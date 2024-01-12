Skip to Main content
Crack'D
Classic Creations
Crack'D Omelette
$15.00
The Veggie Explosion
$14.00
Build-A-Breakfast
$12.00
The Morning Fiesta
$14.00
The Sunrise Classic
$10.00
Blissful Bites
Pocket-sized Flapjacks
$9.00
Golden Sunrise
$10.00
Nutella Dream Cakes
$13.00
Sides
Hashbrowns
$4.00
Breakfast Potatoes
$4.00
Fruit Parfait
$4.99
Bacon
$4.00
Sausage
$3.50
Out of stock
Snacks
Bag of chips
$1.00
Choco-Walnut Cookie
$2.25
Blueberry Muffin
$2.00
Drinks
Orange juice
$2.99
Coffee
$2.99
Bottled water
$2.00
Can of pop
$1.50
Specialty Drinks
Iced Caramel Mocha Latte
$5.25
S'mores Iced Coffee
$5.99
Brown Sugar Shaken Expresso
$5.25
Crack'D Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 606-0683
110 East Bearss Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Open now
• Closes at 2:30PM
All hours
Order online
