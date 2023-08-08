Collins Quarter Portside 301 North Lathrop Avenue
Daily Menu
Portside Burger
$15.00
LTO, pickle, portside sauce, American cheese w/ French Fries
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Buttered Bun, Pickle, Lettuce, CQ Sauce w/ French Fries
Fish Sandwich
$13.00
Blackened Grouper, Coleslaw, Cilantro Aioli with French Fries
Yacht Salad
$12.00
mized greens, radish, tomatoes, onion, feta
Breakfast Sandwich
$11.00
bacon, egg, cheese, with hashbrowns
Chicken Quesadilla
$13.00
blackened chicken, monterey cheese, pico de gallo w/ French Fries
Cheesesteak
$15.00
peppers, caramelized onions, pepper jack
Portside Breakfast
$10.00Out of stock
Bacon, Eggs, Butter Grits, Toast
Daily Specials
Chicken Burrito
$9.00Out of stock
Blackened Chicken, Pico De Galo, Black Beans, Rice, Pepper Jack Cheese
Pork Burrito
$9.00Out of stock
Pork, Slaw, Pico De Galo, Pickles, Rice, Black Beans
Chicken Nachos
$9.00
Blackened Chicken, Cheese, Pico De Galo, Pickled Jalapenos, Black Beans
Pork Nachos
$9.00Out of stock
Pork, Cheese, Pico De Galo, Pickled Jalapenos, Black Beans
BBQ Sandwich
$12.00
brioche bun, pull pork, coleslaw, pickles
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Brioche bun, fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, portside sauce
