Coyote Hole Craft Beverages 225 Oak Grove Drive
Food
Salads
Bavarian Bites
Nachos
- Chips, Queso & Salsa for two$19.00
Sharable portion of tortilla chips with our amazing queso and salsa
- Chilli Cheese Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese sauce, chili, sour cream and jalapenos
- Pulled Pork Nachos$16.00
Tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, bbq sauce, sour cream and jalapenos
Bavarian Style Pretzels
- The CHCB Bavarian Soft Pretzel$10.00
Large fresh baked Bavaria style soft pretzel topped with salt and served with yellow mustard
- The CHCB Bavarian plus Queso$15.00
Large fresh baked Bavarian style soft pretzel topped with salt and served with queso
- Chacuterie Board Pretzel$22.00
Large frest baked Bavarian style soft pretzel served with Jijon mustard and chacuterie meats and cheeses
Wings and Tenders
Custom Flatbreads
- Southwestern Flatbread$14.75
Cream cheese, mild fire roasted green chilies, cheddar cheese, chicken, black beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and southwestern sauce
- Italian Flatbread$14.75
Mozzarella, cream cheese, prosciutto, mild banana peppers, topped with spinach, tomatoes and balsamic glaze
- Bacon Lovers Flatbread$14.75
Cream cheese, bacon, mozzarella, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
- BBQ Flatbread$14.75
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, topped with coleslaw and crispy onions
Pizza Flatbreads
- Cheese and Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza$13.75
Flatbread with marinara, cheese and pepperoni
- Cheese and Sausage Flatbread Pizza$13.75
Flatbread with marinara, cheese and Sausage
- Cheese and Veggies Flatbreed Pizza$13.75
Flatbred with marinara, cheese and veggies
- Cheese Flatbread Pizza$13.75
Flatbread with marinara and cheese
- Vegan Cheese Flatbread Pizza$13.75
Flatbread with marinara and vegan cheese
- Vegan Cheese & Vegies Flatbread Pizza$13.75
Flatbred with marinara, vegan cheese and veggies
- Choose 2 Flatbreads$24.00
Subs
- Toasted Meatball Sub$14.50
Meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella toasted on a sub roll
- Toasted Pork BBQ Sub$14.50
BBQ pork, cheddar jack cheese, and bread and butter pickels toasted on a sub roll
- Toasted Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Sub$14.50
Turkey breast, bacon and swiss with lettuce tomatoes and mayo, toast on a sub roll
- Toasted Itlian Sub$14.50
Salami, pepperoni, proscuitto, mozzarella, with lettuce, tomatoes and may toasted on a sub roll
- Toasted Chicken Parm Sub$14.50
breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
- Build Your Own Sub$14.50
Have it your way! Pick your sub build choices from our sub build sheet
Smaller Options
- 1/2 Cheese Flatbread Pizza$7.00
1/2 flatbread with marinara and cheese
- 1/2 Cheese and Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza$7.00
1/2 flatbread with marinara, peperoni and cheese
- 1/2 Cheese and Sausage Flatbread Pizza$7.00
1/2 flatbread with marinara, sausage, and cheese
- 1/2 Cheese and Veggies Flatbread$7.00
1/2 flatbread with marinara, veggies and cheese
- 2 Chicken Tenders$8.00
w/mac & cheese
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
Grilled cheese made with a croissant
Desserts
- Dessert Bites$8.00
Bite sized Bavarian soft pretzel pices, coated in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate and caramel
- Apple Pie Flatbread$10.00
Cream cheese, cinnamon sugar, and apple pie filling drizzled with caramel
- S'mores Flatbread$10.00
Chocolate, Marshmallow and gram cracker
- Single Apple Cider Doughnuts$2.00
- Half Dozen Apple Cider Doughnuts$10.00
- Candy$2.00
- Cookies$3.00
- Fruit Snacks$3.00