack Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$18.00

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$18.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$13.00

All Chopped Up Salad

$16.00

Field Greens Salad

$7.00

Burrito Boat

$16.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Mains

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Shrimp & Chips

$22.00

Bayside Burrito

$19.00

Enchiladas

Fajitas

$21.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$21.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Blackened Fish Dinner

$22.00

Beach Baskets

Egg Sandwich

$16.00

B.L.A.T. Wrap

$17.00

Shoreside Sandwich

$19.00

Shrimp Shack Wrap

$20.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$19.00

White Fish Reuben

$20.00

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Scarf-A-Saurus Sandwich

$18.00

Sides

4 Soft Corn Tortillas

$4.00

4 Whole Wheat Tortillas

$4.00

Beans

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$7.50

Cheese Grits

$6.00

Field Greens Salad

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Large Side Adobo Salsa

$4.00

Large Side Crema

$5.00

Large Side Guac

$8.00

Large Side Pico

$5.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Queso Fries

$12.00

Rice

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Coleslaw

$6.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$6.00

Small Side Adobo Salsa

$2.00

Small Side Crema

$2.00

Small Side Guac

$3.00

Small Side Pico

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Tater Tots

$9.00

Desserts

Brownie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pretzel Pie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Coconut Custard Pie

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream Baked Potato

$12.00

Specials

Special Soup Cup

$6.00

Special Soup Bowl

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Grilled Sweet Chili Wings - 8 pieces

$14.00

Grilled Sweet Chili Wings - 16 pieces

$22.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Burgers

1/2 Pound Burger

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Kid's Fish Sticks

$12.00

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Beach Burger

$10.00

Kid Fried Chicken

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Salad

$10.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Late Night Menu

Buffalo Wings - 16 pieces

$22.00

Buffalo Wings - 8 pieces

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Fried Dill Pickles

$11.00

Giant Pretzel

$16.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Tater Tot Round Up

$14.00

Tortilla Chips

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$19.00

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Shrimp Shack Wrap

$20.00

Smash Burger

$16.00+

Tacos

Lunch Black Bean Tacos

$10.00

Lunch Ground Beef Tacos

$11.00

Lunch Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Lunch Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Lunch Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Lunch Fried Fish Tacos

$14.00

Lunch Blackened Fish Tacos

$14.00

Small Side Guac

$3.00

Small Side Crema

$2.00

Small Side Pico

$2.00

Dinner Black Beans Tacos

$18.00

Dinner Blackened Fish Tacos

$22.00

Dinner Chicken Tacos

$19.00

Dinner Fried Fish Tacos

$22.00

Dinner Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

Dinner Ground Beef Tacos

$20.00

Dinner Pulled Pork Tacos

$20.00

Small Side Guac

$3.00

Small Side Crema

$2.00

Small Side Pico

$2.00

Drinks

Liquor

Vodka House (Breckenridge)

$10.00

Absolut

$11.00

Tito's

$11.00

Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

Smirnoff

Ketel One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedeire

$12.00

Iced Tea - Deep Eddy

$11.00

Hennessey

$15.00

8 Ball Chocolate

$12.00

Ameretto House

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Barenjaeger

$9.00

Brandy House

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Fernet

$13.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Galliano

$12.00

Ginger

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jaegermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Sherry

$9.00

Saint Germain

$12.00

Hennessy

$14.00

House Tequila - Cuervo Tradional

$10.00

Cierto Silver

$15.00

Cierto Repo

$16.00

Cierto Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Silver

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Casa Del Sol

$18.00

Jaja Silver

$13.00

Jaja Repo

$15.00

Espolon Silver

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Herradua Blanco

$13.00

Herradua Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Olmeca Altos Blanco

$11.00

Olmeca Altos Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Tanteo Habanero

$12.00

Ghost

$10.00

Lalo Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Illegal Joven Mezcal

$16.00

Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Ezra Brooks House Bourbon

$10.00

Baker's

$14.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Great Jones

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Honey

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon

$22.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Red Stag

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$12.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$13.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Widow Jane

$17.00

Yellowstone

$16.00

Basil Hayden's

$15.00

Cutty Sark House Scotch

$10.00

Cutty Prohibition

$11.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Glenlivet 15

$20.00

Highland Park

$14.00

JW Black

$14.00

Macallan

$20.00

Bear Face

$11.00

Clontarf

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Fireball

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

John Powers

$11.00

McConnell's

$11.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Seagram 7

$10.00

Seagram VO

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

House Rum (Shipwreck)

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Goslings Black

$11.00

Kracken

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Shipwreck Coconut

$10.00

Coconut

$10.00

House Gin

$10.00

Aviation Gin

$12.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Nolets

$13.00

Sapphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Beer

Amstel Light

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Coronita (7 oz)

$5.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Magner's Cider

$8.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Banquet Big Boy

$8.00

Coors Light

$5.00

DogfishHead Sea Quench

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Miller High Life Tall Boy

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Monopolio Lager Negra

$7.00

Shiner

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Bluepoint Blueberry Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Brooklyn Summer Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Guinness

