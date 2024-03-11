Crafty Crab Seafood and Bar - Springdale
*Crafty Crab
Appetizer and Wings
- Chicken Wing$8.59+
Breaded.
- Fried Calamari$9.99
- Garlic Bread (2 PCs)$1.99
- 6 Crab Rangoon$5.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
Fried sweet potatoes
- Onion Rings$4.99
Fried battered onion
- Cheesesticks$5.99
- Fries$4.50
Recommended
- Hush Pupples$3.99
Recommended
- Coleslaw$3.00
Cabbage salad
- Gumbo$4.99
Southern Louisiana stew, w/ sausage, veggies and shrimp.
Make your own combo
Seafood Combo & Platter
- Combo -A$29.99+
snow crab leg and headless shrimp combo, come with 1 corn on the cob and 2 potatoes each pound.
- Combo -B$28.99+
Snow crab and whole shrimp(big eye) combo,come with 1 corn and 2 potatoes for each one pound.
- Combo -C$18.99+
Whole shrimp(big eye) and crawfish combo.come with 1 corn and 2 potatoes for each one pound.
- Combo -D$15.99+
Black mussels and clams combo,come with 1 corn and 2 potatoes for each one pound .
- Combo -E$27.99+
snow crab and craw fish combo,come with 1 corn and 2 potatoes for each one pound.
- Small Seafood Platter$53.99
2 cluster snow crab, 0.5 lb whole shrimp, 0.5lb crawfish, 0.5 lb mussels, 0.5 lb clams, 3 pc corn and 5 pc potatoes
- Large Seafood Platter$75.99
3 cluster snow crab, 0.75 Lb whole shrimp, 0.75 Lb crawfish, 0.75 Lb mussels, 0.75 Lb clams, 3 pc corn and 5 pc potatoes
- Extra Seasoning$3.00
Extra Seasoning can only be purchased with seafood boil order.
Something Fried
- Fried Shrimp Basket$11.99
10 Pcs deep fried shrimps come with one side of your choice and cocktail sauce.
- Fried Catfish Basket$11.99
4 Pcs catfish come with one side of your choice and tartar sauce with it.
- Fried Tilapia Basket$10.99
4 Pcs Tilapia fish with one side of your choice and tartar sauce with it.
- Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
4 pcs chicken tende with one side of your choice and honey mustard sauce with it.
- Fried Oyster Basket$11.99
10 pcs fried oyster come with one side of your choice and cocktail sauce with it.
Side Order
Oysters & Scallops
Salad & Dessert
- House Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, carrots, olives, cheese, raisins, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons served with side of drink
- Chicken Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, carrots, olives, cheese, raisins, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fried chicken served with side of drink
- Shrimp Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, carrots, olives, cheese, raisins, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fried popcorn shrimps served with side of drink
- Cheesecake$4.99
- Key Lime Pie$4.99
