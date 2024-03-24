Craft House Pizza 108 Colonial Gardens Location
Food
Appetizers
- Individual Cheese Sticks$6.00
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.
- Small Cheese Sticks$8.00
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.
- Medium Cheese Sticks$11.00
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.
- Large Cheese Sticks$14.00
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.
- Garlic Bread$4.00
Toasted to perfection.
- Craft House Garlic Bread$5.00
Layered and baked with provolone and cheddar cheese.
- Regular Bacon Cheese Fries$9.00
Seasoned fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch dressing.
- Large Bacon Cheese Fries$12.50
Seasoned fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch dressing.
- Regular Baked Meatballs$10.00
Meatballs (4) covered in marinara sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Served with hot garlic bread
- Large Baked Meatballs$13.00
Meatballs (6) covered in marinara sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Margherita Crisp$10.00
Sun-dried tomato tortilla brushed with olive oil, covered in garlic, basil, spinach, 100% mozzarella, feta cheese, diced tomato, and Parmesan oregano.
- Pepperoni Crisp$10.00
Sun-dried tomato tortilla brushed with olive oil and topped with 100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and Parmesan oregano.
- Regular Boneless Bites$10.00
Tender, juicy chicken, served plain, shaken in buffalo or BBQ sauce, with choice of dressing.
- Individual Jalapeno Cheese Stick$6.50
- Small Jalapeno Cheese Stick$9.00
- Medium Jalapeno Cheese Stick$12.50
- Large Jalapeno Cheese Stick$16.00
- 6 Chicken Wings$12.00
6 tender, juicy wings, served in buffalo or BBQ sauce with a choice of dressing.
- 10 Chicken Wings$18.00
10 tender, juicy wings, served in buffalo or BBQ sauce with a choice of dressing.
- 25 Chicken Wings$40.00
- Cauliflower Sticks$11.25
- Gluten Free Sticks$11.25
Salads
- House Salad$7.00
Iceberg, romaine, and spinach topped with potato sticks, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, bacon, and egg.
- Craft Pizza Salad$10.00
Iceberg, romaine, and spinach, topped with ham, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, black olive, grape tomato, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Romaine, topped with red and green pepper, black and green olive, artichoke, red onion, banana pepper, and feta cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of iceberg, romaine, and spinach, topped with potato sticks, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, bacon, and egg. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Chef Salad$12.50
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, chopped ham, turkey, egg, cheddar cheese, red onion, and grape tomato. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Chicken Mediterranean Salad$13.50
- Crispy Chicken Salad$15.50
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sandwich$11.00
Meatballs covered in marinara sauce, red onion, and melted provolone.
- Italian Sub$11.00
Slices of ham, salami, and pepperoni with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and banana pepper. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Ham & Cheese$10.00
Fresh slices of ham, melted provolone, lettuce, and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.
- Stromboli Sub$11.00
Ground steak topped with pizza sauce, melted provolone, sauteed onion, mushroom, and green pepper.
- Chicken Club$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.
- Turkey Club$11.00
Sliced ham, turkey, bacon, and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.
- Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Sliced turkey and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of mayo.
Pasta
- Baked Spaghetti$12.00
Spaghetti baked with pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
- Veggie Baked Spaghetti$9.00
Spaghetti baked with marinara sauce, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive, and mozzarella cheese.
- Baked Alfredo$10.00
Linguine baked in rich Alfredo with mushroom and tomato.
- Chicken Alfredo$11.50
Linguine baked in rich Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, mushroom, and tomato.
- Lasagna$12.00
Layers of pasta with ground beef, a special cheese blend, and meat sauce.
- Marinara Spaghetti$8.00
Spaghetti topped with marinara sauce.
- Meat Sauce Spaghetti$9.00
Spaghetti topped with Meat sauce.
- Meatballs Spaghetti$10.00
Spaghetti topped with meat sauce and meatballs.
Sides
- Sauces
- Dressings
- Bag of Chips$1.00
- Fries$2.00
- Parmesan (no cost)
- Pasta Salad$2.00
- Red Pepper (no cost)
- Side 1 Meatball$2.50
- Side of Anchovy$1.00
- Side of Banana Peppers$1.00
- Side of Celery$1.00
- Side of Crackers$1.00
- Side of Jalapenos$1.00
- Side of Ketchup$1.25
- Side of Mayo$1.25
- Side of Peppadews$1.00
- Side of Pepperocinis$1.00
- Side of Pickles$1.00
Dessert
- Individual Cinnamon Sticks$5.00
- Small Cinnamon Sticks$7.00
Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.
- Medium Cinnamon Sticks$10.00
Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.
- Large Cinnamon Sticks$13.00
Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.
- Extra Icing$1.00
Kids
Family Size Dinners
- Family Size Baked Spaghetti$30.00
- Family Size Veggie Baked$28.00
- Family Size Baked Alfredo$26.00
- Family Size Chicken Alfredo$34.00
- Family Size Lasagna$55.00
- Family Size Marinara Spaghetti$21.00
- Family Size Meat Sauce Spaghetti$24.00
- Family Size Meatball Spaghetti$27.00
- Family Size House Salad$25.00
- Garlic Bread$4.00
Toasted to perfection.
- Craft House Garlic Bread$5.00
Layered and baked with provolone and cheddar cheese.
Pizza
IND Pizzas
- IND Craft House Special$8.00
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Brew Master$8.00
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Big Island$7.00
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Peppa-Que Chicken$7.00
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Veggie$7.00
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Hot Brown$8.00
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Buffalo Chicken$7.00
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Big 4 Cheese$7.00
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Bacon Cheeseburger$8.00
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Chicken Bianca$7.00
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Chicken Artichoke$7.00
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Pickle Pizza$7.00
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- IND Cheese Pizza$6.00
100% mozzarella cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
SM Pizzas
- SM Craft House Special$14.00
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Brew Master$14.00
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Big Island$13.00
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Peppa-Que Chicken$13.00
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Veggie$13.00
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Hot Brown$14.00
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Big 4 Cheese$13.00
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Chicken Bianca$13.00
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Chicken Artichoke$13.00
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Pickle Pizza$13.00
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- SM Cheese Pizza$10.00
100% mozzarella cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
MED Pizzas
- MED Craft House Special$20.00
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Brew Master$20.00
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Big Island$18.00
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Peppa-Que Chicken$18.00
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Veggie$18.00
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Hot Brown$20.00
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Buffalo Chicken$18.00
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Big 4 Cheese$18.00
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Bacon Cheeseburger$20.00
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Chicken Bianca$18.00
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Chicken Artichoke$18.00
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Pickle Pizza$18.00
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED Cheese Pizza$13.00
LG Pizzas
- LG Craft House Special$25.00
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Brew Master$25.00
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Big Island$24.00
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Peppa-Que Chicken$24.00
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Veggie$24.00
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Hot Brown$25.00
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Buffalo Chicken$24.00
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Big 4 Cheese$24.00
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Bacon Cheeseburger$25.00
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Chicken Bianca$24.00
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Chicken Artichoke$24.00
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Pickle Pizza$24.00
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Cheese Pizza$16.00
100% mozzarella cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*
Half and Half
- MED Half and Half Specialty
*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Half and Half Specialty
*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Speciality Pizza$5.50
*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Speciality Pizza$6.25
*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED BYO Half and Half Pizza$11.00
- LG BYO Half and Half Pizza$13.50