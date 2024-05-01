Craft Food Halls 500 Beaver Brook Road - Boxborough
TACO TUESDAY
- Tuesday Tacos Special Cilantro Shrimp$19.95
6 White Corn Tortillas, Cilantro Shrimp, Avocado, Crisp Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa, Garlic Chili Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Lime Wedge.
- Tuesday Tacos Special Caribbean Pork$17.95
6 White Corn Tortillas , Sous Vide Pulled Pork, Avocado, Crisp Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa, Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Lime Wedge.
- Tuesday Tacos Special Achiote Chicken$16.95
6 White Corn Tortillas, BBQ Chicken, Avocado, Mango Salsa, Valentina Sauce, Fried Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro.
VESSEL SALADS & GRAIN BOWLS
Functional Salads
- Balsamic Steak & Blue Cheese Salad*$16.95
Seared Steak, Nectarine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Spinach, Arugula, Balsamic Dressing, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens. * Served raw or undercooked or contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Field of Greens (GF/V)$11.95
Romaine, Spring Mix, Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Sweety Drop Peppers, Wild Italian Oregano, Microgreens, Biodynamic Balsamic Miso Vinaigrette
- The Big Greek (GF)$12.95
Romaine, Spring Mix, Greek Feta Dressing, Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Microgreens, Sweety Drop Peppers, Chickpea Slaw, Wild Italian Oregano.
Super Grain Bowls
- Rte. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl (GF)$14.95
Kale and Red Cabbage, Crisp Romaine, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum Black Bean Salsa, Plantain Crisps, Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato, Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken, Hemp Hearts, Microgreens, Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha.
- Avocado Falafel Bowl (GF/V)$13.95
Kale and Red Cabbage, Spring Mix, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum, Chickpea Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil, House Made Biodynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Sriracha, Hemp Hearts.
- Jumpin' Jack Flash Bowl (GF/Vegan)$13.95
Kale and Red Cabbage, Romaine, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum, Pickled Red Onion, Achiote Seasoned Jackfruit, Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Hemp Hearts, Microgreens, Biodynamic Cilantro Vegan Aioli.
- Truffle Hot Cauliflower Caesar (GF/Vegan)$13.95
Kale and Red Cabbage, Romaine, Moon Milk Infused Cauliflower Flash Fried in Avocado Oil, Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum, Gluten Free and Vegan Croutons, Finished w/ Truffle Hot Drizzle, Vegan Biodynamic Caesar Dressing, Hemp Hearts, Microgreens.
TACOS & WRAPS
Vessel Vegan Tacos & Wraps
- Avocado Falafel Tacos (GF/Vegan)$11.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, Avocado Puree, Probiotic Rich Black Garlic, Kale and Red Cabbage, Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum, Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried in Avocado Oil, House Made Biodynamic Turmeric Sauce, Sriracha Drizzle, Hemp Hearts, Micro Cilantro.
- Caribbean Jackfruit Tacos (GF/Vegan)$12.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, Vegan Jackfruit, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa, Gochujang, Parsley, Lime Wedge.
- Falafel Bomb Wrap (GF/Vegan)$11.95
Gluten Free Wrap, Gluten Free Falafel, Hummus, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Sorghum, Kale and Cabbage Blend, Turmeric Bomb Sauce, Sriracha.
- Tempura Cauliflower Wrap (GF/Vegan)$11.95
Gluten Free Wrap, Gluten Free Tempura Cauliflower, Chickpea Salad, Sweet Potato, Sorghum, Romaine, Kale and Cabbage Blend, Moon Milk Aioli, Sriracha.
- Turmeric Cauliflower Tacos (GF/Vegan)$11.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, Probiotic Rich Black Garlic, Kale and Red Cabbage, Fresh Mango Salsa, Moon Milk Infused Cauliflower Flash Fried in Avocado Oil w/ Our Biodynamic Golden Milk Aioli Rich in Adaptogens and Ayurvedic Herbs, Sriracha Sauce, Hemp Hearts, Micro Cilantro.
Sous Vide Tacos & Wraps
- Caribbean Pork Tacos (2)$11.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork, Avocado, Crisp Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa, Sweet Pineapple, Fire Sauce Cotija, Cilantro, Lime Wedge.
- Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2)$12.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp, Avocado, Crisp Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa, Garlic Chili Aioli, Cotija, Cilantro, Lime Wedge.
