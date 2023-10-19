Crab Pot
Food
Fried Baskets
All fried baskets are served with fries and 2 hush puppy sticks. Ketchup & Tartar Sauce
2 Catfish Fillets Basket
$11.00
6 Fried Shrimp Basket
$13.00
12 Fried Shrimp Basket
$22.00
6 Fried Oysters Basket
$14.00
12 Fried Oysters Basket
$22.00
6 Coconut Shrimp Basket
$14.00
12 Coconut Shrimp Basket
$23.00
6 Buffalo Wings Basket
$12.00
12 Buffalo Wings Basket
$19.00
3 Chicken Tenders Basket
$11.00Out of stock
6 Chicken Tender Basket
$13.00Out of stock
Mojarra
$18.00
Combo Fried Baskets
Boiled Seafood
Every pound is served with a corn & potato. Spice level is chosen to your liking.
Caldos
Ceviches
Severed with homemade tortilla chips.
Tostadas
2 tostadas per order, garnished w/ a chipotle mayo and avocado slices.
Grilled
All grilled items are served with grilled veggies (zucchini & squash) and white rice.
Po Boys
All Po-Boys are served with fries and hushpuppies. Inside Sandwich; Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato Slices and Avocado slices.
Salads
Fresh Spring Mix, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes & Carrots. Dressing: Pick One, Ranch, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Kid's
All kid baskets are served with fries and a hushpuppies.
Sides
Bar
Crab Pot Cocktails
