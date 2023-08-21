Welcome! Online Ordering with Toast coming June 14th! Until then, please feel free to browse our menu.
Cowgirl Seahorse
Food
Appetizers
Tortilla Chips
$8.00
Cup Soup
$6.00
Bowl Soup
$8.00
Chicken & Waffle Fingers
$15.00
Rattlesnake Bites
$17.00
Deviled Eggs
$11.00
Fried Dill Pickles
$11.00
Coconut Shrimp
$17.00
Corn Dog
$6.00
Mini Corn Dogs
$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$11.00
Country-Fried Chicken Fingers
$14.00
Buffalo Wings - 8 pieces
$14.00
Buffalo Wings - 16 pieces
$22.00
Pulled Pork Sliders
$14.00
Pretzel Bites
$7.00
Giant Pretzel
$16.00
Onion Ring Tower
$11.00
Burger Sliders
$14.00
Oyster
$2.00
Buffalo Chips
$13.00
Buffalo Fingers
$16.00
Nachos
Quesadillas
Salads
Mains
Beach Baskets
Sides
4 Soft Corn Tortillas
$4.00
4 Whole Wheat Tortillas
$4.00
Beans
$6.00
Cajun Fries
$7.50
Cheese Grits
$6.00
Field Greens Salad
$7.00
French Fries
$7.00
Large Side Adobo Salsa
$4.00
Large Side Crema
$5.00
Large Side Guac
$8.00
Large Side Pico
$5.00
Mac 'n Cheese
$9.00
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$6.00
Pulled Pork
$9.00
Queso Fries
$12.00
Rice
$6.00
Rice & Beans
$8.00
Side Grilled Chicken
$5.00
Side of Coleslaw
$6.00
Side Salad
$7.00
Side of Tortilla Chips
$6.00
Small Side Adobo Salsa
$2.00
Small Side Crema
$2.00
Small Side Guac
$3.00
Small Side Pico
$2.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$11.00
Tater Tots
$9.00
Desserts
Specials
Burgers
Kid's Menu
Late Night Menu
Tacos
Lunch Black Bean Tacos
$10.00
Lunch Ground Beef Tacos
$11.00
Lunch Pulled Pork Tacos
$12.00
Lunch Chicken Tacos
$11.00
Lunch Grilled Shrimp Tacos
$14.00
Lunch Fried Fish Tacos
$14.00
Lunch Blackened Fish Tacos
$14.00
Dinner Black Beans Tacos
$18.00
Dinner Blackened Fish Tacos
$22.00
Dinner Chicken Tacos
$19.00
Dinner Fried Fish Tacos
$22.00
Dinner Grilled Shrimp Tacos
$22.00
Dinner Ground Beef Tacos
$20.00
Dinner Pulled Pork Tacos
$20.00
Drinks
Liquor
Vodka House (Breckenridge)
$10.00
Absolut
$11.00
Tito's
$11.00
Stoli Blueberry
$11.00
Smirnoff
Ketel One
$11.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Belvedeire
$12.00
Iced Tea - Deep Eddy
$11.00
Hennessey
$15.00
8 Ball Chocolate
$12.00
Ameretto House
$11.00
Aperol
$11.00
Bailey's
$9.00
Barenjaeger
$9.00
Brandy House
$10.00
Campari
$12.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Fernet
$13.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Galliano
$12.00
Ginger
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Jaegermeister
$11.00
Kahlua
$11.00
Limoncello
$7.00
Sherry
$9.00
Saint Germain
$12.00
Hennessy
$14.00
House Tequila - Cuervo Tradional
$10.00
Cierto Silver
$15.00
Cierto Repo
$16.00
Cierto Anejo
$18.00
Casamigos Silver
$15.00
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00
Casamigos Anejo
$18.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$18.00
Don Julio Blanco
$18.00
Casa Del Sol
$18.00
Jaja Silver
$13.00
Jaja Repo
$15.00
Espolon Silver
$11.00
Espolon Reposado
$11.00
Herradua Blanco
$13.00
Herradua Reposado
$16.00
Herradura Anejo
$18.00
Olmeca Altos Blanco
$11.00
Olmeca Altos Reposado
$11.00
Patron Silver
$18.00
Tanteo Habanero
$12.00
Ghost
$10.00
Lalo Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$18.00
Illegal Joven Mezcal
$16.00
Vida Mezcal
$11.00
Ezra Brooks House Bourbon
$10.00
Baker's
$14.00
Blanton's
