Cozy Brew Cafe
COFFEE & TEA
Hot
Iced
FOOD
Café
- Large Charcuterie Board$38.00
Artisan selection of meat, cheese, accoutrements
- Small Charcuterie Board$23.00
A special selection of meats, cheeses, and accouterments. Selections change weekly
- Cozy Flight$22.00
- Flatbread$14.00
- Salad$10.00
- Beer Cheese Dip$12.00
Served in an iron skillet with pretzel bites
- Pigs in Blankets$12.00
Cozy little smokies in warm crescent roll blankets served with grainy mustard and our signature beer cheese
- Fried Goat's Cheese Balls$14.00
Crispy goat's cheese balls drizzled with honey and served with a mango sauce
- Hummus$16.00
Seasonal raw vegetables served with complimentary dips
- Little Buddies Board$10.00
A shareable board created for kids
Non-Alcoholic
