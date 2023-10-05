Breakfast

Empanadas

Tradicional Venezuela Empanada
Ground beef Empanada (Carne Molida)

Ground beef Empanada (Carne Molida)

$2.99
Shredded Chicken/Meat Empanada (Pollo o Carne Esmechada)

Shredded Chicken/Meat Empanada (Pollo o Carne Esmechada)

$2.99
Potato and Cheese Empanada (Queso con Papa)

Potato and Cheese Empanada (Queso con Papa)

$2.99
shredded beef,black beans,cheese and plantain Empanada (Pabellón)

shredded beef,black beans,cheese and plantain Empanada (Pabellón)

$5.50

Mozzarella stick (Tequeños)

mozzarella stick
mozzarella stick

mozzarella stick

$2.99

Arepas (stuffed arepas)

Shredded beef Arepa (Carne Deshebrada)

Shredded beef Arepa (Carne Deshebrada)

$6.99

Grilled arepa stuffed with a protein, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, tomato sauce.

Shredded chicken Arepa (Pollo Deshebrado)

Shredded chicken Arepa (Pollo Deshebrado)

$6.99

Grilled arepa stuffed with a protein, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, tomato sauce.

Pulled pork Arepa (Pernil)

Pulled pork Arepa (Pernil)

$6.99

Grilled arepa stuffed with a protein, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, tomato sauce.

shrimp Arepa (camarón)

shrimp Arepa (camarón)

$6.99

Grilled arepa stuffed with a protein, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, tomato sauce. avocado

Traditional Venezuelan Breakfast (Desayuno Tradicional Venezolano)

Shredded beef, black beans, scrambled eggs,cheese, avocado and roasted arepa
Desayuno Tradional Venezolano

Desayuno Tradional Venezolano

$13.99

Club Sandwich

White bread sandwich with grilled chicken, ham, cheese, spinach, tomato, red onion, mayo, gherkin ketchup and accompanied by a snack
club sandwich

club sandwich

$12.99

Lunch & Dinner

Patacones

Traditional Venezuelan Plantain filled with Cabbage, onion, tomato, grated cheese, cilantro, mayo, ketchup and our special house sauce
Patacon Regular Meat

Patacon Regular Meat

$12.99

One Meat

Patacon Regular Mixed Meats

Patacon Regular Mixed Meats

$15.99

(Two Meats)

Arepa Cabimera

Your choice of protein with boiled egg | Ham | cabbage | carrot | cheese | Mayo | Ketchp | our special house sauce.
Arepa Cabimera

Arepa Cabimera

$13.99

Traditional Venezuelan Dish (Pabellón Criollo)

The Creole pabellón is the (black beans), shredded meat, cheese, white rice, ripe plantains, egg, avocado and arepa
Traditional Venezuelan Dish (Pabellon Criollo)

Traditional Venezuelan Dish (Pabellon Criollo)

$14.99

Pasticho (Venezuelan Lasagna)

Venezuelan lasagna accompanied by salad and toasted bread
Pasticho (venezuelan lasagna)

Pasticho (venezuelan lasagna)

$14.99

Roasted Black (Lomo Negro)

beef, white rice, salad and ripe plantains caramelized beef in beeff gravy served with white rice, our house salad and tostone the plantain
Lomo Negro (roasted Black)

Lomo Negro (roasted Black)

$15.99

beef, white rice, salad and ripe plantains caramelized beef in beeff gravy served with white rice, our house salad and tostone the plantain

Stewed Meat (Carne Guisada)

Stewed meat with rice, salad and an arepa
Carne Guisada (stewed meat)

Carne Guisada (stewed meat)

$13.99

Drinks

Malta Polar

Venezuelan drink
malta polar

malta polar

$2.99

Papelon

Brown cane sugar with lemon
Papelon

Papelon

$4.99

Chicha (Typical Venezuelan drink)

Typical Venezuelan drink made from condensed milk and cinnamon paste
Chicha (Typical Venezuelan drink)

Chicha (Typical Venezuelan drink)

$4.99

Typical Venezuelan drink made from condensed milk and cinnamon paste

jugos naturales (natural juices)

Pineapple (Piña)

Pineapple (Piña)

$4.99
Strawberry (Fresa)

Strawberry (Fresa)

$4.99
Passion fruit (Parchita)

Passion fruit (Parchita)

$4.99
Guava (Guayaba)

Guava (Guayaba)

$4.99

Soda

soda

$1.99

Cafe con Leche (Coffee & Milk Venezuelan)

Venezuelan flavored latte
cafe con leche (Venezuelan flavored latte)

cafe con leche (Venezuelan flavored latte)

$3.25

water (agua)

water

$1.00

Add

Arepas service

Arepa service

Arepa service

$1.50

Cheese service

Cheese service

Cheese service

$2.99

Platains service

ripe slices or green tostones
Platains service

Platains service

$3.99

house sauce

house sauce

house sauce

$1.00

cake pineapple(torta de pina)

cake pineapple

cake pineapple

$5.99