$15.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$12.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Great Jones
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
Jack Honey
$11.00
Jim Beam
$11.00
Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon
$22.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Knob Creek Rye
$13.00
Maker's Mark
$12.00
Red Stag
$11.00
Templeton Rye
$11.00
Uncle Nearest 1884
$12.00
Whistlepig Piggyback
$13.00
Wild Turkey
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Widow Jane
$17.00
Yellowstone
$16.00
Basil Hayden's
$15.00
Cutty Sark House Scotch
$10.00
Cutty Prohibition
$11.00
Dewars
$11.00
Glenlivet 12
$18.00
Glenlivet 15
$20.00
Highland Park
$14.00
JW Black
$14.00
Macallan
$20.00
Bear Face
$11.00
Clontarf
$11.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Fireball
$11.00
Jameson
$10.00
John Powers
$11.00
McConnell's
$11.00
Paddy's Irish Whiskey
$11.00
Seagram 7
$10.00
Seagram VO
$10.00
Tullamore Dew
$11.00
House Rum (Shipwreck)
$10.00
Bacardi
$11.00
Goslings Black
$11.00
Kracken
$11.00
Malibu
$11.00
Sailor Jerry
$12.00
Shipwreck Coconut
$10.00
Coconut
$10.00
House Gin
$10.00
Aviation Gin
$12.00
Beefeater
$11.00
Hendricks
$13.00
Nolets
$13.00
Sapphire
$12.00
Tanqueray
$11.00
Beer
Amstel Light
$7.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Corona
$7.00
Coronita (7 oz)
$5.00
Heineken
$7.00
Heineken Zero
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$7.00
Miller Lite
$7.00
Magner's Cider
$8.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Coors Banquet Big Boy
$8.00
Coors Light
$5.00
DogfishHead Sea Quench
$7.00
Kona Big Wave
$7.00
Miller High Life Tall Boy
$7.00
Modelo
$7.00
Monopolio Lager Negra
$7.00
Shiner
$7.00
Tecate
$7.00
Bluepoint Blueberry Ale
$8.00Out of stock
Lagunitas IPA
$8.00
Brooklyn Summer Ale
$8.00Out of stock
Guinness
$8.00
Lagunitas IPA
$8.00
Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy
$8.00
Magner's Cider
$8.00
Pacifico
$8.00Out of stock
Shiner Bock
$8.00
Stella
$8.00
Torch & Crown Intersect IPA
$8.00
Kona Big Wave
$8.00Out of stock
Mermaid
$8.00
Dos XX Amber
$8.00
TopoChico
$8.00
Simply Spiked
$8.00
Can Domestic Bucket
$25.00
Can Import Bucket
$30.00
Bottle Import Bucket
$35.00
Bottle Domestic Bucket
$30.00
Wine
Prosecco Mini
$15.00
Glass Sparkling
$12.00
Bottle Sparkling
$46.00
Glass Sav Blanc
$12.00
Bottle Sav Blanc
$46.00
Glass Pinot Grigio
$12.00
Bottle Pinot Grigio
$46.00
Glass Chardonnay
$12.00
Bottle Chardonnay
$46.00
Glass Reisling
$12.00
Bottle Reisling
$46.00
Glass Rose
$12.00
Bottle Rose
$46.00
Glass Rioja
$12.00
Bottle Rioja
$46.00
Glass Beaujolais
$12.00
Bottle Beaujolais
$46.00
Glass Barbera
$12.00
Bottle Barbera
$46.00
Glass Cabernet
$12.00
Bottle Cabernet
$46.00
Glass Negroamaro
$15.00
Bottle Negroamaro
$57.00
Premium Pours
Specialty Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$14.00
Bloody Mary
$14.00
Cherry Lime Ricky
$14.00
Cyclone
$14.00
Dirty Sharky
$16.00
El Mejor
$18.00
Fancy Drink
$16.00
Flying Fish
$14.00
Haymaker
$14.00
Kill Devil Grog
$14.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Manhattan Project
$14.00
Michelada
$12.00
Mule Day Queen
$14.00
On Top Of Old Smoky
$14.00
Paloma Kick
$14.00
Sea-Ward 8
$14.00
Shipwreck
$14.00
Sun-Kissed Mermaid
$14.00
Wrong Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Super Fancy Margaritas
Non-Alcoholic
Fountain Soda
$3.00
Coffee
$3.50
Tea
$3.50
Kid's Soda
$2.00
Kid's Juice
$4.00
Shark Attack!
