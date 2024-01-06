CRAFT Key Biscayne 260 Crandon Blvd.
FOOD
Breakfast / Brunch
- Fruit Salad$10.95
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$9.95
- Nutella Croissant$9.95
- Classic: Sourdough Scrambled Egg, Bacon & Tomato Relish$14.95
- Veggie: Sourdough, Cherry Tomato, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Scrambled/Poached Eggs.$14.95
- Eggs Benedict, Ham & Green Salad$15.95
- Eggs Florentine, Smoked Salmon & Breakfast Potatoes$19.95
- Croque Madame Toast: Sourdough, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Bechamel, Dijon Mustard, Fried Egg, Chives & Green Salad$17.95
- Potato Rosti, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Poached Egg, Tomato Relish$15.95
- Omelette: Goat Cheese, Cherry tomato, Asparagus, Caramelized Onions & Green Salad$13.95
- Verde: Sourdough Avocado, cream cheese, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese & Poached Eggs$15.95
- Salty: Sourdough, Arugula, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Glaze$16.95
- Granola, Greek Yogurt, Mixed Berries, Maple Syrup$13.95
- Pancakes, Strawberries, Soft Caramel, Cream & Crushed Meringue$16.95
- Breakfast Sandwich: Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato Relish, Green Salad$13.95
- Loco: Waffle, Fried Chicken, Watermelon, Greek Yogurt, Sriracha, Maple Syrup$17.95
- Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Choco Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves$22.95
- Toast w/butter & jam$6.95
- Avocado Toast$10.95
Neapolitan Pizzas
- Margherita Clasica$15.95
- Avocado: Mozarella, Cherry Tomatoe, Balsamic Glaze$17.95
- Capresse: Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese & Basil$17.95
- Hawaian: Mozzarella, Pineapple & Ham$17.95
- Pepperoni & Muzzarella$16.95
- Fugazzeta: Mozzarella, Onions , Green Onion, Garlic Olive Oil & Parmesan$16.95
- Napolitana: Mozzarella, Tomato, , Oregano & Garlic Olive Oil & Parmesan$16.95
- Argentina: Mozzarella, Ternera, Tomato & Green Onion$20.95
- Meat Lovers: Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham$19.95
- Pulled Pork: Mozzarella, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce$19.95
- Quattro Formaggi: Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Goat Cheese$18.95
- Picante: Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, Red Onions & Doritos$18.95
- Prosciutto: Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Glazed , Burratta$21.95
- Sweet & Sour: Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions & Balsamic Glaze$18.95
- Vegetariana: Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Red & Green Peppers, Red Onion$18.95
- Spicy Chicken: Mozzarella, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Green Onion & BBQ Sauce$19.95
Starters
- Garlic Butter Pizza$11.95
- Truffle Fries, Parmesan Cheese & Aioli$13.95
- Americana: Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Green Onion$13.95
- Garlic Shrimps, Sriracha, Aioli, Lemon & Toasted Sourdough$15.95
- Goat Cheese Croquettes, Honey Toasted Almonds & Parsley$13.95
- MEAT BALLS, Tomato Sauce, Sourdough & Aioli$15.95
- Bacon Wrapped Dates, Chorizo, Gorgonzola Mousse & Balsamic Glaze$13.95
- Provoleta: Melted Provolone Cheese ,Sausage & Toasted Sourdough$16.95
- House Salad$7.95
- Caesar salad SMALL$9.95
- Plain Fries$8.00
- Brussel Sprouts: Soy Glaze, Toasted Hazelnuts, Orange & Cilantro$12.95
- Crsipy Halloumi Cheese, Pistachio, Hot Honey & Sesame Seeds$15.95
- Burrata, Sundried Tomato Jam, Balsamic Glaze, Chives & Garlic Butter Toast$16.95
Salads
- Pulled Pork, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Grilled Pineapple, Pickled Cabbage, Green Leaves, Crispy Tortilla$17.95
- Falafel, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Grilled Pineapple, Pickled Cabbage, Green Leaves, Crispy Tortilla$17.95
- Roasted Pumpkin, Broccoli, Curried Lentils, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Cherry Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Green Leaves & Praline$17.95
- Baked Salmon, Quinoa, Avocado, Pickled Ginger & Cabbage, Arugula, Mango Salsa, Aioli$22.95
- Garlic Prawns, Cherry Tomato, Black Beans, Arugula, Mango Salsa, Avocado, Sriracha & Aioli$19.95
- Caesar salad, Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, Shaved parmesan, Croutons, Bacon Crumble & Caesar Dressing$19.95
