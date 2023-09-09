N/A Beverages

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi Zero

$4.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Crush Orange

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$8.50

Still Water

$9.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Earl Grey Black Tea

$4.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$6.50

Mocha

$7.00+

Hot Tea

$4.50

Cappucinno

$6.00+

Hot Lemon Tea

$2.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

$5.00

Mocktails

CHSD Iced Tea

$10.00

CHSD Soda

$8.00

Mockjito

$10.00

Mocklada

$10.00

Blue Lavender Fizz

$10.00

FOOD

Soups

san marzano tomatoes, basil, garlic, herb roasted croutons

Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00Out of stock

tomato bisque, basil, garlic herb croutons

Spicy Tortilla Soup

$11.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$11.00

Broccoli Cheddar

$11.00Out of stock

Cream Of Cauliflower

$11.00Out of stock

Cream of Corn

$11.00Out of stock

Corn Chowder With Bacon

$11.00Out of stock

Potato Leek Soup

$11.00Out of stock

Coconut Butternut Squash Bisque

$11.00Out of stock

Starters

Oysters On The Half Shell

$19.00+

Habanero mignonette, creamy horseradish, lemon.

Fish & Chips

$21.00

IPA Beer battered Sea bass + old bay seasoned fries + lemon aioli

Ceviche De La Casa

$18.00

Citrus cured shrimp, toasted dried peppers, cucumber, red onions, cilantro, avocado, salsa negra.

Tuna tostadas

$24.00

Ahi Tuna, sesame, serrano, crispy leeks, charred jalapeno ponzu, Jalapeno aioli, char dust.

Fire Roasted Esquites

$9.00

Cilantro-Lime Cream, Cotija, Tajin, Micro Cilantro

Brussel sprouts

$15.00

Pork Belly, Roasted Jalapeno-Piloncillo Vinaigrette, Pomegranate, Sea Salt Roasted Pepitas, Rainbow Micro Greens

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in our house made calabrian chili buffalo sauce, served with house made buttermilk ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$17.00+

Tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce

Pork Belly Bites

$21.00

Achiote Chipotle Glazed Chicken wings

$17.00+

Topped with Candied Jalapeno, Queso Fresco

Steamed Mussles

$26.00

White wine Steamed mussels, charred fresno butter, pork longaniza, grilled garlic sourdough

House Frites

$9.00

Crispy shoestring fries seasoned with salt and pepper.

Sweet potato fries

$10.00

Sweet potato fries tossed with gorgonzola with a side of chipotle aioli

Parmesan Garlic Truffle Fries

$11.00

House cut fries tossed with Black truffle oil, Parmesan and Garlic

Guac + chips

$15.00

Short-rib Mini Tacos

$21.00

Salt Spring Mussels

$26.00

Salads

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$17.00

Grilled Green Gem lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Herb Croutons tossed in our house made Caesar Dressing

Gold Beet Citrus Salad

$19.00

Monster Salad

$19.00

Artisan Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, persian cucumber, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Chipotle roasted turkey breast, apple wood smoked bacon, soft egg, mini heirloom tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Kale Power + Grains

Mac & Cheese

3 Cheese Mac

$19.00

Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.

Mushroom's & Truffles Mac

$25.00

Herb roasted shiitake mushrooms, black truffle oil, 3 cheese mac sauce served with a side of mixed greens

Lobster Mac

$29.00

Lobster, shallots, herbs, 3 cheese mac sauce served with a side of mixed greens

Mac Daddy

$23.00

Pork belly, Applewood Smoked Bacon, 3 cheese mac sauce served with a side of mixed greens

Monster Burgers

The Classic Burger

$16.00

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and 20k League Sauce (Secret Proprietary Blend).

The Not so Basic Burger

$19.00

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Jam, and 20k League Sauce (Secret Proprietary Blend)

The Blue Dream Burger

$21.00

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Gorgonzola, House Bourbon BBQ, Onions Rings, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, and House Garlic Aioli

The Shrooms & Truffles Burger

$21.00

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Herb-Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Hon Shimeji, And Cremini, Black Truffle Oil, Smoked Gouda, Onion Jam, House Aioli, and Arugula

The Wake'n Bac'n Burger

$23.00

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Slow-Roasted Pork Belly, Sunny Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Onion Jam, Secret Sauce, Butter Lettuce, and Tomato

The Surf & Turf

$29.00

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Grilled Jumbo shrimp, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Jam, and chipotle aioli.

The Baja Burger

$24.00

Sandwiches

Grilled cheese

$11.00

Smoked Gouda, White Cheddar Cheese served on Rustic Sourdough

The Hipster Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Grilled Cheese, with herb roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Black Truffle Oil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, House Garlic Aioli, Arugula served on Rustic Sourdough

Cali Club BLT

$19.00

Grilled chicken Breast, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, chipotle aioli served on toasted Jalapeño-cheddar Sourdough

Lobster Roll

$29.00

knuckle claw, and shrimp, crispy onion strings, lemon aioli served on brioche roll with an artisan mixed green salad or upcharge for fires (sweet potato, regular, parmesan garlic truffle

Salmon BLT

$21.00

Pork Belly Banh-Mi

$18.00

Chipotle Soy Glazed Pork Belly, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Jalapeno, Fresh Cilantro Jalapeno Aioli on a toasted sourdogh

Steak + Chimichurri Sando

$25.00

6 oz. flat iron steak French baguette pistachio pesto chimichurri pickled fresno peppers arugula cilantro chipotle aioli served with artisan mixed green salad upcharge for fries (sweet potato, house fries, parmesan garlic truffle fry)

Avocado Toast

$13.00

heirloom tomatoes, arugula, picked onions, pepitas, pomegranate

Sides

House Frites

$9.00

Crispy shoestring fries seasoned with salt and pepper.

Small side of Fries

$4.00

Side Salmon

$16.00

Ranch

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Chipotle aioli

$0.75

Chipotle ketchup

$0.75

Side Fruit

$5.00

side mixed greens salad

$5.00

Side grilled chicken breast

$14.00

side 8 oz Flat iron Steak

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$13.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Dessert

Dessert Options

Butter Cake W/ Toffee And Ice Cream

$10.00

Homemade Flan, Dulce de luche, seasonal fruit

Brownie w/ Scoop of Ice Cream

$8.00

N.Y. Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Local Cheesecake, Dulce de Leche, Seasonal fruit

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$7.50

Single Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Bday Dessert (Brownie)

Cake Fee

$20.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Salted Caramel Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$7.50