$8.00
Lemonade
$5.95
Small Juice
$4.00
Large Juice
$7.50
Can Ginger Beer
$5.00
Iced Tea
$3.50
Limeade
$5.95
Grapefruitade
$5.95
Mock-A-Rita
$12.00
Faux-maretto Sour
$12.00
Ruby Red Spritz
$12.00
Sassy Senorita
$12.00
Heineken Zero
$7.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$6.00
Roy Rogers
$6.00
Can of Soda
$2.50
Margaritas
Rocks Margarita
$14.00
Pint Rocks Margarita
$20.00
Quart Rocks Margaritas
$37.00
Pitcher Rocks Margaritas
$66.00
Frozen Margarita
$13.00
Quart Frozen Margarita
$23.00
Pitcher Frozen Margaritas
$50.00
Mamacita Margarita
$15.00
Pint Mamacita Margarita
$22.00
Quart Mamacita Margarita
$42.00
Pitcher Mamacita Margarita
$75.00
Sharkarita
$17.00
Diving Dog
$16.00
!Ay Caramba!
$15.00
Pint!Ay Caramba!
$22.00
Dead Man's Hand
$17.00
Pint Dead Man's Hand
$26.00
Hawaiian Bryan
$15.00
Pint Hawaiian Bryan
$22.00
One Piece At A Time
$16.00
Pint One Piece At A Time
$24.00
Super Smoker
$17.00
Pint Super Smoker
$26.00
Passionista
$17.00
Pint Passionista
$26.00
Shots
Shot Amaretto
$7.00
Shot Aperol
$7.00
Shot Brandy
$6.00
Shot Compari
Shot Hennessey
$11.00
Shot Beefeater
$7.00
Shot Bombay Sapphire
$8.00
Shot Gin (house)
$6.00
Shot Hendricks
$9.00
Shot Monkey 47
$12.00
Shot Shipwreck Rum (house)
$6.00
Shot Shipwreck Coconut Rum (house)
$6.00
Shot Bacardi
$7.00
Shot Goslings
$7.00
Shot Avion 44
$25.00
Shot Casamigos Anejo
$12.00
Shot Casamigos Blanco
$10.00
Shot Casamigos Reposado
$11.00
Shot Cierto Blanco
$11.00
Shot Don Julio Silver
$12.00
Shot Espolon Blanco
$9.00
Shot Espolon Reposado
$9.00
Shot Herradura Anejo
$12.00
Shot Herradura Reposado
$11.00
Shot Herradura Silver
$10.00
Shot House Tequila
$6.00
Shot Jaja Blanco
$9.00
Shot Jaja Reposado
$9.00
Shot Olmeca Altos Blanco
$9.00
Shot Olmeca Altos Reposado
$9.00
Shot Patron Silver
$12.00
Shot Lalo Blanco
$12.00
Shot Casamigos Mezcal
$12.00
Shot Ilegal Mezcal
$10.00
Shot Vida Mezcal
$11.00
Shot House Vodka (Breckenridge)
$6.00
Shot Absolut
$8.00
Shot Belvedere
$8.00
Shot Ketel One
$8.00
Shot Grey Goose
$8.00
Shot Smirnoff
$7.00
Shot Stoli Blueberry
$7.00
Shot 3 Olives Cherry
$8.00