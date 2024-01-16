Craft Culture
Dips & Shared
- Goat Cheese Creme Brulee
creamy goat cheese & lavender spread, bruleed sugar topping, crostini$10.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
pita, aleppo$9.00
- Tuna Nachos
seaweed salad, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, sesame toast$16.00
- Guacamole
pico, queso fresco, house fried chips$6.00
- Duck Fat Fries
rosemary herbs, truffle aioli$10.00
- Cheese Plate
Chef Selection$14.00
- Charcuterie Plate
Chef Selection$20.00
- Mix & Match
Chef Selection$24.00
Big Flavor
- Beer Batter Fish & Chips
house pilsner battered fish, crispy fries, spicy tartar sauce$14.00
- Soup du Jour
fancy french word for warm liquid food, chef's choice$8.00
- Seasonal Empanadas
handmade, red pepper aioli$14.00
- Pork Street Tacos
two tacos, corn salsa, spicy aioli, cotija, cilantro$10.00
- Mini Crab Cakes
old bay remoulade$18.00
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
ranch dipping sauce$12.00
- Das Pretzel
beer cheese, house mustard$15.00
- Smash Burger
Wednesday Only: lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, hand-cut fries$14.00
Brunch
- Chorizo Street Taco
charred corn salsa, black hot sauce, queso fresco, breakfast potatoes$14.00
- Nutella French Toast
maple syrup, strawberries, whipped cream$14.00
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
sourdough toast, bacon, egg, american cheese$12.00
- Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
sourdough toast, sausage, egg, american cheese$12.00
- Caprese Avocado Toast
sourdough, EVOO, avocado, mozzarella, tomato, sunny egg, balsamic$10.00