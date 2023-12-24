Craft Burger Katy 348 South Mason Road Katy Texas 77450
Popular Items
- CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER$10.00
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . American Cheese
- ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER$15.00
Double patty cheeseburger with grilled onions, craft sauce and Double American cheese.
- TRUFFLE FRENCH FRIES$8.00
Hand Cut French Fries . Tru e Oil Parmesan Cheese . Green Onions
Food
Burger
- BACON BBQ CHEEESEBURGER$13.25
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Homemade Thick Cut Smoked Bacon American cheese . Crispy Onion Straws BBQ sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . Craft Sauce
- BUFFALO BLEU CHEESE MUSHROOM BURGER$12.50
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Marinated Mushrooms . Creole Mustard Aioli .Tomato Lettuce . Crispy Onions . Bu alo Sauce . Bleu Cheese
- CLASSIC BURGER$9.00
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato
- CRAFT BURGER$10.50
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . American Cheese
- CUBAN SANDWICH$11.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder . Roasted Pork Belly Craft Pickles Swiss Cheese . Mustard . Garlic Butter Toasted Roll
- Kids Burger meal$9.00
- KIDS CHEESEBURGER MEAL$9.00
- Kids chicken tender meal$9.00
- MORNING AFTER BURGER$14.00
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Brown Sugar and Chili Rubbed Candied Bacon Sunnyside-Up Egg . Smoked Gouda . Lettuce Tomato . Bacon-Cheddar WAFFLE
- PATTY MELT$12.00
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Marble Rye . Swiss Cheese . Grilled Onions Craft Sauce
- TRUFFLE BUTTER JUICY LUCY$17.75
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Tru e Butter . Smoked Gouda Locally Sourced White Cheddar Cheese Curds Lettuce Tomatoes . Tru e Mayo
- VEGAN BURGER$15.00
GRILLED PLANT BASED PATTY, TOMATO JAM, GRILLED MUSHROOMS AND ONIONS ON TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
- Game day box$48.00
- Kids grilled cheese meal$7.00
Chicken
- BUFFALO CHICKEN$11.50
All Natural Locally Sourced Chicken Thigh Homemade Bu alo Sauce . Lettuce Tomato . Crumbled Blue Cheese
- BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$11.00
All Natural Locally Sourced Chicken Thigh Tomato . Lettuce . Avocado . BBQ Sauce
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
Mixed Greens . Tomatoes . Avocado Chopped Bacon . Boilded EGG, Buttermilk Fried Chicken . Buttermilk Ranch
- GRILLED CHICKEN BALT$12.25
Grilled Chicken Breast House Smoked Bacon . Herbed Mayo Fresh Avocado . Greenleaf Lettuce . Vine Ripe Tomato Toasted Artisan Honey Oat Wheat Bread
- GRILLED SPICY YARD BIRD$11.50
Caribbean Jerk Marinated Chicken Breast Grilled Pineapple . Fresh Avocado . Greenleaf Lettuce Vine Ripe Tomato . Toasted Challah Bun
- HAND BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS$5.75
All Natural Locally Sourced Chicken
- NASHVILLE CHICKEN TENDERS$6.75
- HOUSTON HOT CHICKEN$11.00
All Natural Boneless Chicken Thigh Sweet and Spicy glaze . Spicy Mayo and cole slae
- chicken and waffles$17.00
- 6 Chicken wings$12.00Out of stock
- Chopped chicken$11.50Out of stock
Craft Sides
- BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS$5.00
Seasonal Brew . TX Onions . Buttermilk Ranch
- BUTTERMILK FIRED PICKLES AND JALAPENOS$5.00
SERVED WITH BUTTERMILK RANCH
- CHICKEN FRIED CHEESE CURDS$6.50
Locally Sourced White Cheddar Cheese Curds . Spicy Ranch
- FRENCH FRIES$5.00
HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES, CRAFT BROTHERS SEASONING
- FRENCH FRIES LARGE$6.50
HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES, CRAFT BROTHERS SEASONING
- LOADED FRIES$8.00
- LOADED FRIES WITH CRISPY CHICKEN$11.00
- LOADED SWEET POTATO FRIES$12.00
Pulled Pork . Jalapenos . Green Onion Cheddar-Jack Cheese Buttermilk Ranch . Golden BBQ Sauce
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
HAND CUT SWEET POTATOES, CHILI AND BROWN SUGAR RUB
- SWEET POTATO FRIES LARGE$6.50
HAND CUT SWEET POTATOES, CHILI AND BROWN SUGAR RUB
- Oxtail poutine$10.00Out of stock
To Go Family Meal Packs
FRIED CHICKEN Wednesday And Thursday nights
Houston Restaurant Week
- Italian Beef Sandwich$25.00Out of stock
- CHICKEN AND WAFFLES Eat drink HTX$20.00
- VEGAN BURGER$20.00
Drinks
Milkshake
- Banana Fosters$6.00Out of stock
- Chocolate$6.00Out of stock
VANILLA ICE CREAM, CARAMEL, RUM BANANA SYRUP
- Chocolate malt$6.00Out of stock
- CHOCOLATE S'MORE$6.00Out of stock
VANILLA ICE CREAM, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, GRAHAM CRACKER CRUMBLES, MARSHMALLO SYRUP
- MAPLE BACON BOURBON$6.00Out of stock
VANILLA ICE CREAM, MAPLE SYRUP, BOURBON EXTRACT, CANDIED BACON SPRINKLES
- OREO SHAKE$6.00Out of stock
- Root bear float$6.00Out of stock
- SALTED CARAMEL$6.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Shake$6.00Out of stock
- Vanilla Malt$6.00Out of stock
- VANILLA SHAKE$6.00Out of stock
- STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE SHAKE$11.00Out of stock
- Mega oreo shake$11.00Out of stock
- Brownie Blackout shake (Copy)$11.00Out of stock
- Confetti Cake$11.00Out of stock
Beer and Wine
Draft Beer
Wine by the Bottle
Wine By the Glass
Margaritas and Daiquiri
Margaritas & Daiquiris
Fried Chicken Wednesdays and Thursdays
FRIED CHICKEN
- Fried Chicken dinner for 2 8pm preorder (Copy)$23.00Out of stock
- Fried Chicken Dinner for 4 8pm preorder (Copy)$40.00Out of stock