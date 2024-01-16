Craft Tacos and Tequila 3137 Main Street
DINE IN - FOOD MENU
STARTERS
- CRAFT WINGS - BUFFALO KIMCHI$10.00
5 pcs of jumbo wings, tossed in kimchi buffalo sauce.
- CRAFT WINGS - KOREAN BBQ$10.00
5 pcs of jumbo wings, tossed in Korean BBQ sauce.
- CRAFT WINGS - SWEET THAI CHILI$10.00
5 pcs of jumbo wings, tossed in Thai chili sauce
- EDAMAME$7.00
Edamame, lime crema, spicy Ponzu, sea salt
- GUAC & CHIPS$11.00
Homemade guacamole with corn tortilla chips
- KUNG PAO DUMPLINGS$9.00
Crispy chicken dumplings with spicy Ponzu, Kung Pao sauce and sesame seeds
- NACHOS - ASIAN STYLE$14.00
- NACHOS - CRAFT$14.50
- NACHOS - TUNA$16.00
- SHISHITO PEPPERS$8.00
Flash fried Shishito peppers, cilantro lime crema, Cotija cheese, Tajin
- TUNA POKE$13.50
Two lettuce cups filled wih sashimi grade tuna, Teriyaki glaze, spicy mayo, cucumber wasabi sauce, toasted sesame
SALADS & BOWLS
BEEF TACOS
- BEEF BARBACOA TACO$6.00
Beef Barbacoa, cilantro, onion, lime crema, corn tortilla
- BIRRIA TACO$6.00
Stewed birria beef, mozzarella, corn tortilla, side of comsomme
- CARNE ASADA TACO$6.00
Grilled marinated steak, cilantro onion mix, corn tortilla
- CRAFT TACO$6.00
Crispy corn tortilla, ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, crema, Craft salsa
- KOREAN SHORT RIB TACO$6.00
Korean short rib, kimchi slaw, cilantro, spicy mayo, corn tortilla
CHICKEN TACOS
VEG TACOS
SEA TACOS
- AHI TUNA TACO$6.50
Sashimi grade tuna, cucumber wasabi sauce, spicy mayo, cabbage slaw, sesame seeds on corn tortilla
- BANG BANG SHRIMP TACO$6.50
Fried shrimp, Bang Bang sauce, cabbage slaw, sriracha on corn tortilla
- CLASSIC BAJA TACO$6.50
Beer battered cod, cucumber wasabi sauce, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo on corn tortilla
PORK TACOS
QUESADILLAS
- 3 CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.00
Three cheese blend on flour tortilla served with a side of pico de gallo and crema
- BEEF BIRRIA QUESADILLA$15.00
Three cheese blend with Birria beef on flour tortilla served with a side of consomme, pico de gallo and crema
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.00
Three cheese blend and pulled chicken breast on flour tortilla served with a side of pico de gallo and crema
- PORK AL PASTOR QUESADILLA$13.00
Three cheese blend, pork al pastor and fresh pineapple on flour tortilla served with a side of pico de gallo and crema
- SHORT RIB QUESADILLA$15.00
Three cheese blend and Korean short rib on flour tortilla served with a side of pico de gallo and crema
- SHRIMP QUESADILLA$15.00
Three cheese blend and shrimp on flour tortilla served with a side of pico de gallo and crema
- SPICY PULLED PORK QUESADILLA$13.00
Three cheese blend and spicy pulled pork on flour tortilla served with a side of pico de gallo and crema
- STEAK QUESADILLA$15.00
Three cheese blend and carne asada on flour tortilla served with a side of pico de gallo and crema
- VEG QUESADILLA$10.00
Three cheese blend with grilled vegetables on flour tortilla served with a side of pico de gallo and crema