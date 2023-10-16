Beverages

Cocoa

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Dole

$2.25

Bottled Drink

$2.00

Large Lemonade

$2.50

Medium Lemonade

$2.10

Small Lemonade

$1.50

Large Orange Juice

$2.75

Medium Orange Juice

$2.25

Small Orange Juice

$1.50

Large Milk

$2.75

Medium Milk

$2.25

Small Milk

$1.50

Large Fountain Drink

$2.25

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.00

Small Fountain Drink

$1.50

Starbucks

$3.19

Shine - Water

$2.29

Breakfast

Daily Breakfast Specials

Rise N Shine

$4.25

One egg, hash browns, and two slices of bacon or two sausages

Rebel's Choice

$4.25

Two eggs, toast, and two slices of bacon or two sausages

Brenny's Breakfast

$6.65

Two eggs, hash browns, toast, and four slices of bacon or two sausages

Pancake Platter

$4.15

Two pancakes and a choice of two slices of bacon or two sausages

Tyler's Choice

$4.15

Two pieces of French toast and two slices of bacon or two sausages

Triple Deuces

$5.90

Two eggs, two pancakes or two pieces of French toast, and two slices of bacon or two sausages

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.65

One fried egg, cheese, and ham or sausage on choice of bread

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$5.40

Comes with toast

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$3.95

Buttermilk biscuits & sausage gravy

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$5.15

Buttermilk biscuits & sausage gravy

Triple B

$7.15

Half order of biscuits & gravy, two eggs, and hash browns

Corned Beef Hash Special

$7.15

Two eggs, toast, corned beef hash, and two slices of bacon or one sausage

Beltbuster

$8.40

Two eggs, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, hash browns, and two pancakes or two pieces of French toast

Breakfast Burrito

$5.15

Scrambled egg, hash browns, choice of meat, onion, and cheese in a flour tortilla

Hunters Platter

$12.00

Everything Skillet

$7.25

Everything skillet half

$5.25

Egg Benedict

$5.00

Philly skillet

$8.00

Desserts

$2.85

Breakfast items

Eggs

$1.25

(2) Eggs

$1.80

Extra egg

$0.70

Sausage patties

$1.25

(2) sausage patties

$2.25

Sausage links

$1.10

(2) Sausage links

$2.00

Bacon

$1.25

Full bacon

$2.00

Ham

$2.35

Hashbrowns

$2.35

Half hashbronwn

$1.25

Corned Beef hash

$3.25

French toast

$1.40

Pancakes

$1.40

(2) pancakes

$2.60

(2) French toast

$2.60

Toast

$0.90

Full toast

$1.50

English muffin toast

$1.00

English muffin toast full

$1.70

Rye toast

$1.00

Rye toast full

$1.70

Cinnamon roll

$2.85

Oatmeal

$2.25

Oatmeal with toast

$3.40

Extra bacon

$0.70

Extra links

$0.90

Extra patty

$1.10

Steak

Half ham

Half cornbeef

$2.00

Lunch

Single Burger

Single Hamburger

$5.65

Single Cheeseburger

$5.95

Single California Burger

$6.15

Hamburger topped with onion, lettuce, and tomato

Single Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.40

Single BBQ Ham & Cheeseburger

$7.15

Single Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$7.15

Single Olive Burger

$7.15

Double Burger

Double Hamburger

$8.55

Double Cheeseburger

$8.85

Double California Burger

$9.05

Hamburger topped with onion, lettuce, and tomato

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.30

Double BBQ Ham & Cheeseburger

$10.05

Double Olive Burger

$10.05

Double Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.05

Soups, Salads, & Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$7.60

Three pieces of toast, ham and turkey

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.60

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$6.85

On grilled butter bread, topped with Swiss and American cheese

BLT

$6.35

Cold Ham Sandwich

$6.60

Topped with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$6.60

Topped with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.10

Topped with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.10

Topped with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Patty Melt

$7.15

On grilled butter bread, topped with Swiss, American cheese, and fried onions

Grilled Chicken Melt

$7.10

On grilled butter bread, topped with Swiss and American cheese and two slices of bacon

Reuben

$8.15

Marbled rye, sauerkraut, corned beef and Thousand Island

Turkey Melt

$7.10

On grilled butter bread, topped with Swiss and American cheese, two slices of bacon and tomato

Chicken Strip Platter

$6.85

Five piece chicken strips, served with Texas toast

Salads

$9.10

Taco, chef or grilled chicken

Cup of Soup

$3.19

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Cup of Soup & Sandwich

$5.25

Philly sandwich

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

1/2 Onion Rings

$4.00

Full Onion Rings

$6.00

1/2 Cheese Balls

$4.00

Full Cheese Balls

$6.00

1/2 Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Full Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Potato Salad

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Dinner Salad

$2.60

Desserts

Desserts

$2.85

Lunch Specials

Pork chops wild rice

$8.50

Liver and onios

$8.50

Kids Menu

Kids Menu - Breakfast

Short Stack

$4.15

Four small pancakes and one slice of bacon or sausage

Kids French Toast

$4.15

One slice of French toast and one slice of bacon or small link

Early Bird

$4.15

One egg, one slice of toast, one slice of bacon or small link

Kids Menu - Lunch

Hamburger

$4.34

Cheeseburger

$4.64

Grilled Cheese

$4.09

Chicken Strips

$4.59

Chicken Nuggets

$4.59

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.49

Bulk

Bulk Pricing

Bread Pudding 9 X 13

$25.00

Bread Pudding 1/2 Sheet

$25.00

9 X 13 Cakes

$15.00

1/2 Sheet Cakes

$25.00

Carrot Cake

$30.00

9 x 13

Fruit Pies

$14.00

Cream Pies

$16.00

Dozen Large Cinnamon Rolls

$30.00

Small Tea Ring

$25.00

Large Tea Ring

$35.00

4 Qt Salads

$25.00