Craft House Pizza 104 Lawrenceburg Location

Popular Items

Chef Salad

$12.50

Iceberg, romaine, spinach, chopped ham, turkey, egg, cheddar cheese, red onion, and grape tomato. Served with hot garlic bread.

Food

Appetizers

Individual Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.

Small Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.

Medium Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.

Large Cheese Sticks

$13.00

Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted to perfection.

Craft House Garlic Bread

$5.00

Layered and baked with provolone and cheddar cheese.

Regular Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Seasoned fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch dressing.

Large Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.50

Seasoned fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch dressing.

Regular Baked Meatballs

$10.00

Meatballs covered in marinara sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Served with hot garlic bread

Large Baked Meatballs

$13.00

Meatballs covered in marinara sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.

Margherita Crisp

$8.50

Sun-dried tomato tortilla brushed with olive oil and covered in garlic, basil, spinach, 100% mozzarella, feta cheese, diced tomato, and Parmesan oregano.

Pepperoni Crisp

$8.50

Sun-dried tomato tortilla brushed with olive oil and topped with 100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and Parmesan oregano.

Regular Boneless Bites

$10.00

Tender, juicy chicken, served plain, shaken in buffalo or BBQ sauce, with choice of dressing.

Individual Jalapeno Cheese Stick

$6.00

Small Jalapeno Cheese Stick

$8.50

Medium Jalapeno Cheese Stick

$12.00

Large Jalapeno Cheese Stick

$15.50

6 Chicken Wings

$12.00

6 tender, juicy wings, served in buffalo or BBQ sauce with a choice of dressing.

10 Chicken Wings

$18.00

10 tender, juicy wings, served in buffalo or BBQ sauce with a choice of dressing.

25 Chicken Wings

$40.00

Cauliflower Sticks

$11.25

Gluten Free Sticks

$11.25

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Iceberg, romaine, and spinach topped with potato sticks, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, bacon, and egg.

Craft Pizza Salad

$9.50

Iceberg, romaine, and spinach, topped with ham, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, black olive, grape tomato, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Romaine, topped with red and green pepper, black and green olive, artichoke, red onion, banana pepper, and feta cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of iceberg, romaine, and spinach, topped with potato sticks, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, bacon, and egg. Served with hot garlic bread.

Chef Salad

$12.50

Iceberg, romaine, spinach, chopped ham, turkey, egg, cheddar cheese, red onion, and grape tomato. Served with hot garlic bread.

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$13.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.50

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Meatballs covered in marinara sauce, red onion, and melted provolone.

Italian Sub

$11.00

Slices of ham, salami, and pepperoni with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and banana pepper. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Fresh slices of ham, melted provolone, lettuce, and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Stromboli Sub

$10.50

Ground steak topped with pizza sauce, melted provolone, sauteed onion, mushroom, and green pepper.

Chicken Club

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Turkey Club

$11.00

Sliced ham, turkey, bacon, and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced turkey and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of mayo.

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$11.00

Spaghetti baked with pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Baked Spaghetti

$8.00

Spaghetti baked with marinara sauce, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive, and mozzarella cheese.

Baked Alfredo

$10.00

Linguine baked in rich Alfredo with mushroom and tomato.

Chicken Alfredo

$11.50

Linguine baked in rich Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, mushroom, and tomato.

Lasagna

$12.00

Layers of pasta with ground beef, a special cheese blend, and meat sauce.

Marinara Spaghetti

$7.00

Spaghetti topped with marinara sauce.

Meat Sauce Spaghetti

$8.00

Spaghetti topped with Meat sauce.

Meatballs Spaghetti

$9.00

Spaghetti topped with meat sauce and meatballs.

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Dressing & Sauces

Fries

$2.00

Parmesan (no cost)

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Red Pepper (no cost)

Side of Anchovy

$1.00

Side of Banana Peppers

$1.00

Side of Crackers

$1.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Ketchup

$1.25

Side of Mayo

$1.25

Side of Peppadews

$1.00

Side of Pepperocinis

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Dessert

Individual Cinnamon Sticks

$5.00

Small Cinnamon Sticks

$7.00

Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.

