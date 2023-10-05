Crave Cafe
Breakfast
Empanadas
Tradicional Venezuela Empanada
Mozzarella stick (Tequeños)
Arepas (stuffed arepas)
Shredded beef Arepa (Carne Deshebrada)
$6.99
Grilled arepa stuffed with a protein, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, tomato sauce.
Shredded chicken Arepa (Pollo Deshebrado)
$6.99
Grilled arepa stuffed with a protein, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, tomato sauce.
Pulled pork Arepa (Pernil)
$6.99
Grilled arepa stuffed with a protein, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, tomato sauce.
shrimp Arepa (camarón)
$6.99
Grilled arepa stuffed with a protein, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, tomato sauce. avocado
Traditional Venezuelan Breakfast (Desayuno Tradicional Venezolano)
Shredded beef, black beans, scrambled eggs,cheese, avocado and roasted arepa
Club Sandwich
White bread sandwich with grilled chicken, ham, cheese, spinach, tomato, red onion, mayo, gherkin ketchup and accompanied by a snack
Lunch & Dinner
Patacones
Traditional Venezuelan Plantain filled with Cabbage, onion, tomato, grated cheese, cilantro, mayo, ketchup and our special house sauce
Arepa Cabimera
Your choice of protein with boiled egg | Ham | cabbage | carrot | cheese | Mayo | Ketchp | our special house sauce.
Traditional Venezuelan Dish (Pabellón Criollo)
The Creole pabellón is the (black beans), shredded meat, cheese, white rice, ripe plantains, egg, avocado and arepa
Pasticho (Venezuelan Lasagna)
Venezuelan lasagna accompanied by salad and toasted bread
Roasted Black (Lomo Negro)
beef, white rice, salad and ripe plantains caramelized beef in beeff gravy served with white rice, our house salad and tostone the plantain
Stewed Meat (Carne Guisada)
Stewed meat with rice, salad and an arepa
Drinks
Malta Polar
Venezuelan drink
Papelon
Brown cane sugar with lemon
Chicha (Typical Venezuelan drink)
Typical Venezuelan drink made from condensed milk and cinnamon paste
jugos naturales (natural juices)
Soda
Cafe con Leche (Coffee & Milk Venezuelan)
Venezuelan flavored latte
water (agua)
Arepas service
Cheese service
Platains service
ripe slices or green tostones
house sauce
cake pineapple(torta de pina)
Crave Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(432) 236-5717
Open now • Closes at 9PM