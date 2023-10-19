Food

Shareables

Guac & Chips
$6.00
Chips & Salsa
$4.00
Fried Pickles
$6.00
Fried Calamari
$8.00

Fried Baskets

All fried baskets are served with fries and 2 hush puppy sticks. Ketchup & Tartar Sauce
2 Catfish Fillets Basket
$11.00
6 Fried Shrimp Basket
$13.00
12 Fried Shrimp Basket
$22.00
6 Fried Oysters Basket
$14.00
12 Fried Oysters Basket
$22.00
6 Coconut Shrimp Basket
$14.00
12 Coconut Shrimp Basket
$23.00
6 Buffalo Wings Basket
$12.00
12 Buffalo Wings Basket
$19.00
3 Chicken Tenders Basket
$11.00Out of stock
6 Chicken Tender Basket
$13.00Out of stock
Mojarra
$18.00

Combo Fried Baskets

All fried baskets are served with fries and 2 hush puppy sticks. Ketchup & Tartar Sauce
1 Catfish/ 3 Fried Shrimp Basket
$13.00
2 Catfish / 3 Fried Shrimp Basket
$15.00
2 Catfish / 3 Fried Oysters Basket
$16.00
3 Fried Shrimp/ 3 Fried Oysters Basket
$15.00

Boiled Seafood

Every pound is served with a corn & potato. Spice level is chosen to your liking.
Boiled Shrimp
$10.00+
Boiled Snow Crab
$18.00+
Boiled King Crab
$32.00+
Boiled Scallops
$11.50+
Boiled Green Mussels
$9.00+
Boiled Black Mussels
$8.50+
Boiled Clams
$9.00+Out of stock
Crawfish
$5.50+

Caldos

Caldo de Mariscos
$18.00

Ceviches

Severed with homemade tortilla chips.
Fish Ceviche
$11.00
Shrimp Ceviche
$12.00
Mixto Ceviche
$14.00

Tostadas

2 tostadas per order, garnished w/ a chipotle mayo and avocado slices.
Fish Tostadas
$11.00
Shrimp Tostadas
$12.00
Mixto Tostadas
$14.00
Pulpo Tostadas
$15.00

Cocteles

Small Shrimp Cocktail
$12.00
Campechana
$18.00
Aguachile
$13.00
Large Shrimp Cocktail
$18.00

Grilled

All grilled items are served with grilled veggies (zucchini & squash) and white rice.
Grilled Salmon Plate
$18.00
Grilled Trout Plate
$16.00Out of stock
Grilled Catfish Fillet Plate
$12.00
Grilled Shrimp Skewers Plate
$14.00
Grilled Salmon Skewers Plate
$14.00
Grille Chicken Plate
$12.00Out of stock

Po Boys

All Po-Boys are served with fries and hushpuppies. Inside Sandwich; Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato Slices and Avocado slices.
Po Boy - Fried Catfish
$11.00
Po- Boy - Fried Shrimp
$13.00
Po- Boy - Fried Oysters
$16.00
Po- Boy Grilled Salmon
$17.00
Po- Boy Grilled Chicken
$12.00Out of stock
Po- Boy Grilled Shrimp
$13.00
Po- Boy Fried Tenders
$11.00

Baja Tacos

Fish Baja Tacos
$12.00
Shrimp Baja Tacos
$13.00

Salads

Fresh Spring Mix, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes & Carrots. Dressing: Pick One, Ranch, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.00Out of stock
Grilled Salmon Salad
$14.00
Grilled Shrimp Salad
$14.00

Kid's

All kid baskets are served with fries and a hushpuppies.
Kids Catfish Basket
$6.00
Kids Shrimp Basket
$6.00
Kids Tenders Basket
$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Hushpuppies Side
$4.00
Lemon Pepper Fries
$4.00
White Rice Side
$4.00
Side Salad
$4.00
Bread
$2.00
Grilled Veggies - Side
$5.00
Side Sausage
$4.00
Side Boiled Eggs (2)
$3.00
Side Boiled Potatoes (2)
$2.00
Side Melted Butter
$2.00
Side Lemons
$1.00
Side Boil Sauce
$5.00
Side Boiled Corn (2)
$3.00

Desserts

Churros
$8.00
Key Lime Pie
$5.00
Cheesecake
$5.00
Bowl of Ice Cream
$5.00

A La Carte

A La Carte Fried Fillet
$5.00
A La Carte Fried Shrimp
$2.00
A La Carte Grilled Shrimp
$2.00

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke
$3.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Coke Zero
$2.00
Topo Chico
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Sweet Tea
$2.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.00

Bar

Crab Pot Cocktails

Frozen Pepino
$11.00
Frozen Margarita
$11.00
La Fresa
$13.00
Coconut Mojito
$13.00
Paloma Mule
$12.00
Sandia Mia
$13.00
Tito's Ranch Water
$12.00
CP Michelada
$10.00
Cantaritos
$7.00
Old Fashion
$13.00

Shots

Mexican Candy
$7.00
Green Tea
$8.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
Pepino Shot
$7.00
White Tea
$7.00
Mango Shot

Hard Seltzer

Truly - Blueberry
$6.00
Truly - Strawberry Lime
$6.00
Truly - Cherry
$6.00
Truly - Wild Berry
$6.00
Vizzy - Strawberry Kiwi
$6.00
Vizzy - Blueberry Pomegranate
$6.00
VIzzy - Papaya Passionfruit
$6.00
Vizzy - Pineapple Mango
$6.00