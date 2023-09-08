Before placing your order please speak with one of our team members if you have any allergies. More
Craft Food Halls 10 Maguire Road - Lex Labs - Lexington
Craft Food Halls Locations and Ordering Hours
93 Worcester Street - Gateway North - Wellesley
(617) 870-8809
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM
100 Worcester Street - Park 9 - Wellesley
(617) 870-8809
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM
135 William T Morrissey Blvd - Morrissey Hall - Dorchester
(617) 870-8809
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM
3 Maguire Road - Revolution Hall - Lexington
(781) 778-7158
Open now • Closes at 10PM
200 Smith Street - The Post - Waltham
(781) 684-1370
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM
10 Maguire Road - Lex Labs - Lexington
(617) 870-8809
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM
110 Campus Drive - TCAM - Marlborough
(508) 597-2908
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM
1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington
(617) 870-8809
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM
200 5th Ave - CityPoint - Waltham
(781) 790-8121
Open now • Closes at 10PM