- SALAD Braised Short Rib: Beets, Gorgonzola, Quinoa, Dates, Chives, Green Leaves & Aioli$19.95
- SIN POLLO Caesar salad, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, Shaved parmesan, Croutons, Bacon Crumble & Caesar Dressing$13.95
Mains
- Old Fashioned Beef Stew: 6 Hr Slow Cooked Beef Stew & Mashed Potato$25.00
- Steak & Fries: 8oz Prime Skirt Steak, French Fries & Criolla Sauce$33.00
- Milanesa Napolitana: Beef Milanesa, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano & Fries$24.00
- Milanesa Caprese: Chicken Milanesa, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Cherry Tomate, Chives, Basil & Fries$23.00
- Gnocchi: Creamy Pesto, Sundries Tomato & Shaved Parmesan$21.00
- Pumpkin & Mozzarella Sorrentinos: Creamy Tomato Sauce, Goat Cheese, Chives & Chilli Flakes$23.00
- Baked Salmon: Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus & Hollandaise Sauce$27.00
Sandwiches
- Bacon Cheese Burger, Aioli, Tomato Relish & Fries$15.95
- Pulled Pork Burger: Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Barbecue Sauce and Aioli$15.95
- Falafel, Caramelized Carrot Aioli, Pickled Red Cabbage, Lettuce, Sweet Criolla, Sriracha & Fries$15.95
- Crispy Chicken: Caramelized Carrot Aioli, Lettuce & Jalapeños$15.95
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger, Aioli, Tomato Relish & Fries$19.95
- Blue Cheese Burger, Caramelizen Onions, Gorgonzola, Aioli & Fries$15.95
- SANDWICH Braised Short Rib, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Aioli, Green onion & Fries$17.95
- SANDWICH Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Aioli, Balsamic Glaze & Fries$17.95
- SANDWICH Crispy Halloumi: Sauteed Red Onion adn Mushroom, Lettuce, Caramelized Carrot Aioli, Hot Honey & Balsamic Glaze$16.95
- BURGER Classic: Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Aioli, Ketchup$15.95
Desserts
Extras
- Almond milk$1.00
- Anchoas$4.00
- Arugula$3.00
- Asparagus$4.00
- Avocado$4.00
- Bacon$4.00
- Balsamic$1.00
- Barbacue$1.00
- Basil$1.00
- Bread$3.00
- Breakfast Potato FULL$6.00
- Breakfast Potatoes side$3.00
- Broccolino$3.00
- Burger$4.00
- Burrata$5.00
- Butter & Jam$1.00
- Caramelized onions$1.50
- Cheddar Cheese$2.50
- Cherry tomato$2.50
- Chicken Fried$5.00
- Chicken Grilled$6.00
- Chicken pizza$4.00
- Chorizo$5.00
- Cilantro$1.00
- Doritos$1.50
- Egg$3.00
- Extra Fruits$4.00
- Extra shot$1.00
- Falafel$4.00
- Fries$3.00
- Garlic$1.00
- Goat cheese$2.00
- Gorgonzola$2.50
- Ham$3.00
- Honey Side$1.00
- Jalapeño$1.00
- Lemon Juice$1.50
- Lettuce$1.00
- Meatballs$6.00
- Mozarella$3.00
- Mushrooms$2.00
- Nutella$4.00
- Oat milk$1.00
- Olives$1.00
- Onions$1.00
- Pancakes$9.00
- Parmesan$1.00
- Parsley$1.00
- Pepper$1.50
- Pepperoni$3.00
- Pickles$1.00
- Pinapple$2.00
- Potato Rosti EXTRA$3.00
- Prosciuto$5.00
- Provolone$2.00
- Pulled Pork$3.50
- Red/Green Pepper$2.00
- Salmon$9.00
- Shrimp$7.00
- Smoked Salmon$6.00
- Spinach$2.00
- Strawberries$2.50
- Ternera$4.00
- Tomato$1.00
- Truffle oil$2.00
- Vegan Cheese$3.00
- Waffle$6.00
Kids Menu
DRINKS
Coffee
Organic Juice & Smoothies
Cold Pressed Juice
Soft Drinks
Bottled Beer
- Corona$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- BOTTLE Stella Artois$7.00
- Modelo$7.00
- Modelo Negra$7.00
- Prision Pale Honey$7.00
- Prision Pale American Pale Ale$7.00
- Prision Pale Blond$7.00
- Prision Pale Mexican$7.00
- Mahou S. IPA$7.00
- BOTTLE Alhambra$7.00
- Peroni$7.00
- Moodoo Voodoo$7.00
- Ultra$7.00
- Kolsch$7.00
- Stella CERO ALCOHOL$7.00
- Lagunitas IPA$7.00
Wine by Bottle
- BOTTLE Las Perdices Rose Champagne$35.00
- BOTTLE Los Haroldos Champagne$35.00
- BOTTLE Pinot Noir$32.00
- BOTTLE Prosecco$35.00
- BOTTLE Rose Sis Vous Plait$32.00
- BOTTLE Rutini Cabernet - Malbec$39.00
- BOTTLE Tavo Pinot Grigio$32.00
- BOTTLE Trumpeter Cabernet Sauvignon$32.00
- BOTTLE Trumpeter Chardonnay$32.00
- BOTTLE Trumpeter Malbec$32.00
- BOTTLE Trumpeter Rose$32.00
- BOTTLE Uco Deus Chardonnay$34.00
- BOTTLE Uco Deus Malbec$34.00
- BOTTLE Uno Deus Cabernet Franc$34.00
- BOTTLETrumpeter Savignon Blanc$32.00
- BOTTLE Catena Zapata Malbec 2020$44.00
- BOTTLE El Enemigo 2020$59.00
- BOTTLE Block Nine$36.00
- BOTTLE Licia Rias Baixas Albarino$45.00
- BOTTLE Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc$36.00
CRAFT Key Biscayne 260 Crandon Blvd. Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 527-1173
Open now • Closes at 10PM