- Smokin' Hot Chick Tacos (2)$11.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, Southwest Chicken, Avocado, Crisp Red Cabbage, Peppadew Peppers, Garlic Chili Aioli, Sriracha Sauce, Cotija, Cilantro, Lime Wedge.
- Achiote BBQ Chicken Tacos (2)$11.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, BBQ Chicken, Mango Salsa, Valentina Sauce, Fried Onions, Cotija, Cilantro.
- Fire Roasted Steak Tacos (2)$12.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, Barbacoa Beef, Fire Roasted Salsa, Avocado, Black Bean Salsa, Pickled Onions, Valentina Crema, Cotija, Southwest Dust, Cilantro.
- Rte. 66 Chipotle Chicken Tacos (2)$12.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, Probiotic Rich Black Garlic, Kale and Red Cabbage, Black Bean Salsa, Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken, Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum, House Made Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha Drizzle, Hemp Hearts, Micro Cilantro.
- Vesselrito$12.95
Gluten Free Wrap, Sous Vide Southwest Chicken, Black Beans, Sorghum, Avocado, Spring Mix, Cilantro Aioli, Valentina Hot Sauce.
PROJECT X PIZZA
Street Pizza (11")
- Cheese (V)$11.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija, Wild Italian Oregano.
- Pepperoni$12.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija, Wild Italian Oregano.
- Margarita (V)$13.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Cotija, Olive Oil, Basil.
- The BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.95
Mozzarella, Provolone, Chipotle Chicken, Peppadew Peppers, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Crispy Onions, Cotija Cheese, Scallions.
- Mission de Parma$14.95
Black Mission Figs, Mozzarella, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Prosciutto, Balsamic Glaze, Basil.
- Hot Chick$14.95
Sriracha Chicken, Mozzarella, Provolone, Pickled Red Onions, Sriracha Sauce, Garlic Chili Aioli, Scallions.
- Nashville Hottie$14.95
Buffalo Chicken, Banana Pepper, Mozzarella, Provolone, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Parsley.
- Papa Sausage$14.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Cotija, Basil.
- Pesto Roni$14.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Double Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Cotija, Basil.
- Wally's Friend$14.95
Sous Vide Pork Shoulder, Fresh Pineapple, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Scallions.
- Bellissima Toscana (V)$14.95
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Provolone, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Cotija, Balsamic Glaze, Basil.
- The RBG (V)$14.95
Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Rosemary, Garlic Butter, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija, Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice.
- Flower Child (Vegan)$15.95
Gluten-Free Vegan Cauliflower Crust, Baby Spinach, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Vegan Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Basil Infused Oil.
- Wally's Other Friend (Vegan)$14.95
Vegan Jackfruit, Fresh Pineapple, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Scallions.
- Triple Chocolate Cookie Pizza$14.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chips, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone & Powdered Sugar.
WINGS, PRETZELS & NACHOS
Crave Wings
- Jamaican Jerk Wings$15.65
Jamaican Jerk Seasoned, Pineapple Aioli, & Parsley.
- Buffalo Wings$15.65
Buffalo Spice Seasoned, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing & Parsley.
- Maple Smoked Wings$15.65
Maple Seasoned, Hot Honey & Parsley.
- Parmesan Crusted Wings$15.65
Parmesan Crusted, Herb Truffle Oil & Rosemary.
- Tuscan Wings$15.65
Sun Dried Tomato Spice, Basil Pesto & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes.
- Achiote BBQ Wings$15.65
BBQ Seasoning, Achiote BBQ Sauce & Orange Zest.
Project X Pretzels
- Nashville Hot Pretzel Bites$10.95
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Nashville Hot Seasoning w/ Ranch Dressing.
- Honey Mustard Pretzel Bites$10.95
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Honey Mustard IPA Seasoning w/ Carolina BBQ Sauce.
- Jalapeño Lime Pretzel Bites$10.95
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Jalapeno Lime Pilsner Seasoning w/ Ranch Dressing.
- Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites$10.95
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites Tossed In Cinnamon Sugar w/ Maple Glaze Dipping Sauce.
- Beer Hall Pretzel Bites$10.95
Eastern Standard Provisions Pretzel Bites Baked w/ Garlic Butter, Sea Salt & 2 Dips.
