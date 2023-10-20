Popular Items

$4.00
Brisket Sandwich
$13.00


Beverage

N/A Mule
$6.00
N/A Mojito
$6.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Kid Pop
$1.00
Pop
$3.25
Coffee
$2.50
Iced Tea
$3.00
Hot Tea
$2.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.50

Appetizers

Crave Cheese Bread
$10.00

Served with a side of homemade pizza sauce

Chicken Wings
$12.00

6 Oven Roasted chicken wings, served with our house made ranch or bleu cheese. Choose from buffalo sauce, bbq or our dry rub

Bruschetta
$11.00

Fresh Tomato, basil, red onion, garlic and goat cheese. Served with crostini

Italian Spring Rolls
$12.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, and House Blend Cheese

Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$10.00

Served with crostini

Meatballs
$10.00
Stuffed Mushrooms
$10.00

Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Onion and Goat Cheese

Bowl Soup
$5.50
Full Pasta Bread
$7.00
Cup Soup
$3.50

Salads

Caprese Salad
$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, carrot, cucumber, sliced tomato, balsamic glaze and basil served over mix greens with a side of CRAVE bread.

Casa Del Amore
$14.00

Chicken, dried cherries, sunflower seeds and goat cheese served over mix greens with CRAVE bread.

Antipasto Salad
$14.00

Salami, ham, house cheese blend, black olives, banana peppers, artichoke, tomato and red onion served over mix greens with CRAVE Bread.

Chicken Caesar
$14.00
Salmon Caesar
$17.00
LG Garden Salad
$10.00
Side Salad
$3.50

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich
$13.00

Turkey, basil mayo, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato and romaine on house made bread.

Brisket Sandwich
$13.00
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
$13.00
Italiano
$13.00
Verdura Fresca
$13.00
Caprese Sandwich
$13.00

Pizza

CRAVE Your OWN
$11.00
Salty Hog
$14.00

Onion Bacon Jam, Pork and Balsamic Glaze

Crema di Parmigiano
$13.00

Parmesan Cream Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, and Spinach

RED Margherita
$13.00
Brisket Pizza
$13.00

Mushroom, Red Onion, Beef Brisket

Blu Diavolo
$13.00

Spicy Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Sweetie Drops

Supremo
$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Pepper and Mushroom

Burrata Pizza
$14.00Out of stock
Pesto Margherita
$13.00

Pasta

House CRAVE
$15.00
Penne Blanco
$15.00
The Lush
$15.00
Gamberetti Pasta
$18.00
CRAVE Mac & Cheese
$16.00

Kids

Kid Cheese Pizza
$6.00
Kid Mac & Cheese
$6.00
Kid Buttered Noodles
$6.00
Kid Linguine & Meatball
$6.00

Dessert

Tiramisu
$9.00
Cannoli
$4.00

Sides

Ranch
$0.50
Side Sauteed Shrimp(5)
$7.00
Bacon Jam
$1.00
Balsamic Glaze
$1.00
One Extra Meatball
$2.00
2 Crave Bread
$0.50
2 Crostinis
$0.50
Pickle
Extra Horsey Sauce
Cherry Vin 12oz
$5.00
12oz Ranch
$3.00
Rice Pilaf
$3.00
Ranch 12oz
$3.00
Side Pasta Salad
$5.00
Bowl of Fruit
$14.00
Cup of Fruit
$6.00
Side Quinoa
$4.00
Burrata Cheese
$4.50Out of stock
Side MacNCheese
$5.00