Medium Cinnamon Sticks

$10.00

Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.

Large Cinnamon Sticks

$13.00

Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.

Extra Icing

$1.00

Kids

Individual 1 Topping Pizza

$6.00

All kid’s meals come with a drink

Individual Cheese Pizza

$6.00

All kid’s meals come with a drink

Kids Spaghetti Dinner

$6.00

Spaghetti served with meat sauce, marinara or Alfredo & hot garlic bread. All kid’s meals come with a drink

Family Size Dinners

Family Size Baked Spaghetti

$30.00

Family Size Veggie Baked

$20.00

Family Size Baked Alfredo

$26.00

Family Size Chicken Alfredo

$34.00

Family Size Lasagna

$55.00

Family Size Marinara Spaghetti

$21.00

Family Size Meat Sauce Spaghetti

$24.00

Family Size Meatball Spaghetti

$27.00

Family Size House Salad

$25.00
Pizza

IND Pizzas

IND Craft House Special

$8.00

Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Brew Master

$8.00

Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Big Island

$7.00

Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Peppa-Que Chicken

$7.00

*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Veggie

$7.00

Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Hot Brown

$8.00

Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Buffalo Chicken

$7.00

Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Big 4 Cheese

$7.00

Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Chicken Bianca

$7.00

Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Chicken Artichoke

$7.00

Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Pickle Pizza

$7.00

Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

IND Cheese Pizza

$6.00

100% mozzarella cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Pizzas

SM Craft House Special

$13.00

Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Brew Master

$13.00

Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Big Island

$12.00

Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Peppa-Que Chicken

$12.00

*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Veggie

$12.00

Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Hot Brown

$13.00

Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Big 4 Cheese

$12.00

Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Chicken Bianca

$12.00

Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Chicken Artichoke

$12.00

Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Pickle Pizza

$12.00

Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

SM Cheese Pizza

$9.50

100% mozzarella cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Pizzas

MED Craft House Special

$18.00

Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Brew Master

$18.00

Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Big Island

$17.00

Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Peppa-Que Chicken

$17.00

*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Veggie

$17.00

Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Hot Brown

$18.00

Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Big 4 Cheese

$17.00

Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Chicken Bianca

$17.00

Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Chicken Artichoke

$17.00

Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Pickle Pizza

$17.00

Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

MED Cheese Pizza

$12.00

LG Pizzas

LG Craft House Special

$23.00

Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Brew Master

$23.00

Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Big Island

$23.00

Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Peppa-Que Chicken

$22.00

*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon, and grilled chicken. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Veggie

$22.00

Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green and black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Hot Brown

$23.00

Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Big 4 Cheese

$22.00

Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.00

Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Chicken Bianca

$22.00

Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Chicken Artichoke

$23.00

Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Pickle Pizza

$23.00

Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Cheese Pizza

$15.00

100% mozzarella cheese. *No substitutions please. Additional charges may apply*

Half and Half

MED Half and Half Specialty

*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*

LG Half and Half Specialty

*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*

MED 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Speciality Pizza

$6.00

*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*

LG 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Speciality Pizza

$7.50

*No substitutions on House Crafted Specialties please. Additional charges may apply*

MED BYO Half and Half Pizza

$12.00

LG BYO Half and Half Pizza

$15.00

Build Your Own Pizza

BYO Individual

$5.50

BYO Small

$8.50

BYO Medium

$10.50

BYO Large

$13.00

BYO Individual 2+ Toppings

$5.50

BYO Small 2+ Toppings

$8.50

BYO Medium 2+ Toppings

$10.50

BYO Large 2+ Toppings

$13.00

Beverages NA

20oz DINE IN Beverage

$3.00

32oz TO GO Beverage

$3.00

Kid Beverage

$2.00

Water

2 Liter

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mt. Dew

$3.50

Starry

$3.50

Gallon Tea

Sweet Tea

$15.00

Unsweet Tea

$15.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$15.00

Gallon Lemonade

Gallon of Lemonade

$15.00