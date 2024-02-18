Crafthouse Gift Card
FOOD
Shareables
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$14.99
- Crafthouse Tots$11.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
- Stan's Baked Wings$18.29
crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch
- Stan's Fried Wings (Served with Mambo sauce)$22.29
- Crafthouse Boneless Wings$18.29
crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch
- Bavarian Pretzel$13.29
giant bavarian pretzel add house-made beer cheese
- Fried Vidalia Onion$9.99
- Golden Shrimp$17.59
fried shrimp • served with sriracha lime aioli
- Crafthouse Nachos$12.29
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
- Cheese Curds$11.29
- Crafthouse Sampler$17.19
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.59
golden brown and served with marinara sauce
- Maryland Crab Dip$17.59
- Santa fe Eggrolls$15.29
- Pickle Chips$11.59
breaded & fried • crafthouse dipping sauce
- Quesadilla$11.59
flour tortilla • green peppers • sautéed onions • cheddar • pepper jack cheese add chicken 3.25 • add steak 4.25
- Spicy Cauliflower Bites$6.99
Rice Bowls
- Grilled Salmon Bowl$17.59
served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
- Ahi Tuna Bowl$17.59
tuna tossed in our hawaiian sauce served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
- Fried or Sautéed Shrimp Bowl$17.59
quinoa shrimp served with sriracha-lime aioli - topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
- Chicken Bowl$15.59
marinated chicken served with teriyaki sauce, topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers, served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
- Veggie Bowl$14.59
Veggie Bowl avocado •shredded carrots • broccoli •red cabbage • green peppers • served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
- Grilled Steak Bowl$16.99
marinated steak served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
Soups & Salads
- Chili Bowl$8.99
- Grilled Steak Salad$17.99
mixed greens • steak • feta cheese • tomatoes carrots • red onions • italian dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.99
- Southwest Chicken Salad$16.49
- Grilled Steak Salad$17.99
mixed greens • steak • feta cheese • tomatoes carrots • red onions • italian dressing
- Cobb Salad$15.59
- Caesar Salad$9.99
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.99
- Spring Vegetable Soup$6.99
- Broccoli & Cheddar$6.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Crafthouse Chicken Sandwich$16.29
grilled chicken breast • bacon • swiss cheese lettuce • tomato • chipotle mayo
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.29
romaine • grilled chicken• caesar dressing • parmesan cheese •flour tortilla
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.29
fried chicken • lettuce • tomatoes • ranch • buffalo sauce sun-dried tomato tortilla
- Turkey Club$16.29
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
- Philly Cheesesteak$17.29
grilled steak • cheese • onions & peppers• hoagie bun
- Craft Your Own Burger$14.29
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
- Crafthouse Burger$17.29
beef patty • bacon • crunchy peanut butter • fried egg • cheddar cheese • thousand island dressing
- Cowboy Burger$17.29
beef patty • jalapeno bacon • pepper jack cheese • hot honey bbq fried onion straws
- Swiss Mushroom Onion Burger$17.29
Grilled Cheese
Craft Pizza
- Classic Cheese Pizza$11.99
- Margherita Pizza$14.59
diced tomato • mozzarella • balsamic glaze • basil pesto
- Spicy Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza$16.59
chorizo • pepperoni • mozzarella • marinara
- Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.59
grilled chicken •sautéed onions • peppers • •cilantro bacon • mozzarella • hot honey bbq sauce
Entrees
Sides
