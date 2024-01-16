Craft House Pizza 107 Germantown Location
Food
Appetizers
- Individual Cheese Sticks
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.$6.00
- Small Cheese Sticks
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.$8.00
- Medium Cheese Sticks
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.$11.00
- Large Cheese Sticks
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.$14.00
- Garlic Bread
Toasted to perfection.$4.00
- Craft House Garlic Bread
Layered and baked with provolone and cheddar cheese.$5.00
- Regular Bacon Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch dressing.$9.00
- Large Bacon Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch dressing.$12.50
- Regular Baked Meatballs
Meatballs (4) covered in marinara sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Served with hot garlic bread$10.00
- Large Baked Meatballs
Meatballs (6) covered in marinara sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.$13.00
- Margherita Crisp
Sun-dried tomato tortilla brushed with olive oil, covered in garlic, basil, spinach, 100% mozzarella, feta cheese, diced tomato, and Parmesan oregano.$10.00
- Pepperoni Crisp
Sun-dried tomato tortilla brushed with olive oil and topped with 100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and Parmesan oregano.$10.00
- Regular Boneless Bites
Tender, juicy chicken, served plain, shaken in buffalo or BBQ sauce, with choice of dressing.$10.00
- Individual Jalapeno Cheese Stick$6.50
- Small Jalapeno Cheese Stick$9.00
- Medium Jalapeno Cheese Stick$12.50
- Large Jalapeno Cheese Stick$16.00
- 6 Chicken Wings
6 tender, juicy wings, served in buffalo or BBQ sauce with a choice of dressing.$12.00
- 10 Chicken Wings
10 tender, juicy wings, served in buffalo or BBQ sauce with a choice of dressing.$18.00
- 25 Chicken Wings$40.00
- Cauliflower Sticks$11.25
- Gluten Free Sticks$11.25
Salads
- House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, and spinach topped with potato sticks, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, bacon, and egg.$7.00
- Craft Pizza Salad
Iceberg, romaine, and spinach, topped with ham, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, black olive, grape tomato, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.$10.00
- Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, topped with red and green pepper, black and green olive, artichoke, red onion, banana pepper, and feta cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of iceberg, romaine, and spinach, topped with potato sticks, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, bacon, and egg. Served with hot garlic bread.$12.00
- Chef Salad
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, chopped ham, turkey, egg, cheddar cheese, red onion, and grape tomato. Served with hot garlic bread.$12.50
- Chicken Mediterranean Salad$13.50
- Crispy Chicken Salad$15.50
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs covered in marinara sauce, red onion, and melted provolone.$11.00
- Italian Sub
Slices of ham, salami, and pepperoni with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and banana pepper. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.$11.00
- Ham & Cheese
Fresh slices of ham, melted provolone, lettuce, and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.$10.00
- Stromboli Sub
Ground steak topped with pizza sauce, melted provolone, sauteed onion, mushroom, and green pepper.$11.00
- Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.$11.00
- Turkey Club
Sliced ham, turkey, bacon, and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.$11.00
- Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of mayo.$11.00
Pasta
- Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti baked with pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese.$12.00
- Veggie Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti baked with marinara sauce, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive, and mozzarella cheese.$9.00
- Baked Alfredo
Linguine baked in rich Alfredo with mushroom and tomato.$10.00
- Chicken Alfredo
Linguine baked in rich Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, mushroom, and tomato.$11.50
- Lasagna
Layers of pasta with ground beef, a special cheese blend, and meat sauce.$12.00
- Marinara Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with marinara sauce.$8.00
- Meat Sauce Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with Meat sauce.$9.00
- Meatballs Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with meat sauce and meatballs.$10.00
Sides
- Sauces
- Dressings
- Bag of Chips$1.00
- Fries$2.00
- Parmesan (no cost)
- Pasta Salad$2.00
- Red Pepper (no cost)
- Side 1 Meatball$2.50
- Side of Anchovy$1.00
- Side of Banana Peppers$1.00
- Side of Celery$1.00
- Side of Crackers$1.00
- Side of Jalapenos$1.00
- Side of Ketchup$1.25
- Side of Mayo$1.25
- Side of Peppadews$1.00
- Side of Pepperocinis$1.00
- Side of Pickles$1.00
Dessert
- Individual Cinnamon Sticks$5.00
- Small Cinnamon Sticks
Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.$7.00
- Medium Cinnamon Sticks
Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.$10.00
- Large Cinnamon Sticks
Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.$13.00
- Extra Icing$1.00
Kids
Family Size Dinners
- Family Size Baked Spaghetti$30.00
- Family Size Veggie Baked$28.00
- Family Size Baked Alfredo$26.00
- Family Size Chicken Alfredo$34.00
- Family Size Lasagna$55.00
- Family Size Marinara Spaghetti$21.00
- Family Size Meat Sauce Spaghetti$24.00
- Family Size Meatball Spaghetti$27.00
- Family Size House Salad$25.00
Pizza
IND Pizzas
- IND Craft House Special
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$8.00
- IND Brew Master
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$8.00
- IND Big Island
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$7.00
- IND Peppa-Que Chicken
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$7.00
- IND Veggie
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$7.00
- IND Hot Brown
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$8.00
- IND Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$7.00
- IND Big 4 Cheese
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$7.00
- IND Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$8.00
- IND Chicken Bianca
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$7.00
- IND Chicken Artichoke
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$7.00
- IND Pickle Pizza
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$7.00
- IND Cheese Pizza
100% mozzarella cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$6.00
SM Pizzas
- SM Craft House Special
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$14.00
- SM Brew Master
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$14.00
- SM Big Island
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$13.00
- SM Peppa-Que Chicken
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$13.00
- SM Veggie
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$13.00
- SM Hot Brown
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$14.00
- SM Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$13.00
- SM Big 4 Cheese
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$13.00
- SM Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$14.00
- SM Chicken Bianca
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$13.00
- SM Chicken Artichoke
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$13.00
- SM Pickle Pizza
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$13.00
- SM Cheese Pizza
100% mozzarella cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$10.00
MED Pizzas
- MED Craft House Special
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$20.00
- MED Brew Master
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$20.00
- MED Big Island
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$18.00
- MED Peppa-Que Chicken
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$18.00
- MED Veggie
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$18.00
- MED Hot Brown
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$20.00
- MED Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$18.00
- MED Big 4 Cheese
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$18.00
- MED Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$20.00
- MED Chicken Bianca
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$18.00
- MED Chicken Artichoke
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$18.00
- MED Pickle Pizza
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$18.00
- MED Cheese Pizza$13.00
LG Pizzas
- LG Craft House Special
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$25.00
- LG Brew Master
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$25.00
- LG Big Island
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$24.00
- LG Peppa-Que Chicken
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$24.00
- LG Veggie
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$24.00
- LG Hot Brown
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$25.00
- LG Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$24.00
- LG Big 4 Cheese
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$24.00
- LG Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$25.00
- LG Chicken Bianca
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$24.00
- LG Chicken Artichoke
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$24.00
- LG Pickle Pizza
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$24.00
- LG Cheese Pizza
100% mozzarella cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*$16.00
Half and Half
- MED Half and Half Specialty
*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*
- LG Half and Half Specialty
*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*
- MED 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Speciality Pizza
*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*$5.50
- LG 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Speciality Pizza
*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*$6.25
- MED BYO Half and Half Pizza$11.00
- LG BYO Half and Half Pizza$13.50