SOUS VIDE BURGERS & CRAVE CRUST SANDWICHES
Sous Vide Burgers
- Calexico Burger$15.95
House Dust Infused Burger, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Crisp Red Cabbage, Torched Extra Sharp American Cheese, Brioche Bun. *** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
- BBQ Burger$15.95
BBQ Infused Burger, BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumble, Sliced Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, Crispy Onions, Brioche Bun. *** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
- Chipotle Burger$15.95
Chipotle Seasoned, Torched Havarti, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Banana Pepper, Brioche Bun. ** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink edge to edge. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
- Stout Burger$15.95
Black Garlic Coffee Infused Burger, Torched Gruyere, Bacon Jam, Brioche Bun. *** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
- The Original$13.95
House Seasoned, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun. *** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
- Smash Burger$15.95
Double Smashed Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Jam, Sweet BBQ & Carolina BBQ Sauces, Crispy Onions.
- Mushroom Truffle Burger$15.95
8oz Sous Vide Burger, Mushrooms, Black Garlic Truffle Aioli, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Brioche Bun. *** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
SOUS VIDE ENTREES
Entrées
- Orange Chicken Bowl$19.95
Mashed Potato, Fried Chicken Bites, Orange Sauce, Hemp Seeds, Scallions.
- Jerk Chicken$21.95
Sous Vide Chicken, Jerk Seasoning, Pineapple Salsa, Mashed Potato, Red Curry Sauce, Parsely.
- BBQ Ribs$15.95
Sous Vide Peach Hickory BBQ Ribs, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Mango Salsa.
- Petit Tender Steak*$24.95
6-Hour Sous Vide 8oz Petite Tender Steak, Chimichurri, Served w/ Choice Of 2 Sides. * Served raw or undercooked or contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Sous Vide Shrimp Scampi (GF)$19.95
Sous Vide Cilantro Butter Poached Shrimp, Spaghetti Squash, Bruschetta, Popped Tomatoes, Lemon.
Mac & Cheese
COMFORT CRAFT SANDWICHES
Craft Sandwiches
- Maple Smoked Turkey$12.95
Sous Vide Maple Seasoned Turkey, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
- Truffle Tuna Sandwich$11.95
Truffle Tuna Salad, Sliced Green Apple, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Chicken Salad, Grapes, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato.
- Sweet Carolin-A Pork Sandwich$14.95
Sous Vide Pulled Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Carolina BBQ Sauce, Torched American Cheese, Brioche Bun.
GRAB & GO
- Olli Salumeria Snack Pack (Grab & Go)$6.95
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Assorted meats and cheeses.
- Purple Gold Parfait (Grab & Go)$5.95
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Acai Honey, Kiwi, Grapes, Granola OR Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Acai Honey, Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola.
- Fruit Salad (Grab & Go)$5.95
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Assorted Fresh Cut Fruits
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
Desserts
- Lemon Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake$8.95
Lemon Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake, Blueberry Compote, Basil Eau de Vie.
- Raspberry Limoncello Cake$8.95
Raspberry Limoncello Cake, Strawberry Coulis, Mint.
- Triple Chocolate Mousse$8.95
Triple Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Sauce, Shaved Chocolate, Mint.
- Triple Chocolate Cookie Pizza$14.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chips, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone & Powdered Sugar.
BEVERAGES
- Boylan Soda$3.75
- Bottled Water$1.95
- Red Bull$3.95
Inspired by functional drinks from Far East, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980's. He developed not only a new product but also a unique marketing concept and launched Red Bull Energy Drink in Austria on April 1, 1987. A completely new product category was born- energy drinks.
- Aqua ViTea Kombucha$4.25
- Aqua ViTea Seltzer$2.65
Probiotic seltzer infused with organic kombucha. Better than your average bubbles, Aqua Seltzers, infused with organic kombucha, are refreshing better-for-you offerings packed with probiotics for immune & gut health.
- Cold Pressed Juice$4.65
- Cold Pressed Juice Blend$6.35
- NOBL Coffee$3.95
- NOBL Tea$3.85
- Fountain Beverage (NOBL Taps)$3.65
Soda became a four-letter-word, so Tractor reimagined it with handcrafted certified organic ingredients that were grown in a field, not made in a lab. No bad stuff, ever. With no artificial ingredients or corn syrup, these fizzy drinks remix the classics without sacrificing flavor or fun. Flavors available at your command: Kola Cola Kola Cola Lite Root Beer Cherry Cream Blood Orange Lemongrass Coconut Cucumber