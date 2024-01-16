Broken Spirits Distillery 300 The Promenade N
Food
Appetizers
- Baked Brie w/ Jam
Ile De France Brie smoked low and slow and topped with our signature bacon spread$11.99
- Smoked Brisket Potato Skins
Fried potato skins, mashed potatoes, cheese, smoked brisket, bbq sauce, ranch, chives$12.99
- Crispy Chicken Wings (6)
6 double fried chicken wings for double the deliciousness! Your choice of: Buttery Buffalo, Thai Chili, Garlic Parmesan, Chipotle Cherry BBQ, Tamarind Habanero$13.99
- Crispy Chicken Wings (12)
12 double fried chicken wings for double the deliciousness! Your choice of: Buttery Buffalo, Thai Chili, Garlic Parmesan, Chipotle Cherry BBQ, Tamarind Habanero$23.99
- Smoked Birria Tacos
3 Seared Quesa-Birria Tacos w/ chopped onions, cilantro and consume$12.99
- Chicken Taquitos
3 Chicken Tinga Taquitos w/ House Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Beans, Pickled Onions and Cilantro$12.99
- Brisket Quesadilla$12.99
Salads/Soups
- Pho-King Delicious
Signature Pho Broth, your choice of protein, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, jalapeño, scallions, onions, lime wedges$12.99
- Smoked Pozole$12.99
- 1/2 BSD Side Salad
Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Cheese, Croutons and your choice of salad dressing$6.99
- Full BSD Salad
Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Croutons$12.99
- Full Asian Chicken Salad$13.99
- BBQ Salad$13.99
- Maya's Wedge Salad$13.99
Smoked Meat Tacos
Smoked Meats/Prime Steaks
Burgers + Sandos
Sides
- Loaded Mac n Cheese$5.00
- Garlic & Herb Mash Potatoes$5.00
- Creamy Slaw$5.00
- Waffle Fries$5.00
- Street Corn$5.00
- Red Skin Potato Salad$5.00
- Brisket Potato Salad$7.00
- Broccolini$7.00
- Rainbow Carrots$7.00
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$7.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$7.00
- Extra Crostinis$3.00
- Baked Potato$5.00
- Corn Bread$5.00
- Potato Chips$5.00