- Side Beer Battered Onion Rings$4.25
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Side Coleslaw$2.99
- Side Fries$3.99
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Side of Bacon$1.99
- Side of Bacon Bits$1.99
- Side of Celery$0.50
- Side of Fries - No Salt$3.99
- Side of Guac (2 oz)$2.25
- Side of Toast Points$1.50
- Side of Tortilla Chips$1.00
- Side of Tots - No Salt$3.99
- Side of Jasmine Rice$3.99
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Side Tots$3.99
- Side Seasonal Veggies$4.99
- Side Broccoli$3.99
DRINKS
Liquor(Alcohol)
- Absolut Citron$8.50
- Absolut Vanila$8.50
- Absolut vodka$7.50
- Belvedere Vodka$10.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.50
- Grey Goose$12.50
- House vodka$5.00
- House vodka (Copy)$6.50
- Ketel One$10.75
- Murlarkey Vodka$9.50
- Smirnoff Grapefruit$8.50
- Smirnoff Orange$8.50
- Smirnoff Vodka$7.50
- Tito's$9.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$13.50
- DBL Absolut Vanila$13.50
- DBL Absolut Vodka$13.50
- DBL Belvedere Vodka$12.50
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon$10.50
- DBL Grey Goose$14.50
- DBL House Vodka$7.50
- DBL Ketel One$12.75
- DBL Smirnoff Vodka$8.50
- DBL Tito's$11.25
- Bombay Saphire$9.50
- Gordon's London Gin$6.50
- Hendrick's$12.75
- House Gin$5.00
- House Gin (Copy)$6.50
- Murlarkey Imagination Gin$10.75
- Tanqueray$9.50
- DBL Gordon's London$8.50
- DBL Hendrick's$14.75
- DBL House Gin$7.50
- DBL Tanqueray$11.50
- DBL Bombay Saphire$11.50
- Bacardi$8.50
- Captain Morgan Spiced$8.50
- Captain Morgan White Rum$8.50
- House Rum$5.00
- House Rum (Copy)$6.50
- Malibu$7.50
- DBL Bacardi$13.50
- DBL Captain Morgan Spiced$10.50
- DBL Captain White Rum$10.50
- DBL House Rum$7.50
- DBL Malibu$9.50
- 1800 silver$10.50
- Casamigos Blanco$12.75
- Casamigos Reposado 1800$18.00
- Don Julio Blanco Tequila$14.50
- Don Julio Reposado$16.50
- House tequila (Copy)$6.50
- Juarez Tequila$6.50
- Milagro$9.50
- Patron Silver$12.75
- Teremana Blanco$12.75
- Teremana Reposado$16.50
- DBL 1800 silver$12.50
- DBL Don Julio Blanco Tequila$16.50
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$18.50
- DBL House Tequilla$7.50
- DBL Juarez Tequila$8.50
- DBL Patron Silver$14.75
- Basil Hayden$14.50
- Bulleit Bourbon$11.50
- Bulleit Rye$11.50
- Crown Apple$10.00
- Crown Royal$9.50
- Fireball$7.50
- Hennessy$9.50
- House whiskey$5.00
- House whiskey (Copy)$6.50
- Jack Daniel's No. 7$8.50
- Jameson$9.50
- Jim Bean$7.50
- Knob Creek$11.50
- Maker's Mark$10.50
- Michter's Small Batch$12.00
- Murlarkey Whiskey$11.00
- Proper 12$9.50
- Roe & Co Irish Whiskey$9.50
- Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey$8.50
- Seagram's 7$6.50
- Southern Comfort$7.50
- Woodford Reserve$12.50
- DBL Basil Hayden$18.50
- DBL Bulleit Bourbon$16.50
- DBL Bulleit Rye$13.50
- DBL Crown Apple$12.00
- DBL Crown Royal$11.50
- DBL Fireball$9.50
- DBL House Whiskey$7.50
- DBL Jack Daniel's No. 7$10.50
- DBL Jameson$11.50
- DBL Jim Bean$9.50
- DBL Knob Creek$13.50
- DBL Maker's Mark$12.50
- DBL Michter's Single Barrel$14.50
- DBL Roe & Co Irish Whiskey$11.50
- DBL Seagram's 7$8.50
- DBL Southern Comfort$9.50
- DBL Woodford Reserve$14.50
- DBL Hennessy$13.50
- Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year$16.50
- Dewar's White Label$12.50
- Glenlivet 12 yr$14.50
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.50
- Macallan 12 yr$13.50
- Oban$24.50
- DBL Glenlivet 12 yr$17.50
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$15.50
- DBL Macallan 12 yr$16.50
- DBL Oban$28.50
- Baileys$9.50
- Courvoisier VS$10.50
- Disaronno Amaretto Liquer$8.50
- Frangelico Liqueur$8.50
- Grandmarnier$13.00
- Jagermeister$8.50
- kahlua$8.50
- Patron Citronge Liqueur$7.50
- Patron XO Café$8.50
- St. Germain$12.50
- Rumple Minze$10.00
- DBL Baileys$11.50
- DBL Disaronno Amaretto Liquer$10.50
- DBL Frangelico Liqueur$10.50
