Cranky Al's Future Orders
Seasonal Doughnuts
Raised
- Vanilla Sprinkle$1.95
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
- Chocolate Sprinkle$1.95
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
- Vanilla Long John$1.95
Vanilla iced long john
- Chocolate Long John$1.95
Chocolate iced long john
- Glazed Raised$1.30
Glazed raised ring
- Maple Long John$1.95
Maple iced long john
- Maple Bacon Long John$2.95
Maple iced long john with Kettle Range bacon top
- Sugar Raised$1.30
Sugar coated raised ring
- Apple Fritter$2.95
Cinnamon raised dough with sliced apples covered in glaze
- Crosonut$1.95
Fried croissant covered in glaze
- M&M$1.95
Vanilla iced raised ring dunked in mini M&M's
- Samoa$1.95
Chocolate iced raised ring dunked in toasted coconut with a carmel drizzle
- Gummy Bear$1.95
Vanilla iced raised ring with gummy bears on top
- Vanilla Reeses Cups$1.95
Chocolate iced raised ring dunked in mini Reeses pieces
Filled
- Bavarian Cream Filled$2.95
Chocolate iced long john with bavarian cream filling
- Buttercream Filled$2.95
Chocolate iced bismark with buttercream filling
- Hoytie Toytie Filled$2.95
Chocolate iced bismark with chocolate buttercream filling
- Peanut Butter Buttercream Filled$2.95
Vanilla iced bismark with peanutbutter and chocolate buttercream filling
- Raspberry Filled$2.95
Vanilla iced bismark with raspberry filling
- Lemon Filled$2.95
Glazed bismark with lemon curd filling
- Cheese Pocket$2.95
Glazed bismark with mascarpone and cream cheese filling
Cake
- Crueller$1.95
Buttermilk cake with a glaze finish
- Double Chocolate Cake$1.30
Chocolate iced chocolate cake
- Glazed Cake$1.30
Vanilla cake doughnut with a glaze finish
- Black & Tan$1.30
Chocolate iced vanilla cake doughnut
- Plain Cake$1.30
Vanilla cake doughnut
- Oreo Cake$1.95
Vanilla cake doughnut with vanilla icing dunked in oreos
- Chocolate Glazed Cake$1.30
Glazed chocolate cake doughnut
- Cinnamon Cake$1.30
Vanilla cake tossed in cinnamon sugar
- Gluten Friendly Chocolate$2.50
Our Gluten-Friendly doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts. We use a blend of gluten-free ingredients, but our GF doughnuts are not celiac-appropriate.
- Gluten Friendly Vanilla$2.50
Our Gluten-Friendly doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts. We use a blend of gluten-free ingredients, but our GF doughnuts are not celiac-appropriate.
- Gluten Friendly Cinnamon Sugar$2.50
Our Gluten-Friendly doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts. We use a blend of gluten-free ingredients, but our GF doughnuts are not celiac-appropriate.
- Vegan Chocolate Sprinkles$2.50
Our Vegan doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts.
- Vegan Chocolate Oreo$2.50
Our Vegan doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts.
- Vegan Glazed$2.50
Our Vegan doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts.
Cinnamon Rolls
Doughnut Letters
- A$4.50
A shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- B$4.50
B shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- C$4.50
C shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- D$4.50
D shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- E$4.50
E shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- F$4.50
F shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- G$4.50
G shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- H$4.50
H shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- I$4.50
I shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- J$4.50
J shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- K$4.50
K shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- L$4.50
L shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- M$4.50
M shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- N$4.50
N shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- O$4.50
O shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- P$4.50
P shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- Q$4.50
Q shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- R$4.50
R shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- S$4.50
S shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- T$4.50
T shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- U$4.50
U shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- V$4.50
V shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- W$4.50
W shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- X$4.50
X shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- Y$4.50
Y shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- Z$4.50
Z shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- 0$4.50
0 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- 1$4.50
1 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- 2$4.50
2 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- 3$4.50
3 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- 4$4.50
4 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- 5$4.50
5 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- 6$4.50
6 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- 7$4.50
7 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- 8$4.50
8 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
- 9$4.50
9 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
Special Occasions
- Giant Doughnut$35.00
12 inch round yeast raised doughnut. Please choose your icings and toppings. If you choose colored icing or want writing, please enter it the SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS below.
- Gender Reveal Doughnuts$3.95
- DIY Birthday Kits$14.00
- Wedding Doughnuts
Please call the shop at 414-258-5282 and set up an appointment with Joey. Don't order your wedding doughnuts online!
- Mini Crueller Packs
- Mini Doughnuts
Breakfast Sandwich
- Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.95
A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, Kettle Range bacon, and egg patty.
- Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.95
A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, sausage patty , and egg patty.
- Ham, Egg, Cheese$6.95
A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, Badger ham, and egg patty.
- Egg & Cheese$5.45
A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, and egg patty.
- Tomato 3 Cheese$6.95
A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, Ghost Pepper Jack, Cream Cheese, and Tomato Slices.
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.50
A grilled and toasted bagel with Cream Cheese.
- Bagel & Butter$5.50
A grilled and toasted bagel with Butter.
- Bagel & Jelly$5.50
A grilled and toasted bagel with Raspberry Jelly.