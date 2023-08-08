Daily Menu

Portside Burger

$15.00

LTO, pickle, portside sauce, American cheese w/ French Fries

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttered Bun, Pickle, Lettuce, CQ Sauce w/ French Fries

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Blackened Grouper, Coleslaw, Cilantro Aioli with French Fries

Yacht Salad

$12.00

mized greens, radish, tomatoes, onion, feta

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

bacon, egg, cheese, with hashbrowns

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

blackened chicken, monterey cheese, pico de gallo w/ French Fries

Cheesesteak

$15.00

peppers, caramelized onions, pepper jack

Portside Breakfast

$10.00Out of stock

Bacon, Eggs, Butter Grits, Toast

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

SIDE Portside Salad

$5.00

Daily Specials

Chicken Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken, Pico De Galo, Black Beans, Rice, Pepper Jack Cheese

Pork Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Pork, Slaw, Pico De Galo, Pickles, Rice, Black Beans

Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Blackened Chicken, Cheese, Pico De Galo, Pickled Jalapenos, Black Beans

Pork Nachos

$9.00Out of stock

Pork, Cheese, Pico De Galo, Pickled Jalapenos, Black Beans

BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

brioche bun, pull pork, coleslaw, pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Brioche bun, fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, portside sauce

Espresso

Short Black

$3.00

Long Black

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Flat White

$4.00

Aussie Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Spiced Lavender Mocha

$6.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.50

Espresso Tonic (Iced Only)

$6.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Aussie Cold Brew

$5.00

Tea

Iced Ginger Peach Tea

$3.50

Iced Hibiscus Lime Cooler Tea

$3.50

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.50

Iced Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Loose Leaf Teas

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Other Drinks

500ml Fiji Water

$3.00

1L Fiji Water

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Pastry

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Spiced Pecan Scone

$3.50

Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.50

Strawberry Scone

$3.50