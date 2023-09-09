Craft House Fashion Valley
Beverages
Coffee/Tea
Juice
FOOD
Soups
Tomato Basil Soup
tomato bisque, basil, garlic herb croutons
Spicy Tortilla Soup
Lobster Bisque
Broccoli Cheddar
Cream Of Cauliflower
Cream of Corn
Corn Chowder With Bacon
Potato Leek Soup
Coconut Butternut Squash Bisque
Starters
Oysters On The Half Shell
Habanero mignonette, creamy horseradish, lemon.
Fish & Chips
IPA Beer battered Sea bass + old bay seasoned fries + lemon aioli
Ceviche De La Casa
Citrus cured shrimp, toasted dried peppers, cucumber, red onions, cilantro, avocado, salsa negra.
Tuna tostadas
Ahi Tuna, sesame, serrano, crispy leeks, charred jalapeno ponzu, Jalapeno aioli, char dust.
Fire Roasted Esquites
Cilantro-Lime Cream, Cotija, Tajin, Micro Cilantro
Brussel sprouts
Pork Belly, Roasted Jalapeno-Piloncillo Vinaigrette, Pomegranate, Sea Salt Roasted Pepitas, Rainbow Micro Greens
Buffalo Cauliflower
Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in our house made calabrian chili buffalo sauce, served with house made buttermilk ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce
Pork Belly Bites
Achiote Chipotle Glazed Chicken wings
Topped with Candied Jalapeno, Queso Fresco
Steamed Mussles
White wine Steamed mussels, charred fresno butter, pork longaniza, grilled garlic sourdough
House Frites
Crispy shoestring fries seasoned with salt and pepper.
Sweet potato fries
Sweet potato fries tossed with gorgonzola with a side of chipotle aioli
Parmesan Garlic Truffle Fries
House cut fries tossed with Black truffle oil, Parmesan and Garlic
Guac + chips
Short-rib Mini Tacos
Salt Spring Mussels
Salads
Little Gem Caesar Salad
Grilled Green Gem lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Herb Croutons tossed in our house made Caesar Dressing
Gold Beet Citrus Salad
Monster Salad
Artisan Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, persian cucumber, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Cobb
Chipotle roasted turkey breast, apple wood smoked bacon, soft egg, mini heirloom tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Kale Power + Grains
Mac & Cheese
3 Cheese Mac
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
Mushroom's & Truffles Mac
Herb roasted shiitake mushrooms, black truffle oil, 3 cheese mac sauce served with a side of mixed greens
Lobster Mac
Lobster, shallots, herbs, 3 cheese mac sauce served with a side of mixed greens
Mac Daddy
Pork belly, Applewood Smoked Bacon, 3 cheese mac sauce served with a side of mixed greens
Monster Burgers
The Classic Burger
8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and 20k League Sauce (Secret Proprietary Blend).
The Not so Basic Burger
8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Jam, and 20k League Sauce (Secret Proprietary Blend)
The Blue Dream Burger
8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Gorgonzola, House Bourbon BBQ, Onions Rings, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, and House Garlic Aioli
The Shrooms & Truffles Burger
8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Herb-Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Hon Shimeji, And Cremini, Black Truffle Oil, Smoked Gouda, Onion Jam, House Aioli, and Arugula
The Wake'n Bac'n Burger
8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Slow-Roasted Pork Belly, Sunny Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Onion Jam, Secret Sauce, Butter Lettuce, and Tomato
The Surf & Turf
8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Grilled Jumbo shrimp, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Jam, and chipotle aioli.
The Baja Burger
Sandwiches
Grilled cheese
Smoked Gouda, White Cheddar Cheese served on Rustic Sourdough
The Hipster Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese, with herb roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Black Truffle Oil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, House Garlic Aioli, Arugula served on Rustic Sourdough
Cali Club BLT
Grilled chicken Breast, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, chipotle aioli served on toasted Jalapeño-cheddar Sourdough
Lobster Roll
knuckle claw, and shrimp, crispy onion strings, lemon aioli served on brioche roll with an artisan mixed green salad or upcharge for fires (sweet potato, regular, parmesan garlic truffle
Salmon BLT
Pork Belly Banh-Mi
Chipotle Soy Glazed Pork Belly, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Jalapeno, Fresh Cilantro Jalapeno Aioli on a toasted sourdogh
Steak + Chimichurri Sando
6 oz. flat iron steak French baguette pistachio pesto chimichurri pickled fresno peppers arugula cilantro chipotle aioli served with artisan mixed green salad upcharge for fries (sweet potato, house fries, parmesan garlic truffle fry)
Avocado Toast
heirloom tomatoes, arugula, picked onions, pepitas, pomegranate
Sides
House Frites
Crispy shoestring fries seasoned with salt and pepper.
Small side of Fries
Side Salmon
Ranch
Garlic Aioli
Mayonnaise
Ketchup
Chipotle aioli
Chipotle ketchup
Side Fruit
side mixed greens salad
Side grilled chicken breast
side 8 oz Flat iron Steak
Kids Menu
Dessert
Dessert Options
Butter Cake W/ Toffee And Ice Cream
Homemade Flan, Dulce de luche, seasonal fruit
Brownie w/ Scoop of Ice Cream
N.Y. Style Cheesecake
Local Cheesecake, Dulce de Leche, Seasonal fruit
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (2 Scoops)
Single Scoop of Ice Cream
Bday Dessert (Brownie)
Cake Fee
Bread Pudding
Salted Caramel Ice Cream (2 Scoops)
