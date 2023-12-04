Crave Fishbar - UWS 428 Amsterdam Avenue
SUSHI / RAW BAR
- East Coast Oyster$18.00
half dozen freshly shucked east coast served with lemon, packed over ice (gf)
- Littleneck Clams$15.00
6 pieces (gf)
- Colossal Shrimp Cocktail (3pc)$18.00
colossal shrimp cocktail (3 pieces) (gf)
- Fresh New England Jonah Crab Cocktail$26.00
olive oil, lemon zest, 4oz
- Fluke Nigiri$16.00
tahini sesame lime, tamari soy, grated ginger
- Jonah Crab Roll$20.00
sesame seeds, ghee, 4 pieces
- Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll$18.00
hand chopped tuna, calabrian chili, broccoli rabe 6pcs
- Cherry Stone Clams (3)$15.00
Our large cherry stone clams are served 6 pieces in an order
APPETIZERS
- Cauliflower Soup$14.00
cauliflower puree, chive gremolata, crispy fried oyster (gf, n)
- Little Gem Lettuce (GF)$18.00
red endive, romano beans, breakfast radish, goat gouda, roasted pistachios, spring garlic vinaigrette
- Rice Dusted Point Judith Calamari$18.00
thai miso sauce, mung bean sprouts, aleppo chile (gf)
- Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$16.00+
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
- Salmon Sashimi Tostada$18.00
avocado puree, calabrian chili oil, grapefruit, crispy shallots
- Plancha Grilled Spanish Octopus$25.00
roasted sweet potato, roasted fennel, red wine vinaigrette, fennel pollen
- Baby Back Ribs$18.00
Tamarind glazed, crushed cashews (4pces) (gf)
ENTREES
- Oven Roasted Barramundi$35.00
Roasted cauliflower, pomegranate gremolata, basil (gf)
- Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti$32.00
chopped shrimp, spring garlic, fresno chile, clam stock (s)
- Homemade Cavatelli$28.00
vine ripened tomato ragout, whipped ricotta, basil purée
- Calabresi Fusilli with Jonah Crab$33.00
lemon, shredded brussel sprouts, thai basil, ricotta salata, calabrian chili
- Maine Lobster Roll$35.00
spicy avocado garlic aioli, warm butter, orwasher's top split bun, hand cut french fries (s)
- Lobster Curry$39.00
chu chee curry, charred red onion, japanese eggplant, thai apple eggplant, fresh bamboo shoots (gf, s)
- Seared Rare #1 Yellowfin Tuna$42.00
- Naked Barramundi (GF)$35.00
- Grilled Faroe Islands Salmon$36.00
oyster mushrooms, grilled onions, oven roasted spinach, pommery mustard
- Naked Salmon$36.00
- Whole Grilled Dorade$38.00
truffle salt, lemon thyme, swiss chard, roasted tomatoes
SIDES
DESSERT
- CFB Cookie$9.00
homemade chocolate chip cookie baked multiple times daily
- Cookie Package$26.00
four pack of our famous homemade chocolate chip cookie baked multiple times daily
- Magnolia's Red Velvet Cheesecake$15.00Out of stock
Rich, chocolatey, and subtly tart cheese rests on a chocolate cookie crumb crust, with a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings on top.
- Magnolia's Carrot Cake$15.00
Super moist carrot cake with freshly grated carrots, juicy pineapple, shredded coconut, raisins, walnuts with tangy cream cheese frosting. (1 slice) -Contains nuts-
- Magnolia's Classic Banana Pudding$15.00
World's famous banana pudding: creamy vanilla pudding layers with vanilla wafers and fresh bananas
- Magnolia Pumpkin Cake$15.00
Pumpkin, dried cranberries, and aromatic spices. Topped with caramel cream cheese icing
ALCOHOL FREE COCKTAILS
KIDS
- Kid's Cavatelli with Butter and Parmesan$10.00
includes organic juice box
- Kid's Cavatelli with Red Sauce$10.00
includes organic juice box
- Kid's Fish Sticks$10.00
includes organic juice box and choice of side
- Kid's Salmon$10.00
includes organic juice box and choice of side
- Kid's Menu & Crayons$1.00
Our in house menu for coloring and games. Comes with a pack of 4 crayons