- DBL Grandmarnier$15.00
- DBL Jagermeister$10.50
- DBL KahLua$10.50
- DBL Patron Citronge Liqueur$9.50
- DBL Patron XO Café$10.50
- DBL St. Germain$13.50
Cocktails(Alcohol)
- Bailey's Peppermint Martini$11.50
- Black Russian$10.50
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Blue Motorcycle (Premium)$14.50
- Carn-Orange Ginger Smash$11.00
- Chocolate Martini$11.50
- Cosmopolitan$11.50
- Crafthouse Margarita$13.00
- Crafthouse Old Fashioned$12.00
- Crown Manhattan$12.50
- Crown Royal Flush$10.50
- Honey Rum Mint Tea$11.50
- Honey Rum Punch$8.00
- Irish Car Bomb$9.50
- Irish Coffee$10.50
- Irish Trash Can$16.50
- John Daly$9.50
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.25
- Long Island (Premium)$14.00
- Long Island (Well)$9.50
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Mimosa$8.25
- Mocktail Mojito$5.50
- Mocktail Sunrise$5.50
- Mojito$10.50
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Peach Sangria$11.00
- Sex on the Beach$9.50
- Southern Peach Tea$12.50
- Tropical Sangria$11.00
- Virginia Gimlet$11.50
- Virginia Manhattan$13.50
- White Russian$10.50
- House Margarita (Copy)$9.50
- Old Fashioned (Copy)$13.00
Shots(Alcohol)
- Baby Guiness Shot$7.25
- Birthday Cake Shot$8.25
- Blow Job Shot$7.25
- Buttery Nipple Shot$7.25
- Caramel Apple Shot$8.25
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot$8.00
- Creamsicle Hail Mary Shot$10.25
- Green Tea Shot$8.00
- Irish Car Bomb Shot$10.00
- JagerBomb Shot$10.00
- Kamikaze Shot$8.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$8.25
- Mind Eraser Shot$7.25
- PBJ$8.00
- Pineapple upside-down Cake Shot$7.25
- Pink Starburst$8.50
- Purple Gatorade$8.00
- Red Headed Slut Shot$8.00
- Reese's Bomb$9.00
- Vegas Bomb Shot$10.00
- Washington Apple Shot$8.00
- Wedding Cake Shot$8.25
- White Gummy Bear Shot$8.25
- White Tea$8.00
- Green Tea shot/Jameson$9.00
Wine(Alcohol)
- 6oz Twisted Cedar Cabernet Sauvignon$9.50
- 6oz Love Noir Pinot Noir$9.50
- 9oz Twisted Cedar Cabernet Sauvignon$12.50
- 9oz Love Noir Pinot Noir$12.50
- Twisted Cedar Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- Love Noir Pinot Noir Bottle$25.00
- 6oz Ca'di Ponti Pinot Grigio$9.50
- 6oz Chloe Chardonnay$9.50
- 6oz Twisted Cedar Chardonnay$9.50
- 9oz Ca'di Ponti Pinot Grigio$12.50
- 9oz Chloe Chardonnay$12.50
- 9oz Twisted Cedar Chardonnay$12.50
- 187 Maschino Prosecco$7.00
- Ca'Di Ponti Pinot Grigio$25.00
- Chole Chardonnay Bottle$25.00
- Twisted Cedar Chardonnay$25.00
- Grace Town 9Oz$12.50
- Grace Town 6Oz$9.50
- Grace Town bottle$30.00
- Rubus Cabernet Sauvignon 60z$9.50
- Rubus Cabernet Sauvignon 9oz$12.50
- Rubus Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$30.00
- Rubus Pinot Noir 6oz$9.50
- Rubus Pinot Noir 90z$12.50
- Rubus Pinot Noir Bottle$30.00
- Crucero Chardonnay 6oz$9.50
- Crucero Chardonnay 9oz$12.50
- Crucero Chardonnay Bottle$30.00
- Crucero Sauvignon Blanc 6oz$9.50
- Crucero Sauvignon Blanc 9oz$12.50
- Crucero Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$30.00
- Prosecco doc 6oz$9.50
- prosecco doc 9oz$12.50
- Prosecco doc Bottle$30.00
- Rubus Vin Gris 6oz$9.50
- Rubus Vin Gris 9oz$12.50
- Rubus Vin Gris Bottle$30.00
NA Beverages
- Boylans Grape Soda$3.50
- Boylans Rootbeer$3.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Coke/Pepsi$2.89
- Coke Zero$2.89
- Coke- 12 oz can$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$2.89
- Diet Coke/ Diet Pepsi$2.89
- Diet Coke- 12 oz can$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.89
- Employee Red Bull$3.00
- Ginger Ale$2.89
- Ginger Beer$3.25
- Iced Tea (Unsweet)$2.89
- Lemonade$2.89
- Orange Juice (OJ)$2.89
- Pineapple Juice$2.89
- Red Bull$4.75
- Red Bull - SF$4.75
- Red Bull- Blueberry$4.75
- Red Bull- Watermelon$4.75
- Sprite/ Sierra Mist$2.89
- Sprite- 12 oz can$3.00
- Mountain Dew$2.89
Mules(Alcohol)
Crafthouse Crushes(Alcohol)
Reston Cocktails