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$8.00

Magner's Cider

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Torch & Crown Intersect IPA

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00Out of stock

Mermaid

$8.00

Dos XX Amber

$8.00

TopoChico

$8.00

Simply Spiked

$8.00

Can Domestic Bucket

$25.00

Can Import Bucket

$30.00

Bottle Import Bucket

$35.00

Bottle Domestic Bucket

$30.00

Wine

Prosecco Mini

$15.00

Glass Sparkling

$12.00

Bottle Sparkling

$46.00

Glass Sav Blanc

$12.00

Bottle Sav Blanc

$46.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Glass Chardonnay

$12.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$46.00

Glass Reisling

$12.00

Bottle Reisling

$46.00

Glass Rose

$12.00

Bottle Rose

$46.00

Glass Rioja

$12.00

Bottle Rioja

$46.00

Glass Beaujolais

$12.00

Bottle Beaujolais

$46.00

Glass Barbera

$12.00

Bottle Barbera

$46.00

Glass Cabernet

$12.00

Bottle Cabernet

$46.00

Glass Negroamaro

$15.00

Bottle Negroamaro

$57.00

Shot Specials

Mystery Shot

$4.00

Beer + Whiskey Shot

$8.00

Seasonal Shot Special

$5.00

Jalaback Shot

$9.00

Premium Pours

Avion 44

$36.00

Cristolino 44

$36.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Jefferson Ocean Rye

$22.00

Jefferson Ocean Bourbon

$20.00

Macallan

$20.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cherry Lime Ricky

$14.00

Cyclone

$14.00

Dirty Sharky

$16.00

El Mejor

$18.00

Fancy Drink

$16.00

Flying Fish

$14.00

Haymaker

$14.00

Kill Devil Grog

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan Project

$14.00

Michelada

$12.00

Mule Day Queen

$14.00

On Top Of Old Smoky

$14.00

Paloma Kick

$14.00

Sea-Ward 8

$14.00

Shipwreck

$14.00

Sun-Kissed Mermaid

$14.00

Wrong Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Super Fancy Margaritas

Numero Uno

$16.00

El Mejor

$18.00

La Prima

$20.00

El Jefe

$45.00

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Kid's Soda

$2.00

Kid's Juice

$4.00

Shark Attack!

$8.00

Lemonade

$5.95

Small Juice

$4.00

Large Juice

$7.50

Can Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Limeade

$5.95

Grapefruitade

$5.95

Mock-A-Rita

$12.00

Faux-maretto Sour

$12.00

Ruby Red Spritz

$12.00

Sassy Senorita

$12.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Roy Rogers

$6.00

Can of Soda

$2.50

Margaritas

Rocks Margarita

$14.00

Pint Rocks Margarita

$20.00

Quart Rocks Margaritas

$37.00

Pitcher Rocks Margaritas

$66.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Quart Frozen Margarita

$23.00

Pitcher Frozen Margaritas

$50.00

Mamacita Margarita

$15.00

Pint Mamacita Margarita

$22.00

Quart Mamacita Margarita

$42.00

Pitcher Mamacita Margarita

$75.00

Sharkarita

$17.00

Diving Dog

$16.00

!Ay Caramba!

$15.00

Pint!Ay Caramba!

$22.00

Dead Man's Hand

$17.00

Pint Dead Man's Hand

$26.00

Hawaiian Bryan

$15.00

Pint Hawaiian Bryan

$22.00

One Piece At A Time

$16.00

Pint One Piece At A Time

$24.00

Super Smoker

$17.00

Pint Super Smoker

$26.00

Passionista

$17.00

Pint Passionista

$26.00

Shots

Shot Amaretto

$7.00

Shot Aperol

$7.00

Shot Brandy

$6.00

Shot Compari

Shot Hennessey

$11.00

Shot Beefeater

$7.00

Shot Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Shot Gin (house)

$6.00

Shot Hendricks

$9.00

Shot Monkey 47

$12.00

Shot Shipwreck Rum (house)

$6.00

Shot Shipwreck Coconut Rum (house)

$6.00

Shot Bacardi

$7.00

Shot Goslings

$7.00

Shot Avion 44

$25.00

Shot Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Shot Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Shot Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Shot Cierto Blanco

$11.00

Shot Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Shot Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Shot Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Shot Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Shot Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Shot Herradura Silver

$10.00

Shot House Tequila

$6.00

Shot Jaja Blanco

$9.00

Shot Jaja Reposado

$9.00

Shot Olmeca Altos Blanco

$9.00

Shot Olmeca Altos Reposado

$9.00

Shot Patron Silver

$12.00

Shot Lalo Blanco

$12.00

Shot Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Shot Ilegal Mezcal

$10.00

Shot Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Shot House Vodka (Breckenridge)

$6.00

Shot Absolut

$8.00

Shot Belvedere

$8.00

Shot Ketel One

$8.00

Shot Grey Goose

$8.00

Shot Smirnoff

$7.00

Shot Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Shot 3 Olives Cherry

$8.00