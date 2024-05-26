Before placing your order, please speak with one of our team members if you have any allergies. More
Craft Food Halls 35 Cambridgepark Drive - Cambridge
Nobl Beverages
Coffee & Teas
- Hot Tea by Art of Tea$3.25
Assorted flavors of tea by our friends "The Art of Tea"
- Single Espresso$1.15
- Double Espresso$1.95
- Americano$3.25
- Latté$4.45
- Cappuccino$4.55
- Macchiato$4.45
- Flat White$4.45Out of stock
- Mocha$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$4.15
- Hot Coffee$3.25
Collect your cup from the Press bar.
- Iced Coffee$3.25
Beverages
- Boylan Soda$3.75
- Canned Soda$2.95
- Red Bull$4.95
Inspired by functional drinks from Far East, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980's. He developed not only a new product but also a unique marketing concept and launched Red Bull Energy Drink in Austria on April 1, 1987. A completely new product category was born- energy drinks.
