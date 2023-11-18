Cozy Corner Cafe 238 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road
COFFEE
- Cappuccino$6.00
Served Black, 8oz
- Espresso$4.50
Double Shot, George Howell Espresso of Day
- Cortado$5.50
Cuban Classic
- Mocha$6.75
- Drip of the Day$3.50
Served Black, 12oz
- Americano$5.50
- Iced Coffee$4.50
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Nitro Cold Brew$6.25
House Made George Howell Nitro, 12 or 16 oz
- Iggy's Iced Coconut Café$10.00
Iced Double Shot of Espresso with Coconut Water & Whipped Coconut Creme
- Chai Latte$6.50
- Dirty Chai Latte$8.00
Chai with Choice of Milk & Double Espresso Shot
- Matcha Latte$7.50
Choice of Milk, 8oz
- Machiatto$5.50
- Chemex$8.00
Served Black, 12oz
- Decaf Chemex$7.00Out of stock
Served Black, 12oz
- Vietnamese Espresso$7.00Out of stock
Iced Slow Drip Dark Blend with Condensed Milk
- Cafe O Lait$4.25
- "Ojo Rojo"$7.50
Red Eye with 2 Shots of Espresso
- Silk Road Hot Tea$4.50
Single Bag
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Extra Shot$4.00
- Valley Isle Kombucha, Draft
Daily Offering Maui Kombucha, 12 or 16oz
- Cup Of Water$0.60
- London Fog$6.00
PRE PACK BEVERAGE
- Psychadelic Water$7.00Out of stock
- DRAM$4.50Out of stock
- Something Or Nothing$4.50
- CBD VI Kombucha$13.50Out of stock
Assorted Flavours
- Little Saints Ginger Mule$6.30Out of stock
- Little Saints Paloma$6.30
- Little Saints Spicy Margarita$6.30
- Little Saints Negroni$6.30Out of stock
- Lilikoi Cold Pressed Juice of Day$8.50
- San Pelligrino Blood Orange$5.50Out of stock
- Cloudwater CBD$6.75
- Aurora Bora$4.60
- Bottled VI Kombucha$11.00Out of stock
Assorted Flavours
- Taika$5.00
- Noli South Kombucha$7.00
- Kowa$5.00Out of stock
- San Pelligrino 16 oz$3.75
- Water$2.50
- Celsius$5.50
- San Pelligrino Momenti$5.50
- Mexican CocaCola$4.00
- Boylan Orange$3.50
- Sarsaparilla Maine Root$3.00
SMOOTHIE
- Ya-Ya's Delight$13.00
Banana, Strawberry, Medjool Dates, Almond Butter, Rolled Oats, Ashwagandha
- Tropical$13.00
Lilikoi Puree, Mango, White Chocolate, Ginseng, Vanilla Protein Powder, Whipped Coconut Crème
- Ol' Gregg$13.00
Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Lemon, Banana, Chia Seed, Raw Honey & Bee Pollen
- Tall, Dark & Handsome,$13.00Out of stock
Blackberry, Nutella, Cocoa Nibs, Mushroom Adaptogen Powder, Espresso Float
- Talkin' Blues$13.00Out of stock
Spirulina, Blueberry, Blackberry, Collagen
- Sunrise Hydration$13.00
Coconut water, mango, passionfruit, strawberry, kale, mushroom adaptogen, organic agave syrup, coconut crème, bee pollen.
- Craig's Choco-PB$13.00
Banana, chocolate and peanut butter.
- Build Your Own Smoothie$13.00
4-5 Ingredients & Choice of Milk
- Oreo Milkshake$13.00
- Plazma Milkshake$13.00
POKE BAR
- Poke Bowl$18.00Out of stock
Choice of Fish Marinade or Vegan Local Shitake Mushroom. Comes with Rice, Sesame Seeds, Edamame, Wakame Salad, Spicy Japanese Pickles, Micro Cilantro, Aleppo Pepper and 3 Additions. *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
ACAI BAR
OVEN PRE PACK FOOD
FOOD
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Our fresh signature focaccia, avocado, pickled radishes, arugula or local farmed greens, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, garnished with aleppo pepper. You can choose between olive and truffle oil to finish your toast.
- Salmon Toast$15.00
Our fresh signature focaccia, cream cheese, capers, pickled red onions, fresh dill, prime quality smoked salmon, garnished with aleppo pepper. You can choose between olive and truffle oil to finish your toast.
- Maggie's$13.00
- Capresse Toast$14.00
Our fresh signature focaccia, ricotta cheese, heirloom tomato, basil, arugula or local farmed greens, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, garnished with aleppo pepper. You can choose between olive and truffle oil to finish your toast.
- Egg Muffin$9.00
- Angelica's$15.00
- Pizza Panini$15.00
- Proscuitto paradise Panini$15.00
- Breakfast Burrito Wrap$14.00
- Turkey Tomato Wrap$13.00
- Vegan Wrap$12.00
- Walnut Cranberry Chix Wrap$13.00
- Nutella Waffle$6.50
- Banana & PB Waffle
- Balkan Special$15.99
- Pancake Special$10.99
RETAIL
- MONTECARLOS/SALVADOR$19.90
- VAVA Hot Ajvar$11.50
- Vava MILD Ajvar$12.50
- Lutenica$8.50
- Chicken Pate$2.99
- Vegeta$7.50
- Truffle Potato Chips$3.00
- Lane 600gr$11.50
- Lane Grounnd 300g$6.75
- Lane Choco$4.00
- 7 Days$2.75
- Milka 100gr$2.75
- Milka 300gr$8.00
- Kinder Bueno$2.75
- Bulgarian Kefir$5.75
- Yogurt Turkish$3.75
- Munchmallow$3.50
- Jafa 300gr$8.80
- Smoki$3.00
- Kajmak$13.50
- Bajadera$10.50
- Pickled Cabbage$14.75
- Trakia Pork Shoulder$12.75
- Smoked Salami$13.50
- Beef Sujuk$10.50