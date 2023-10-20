Crave Grille
Popular Items
Our Kobe style beef burger with two pieces of bacon, red onions and our house made maple bacon spread. Comes with your choice of side
8 Breaded and deep fried avocado slices served with our avocado fry sauce
SHHHH, this is a secret menu item you wont find on our regular menu. It is 2 pieces of crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Come on a brioche bun with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
Food (Togo)
Starters
Served with warm pita, cucumber, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes.
Crispy tater tots topped with a home made nacho cheese sauce, house ham, and green onion garnish.
8 Battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Bowl of beer battered onion rings served with a house made onion ring sauce
12 Golden fried beer battered shrimp served with a choice of cocktail or sweet chili sauce.
We use a crispy breaded wing with a bit of spice, and choice of sauce Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or plain.
Soups & Salads
Chopped romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, Bacon, cucumber, tomato, & avocado. Add grilled chicken for $3.00
Shredded romaine, chicken, bacon, deiced tomatoes, olives, cheese all tossed in a house made ranch dressing and drizzled with house made BBQ sauce
Classic Caesar with chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, garlicy croutons, topped with grilled chicken
Mixed greens, cheese, cherry tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, olives and horseradish ranch. Add Chicken crispy/grilled 3.00
Classic Caesar topped with portobello mushroom
Burgers
Topped with cheese, bacon, house ham, beer battered onion ring, & BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
Topped with melted crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and house sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad
Our take on the Hawaiian favorite “Loco Moco” topped with cheese, fried egg, and brown gravy. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad Napkins required
How do you make a cheeseburger better, top it with bbq pulled pork and slaw. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
Our burgers are an 8oz. American style Kobe beef with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and house sauce. With your choice of fries, tater tots, or side salad.
1 lb of our Kobe blend burgers topped with pepper jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato bacon, ham, habanero relish, fried egg, crispy onions, and Zombie sauce. Comes with your choices of fries tater tots or side salad
Specialties
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, simple but delicious.
Golden brown and crispy chicken served with fries and our house made ranch.
Choice of Grilled or Crispy chicken with shredded romaine, diced tomatoes, Diced red onion, sliced black olives, cheddar jack blend and ranch wrapped up in a spinach flour tortilla. Comes with your choice of side.
Thin sliced ham, pulled pork, pickles, swiss, and mustard sauce, then pressed grilled on both sides.
8oz battered cod fillets golden fried served with a choice of fresh fried chips, fries, or sweet potato fries and our house made tartar sauce.
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled rockfish, and shredded cabbage, pickled red onion, & tomato, then tossed with our avocado basil sauce.
We use fresh made pasta and tossed in our Extra rich and creamy vodka based cheese sauce, then topped with crispy onions. Add bacon $1.50 BBQ or Spicy Pulled pork $3.00 Grilled Chicken $2.50
We toast Parmesan to the outside of rustic blanco bread and fill it with aged white cheddar, cheddar jack blend, bacon, tomato and avocado. Comes with your choice of side.
Quickly Marinated and grilled portabello mushroom accompanied by lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, swiss cheese, and house sauce.
Our Prime Rib is rubbed down with a special seasoning and then slowly smoked until tender. We thinly sliced it and finished it off on our flat top. It is topped with swiss cheese and served on a hoagie roll paired with our house made au jus. Add grilled onions for $1.50 or Grilled mushrooms $1.50. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
Lightly smoked then slow roasted and hand pulled, with a choice of BBQ or Hot sauce, then topped with slaw
Kids
Just plain and simple with cheese, served with fries or tater tots.
Golden Crisp Chicken with fries or tater tots and ranch for dipping.
Golden crispy cod served with a choice of fries or tater tots and house made tarter sauce.
A gooey grilled cheese sandwich served with fries or tater tots.
Our house ham n cheese sandwich served with fries or tater tots.
Freshly made pasta with our house made cheese sauce.
Golden fried shrimp with either cocktail or sweet chili sauce, with fries or tater tots.
Just like his big brother just smaller, choice BBQ pork or cheese served with fries or tater tots.
Sides
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed in Caesar dressing
Bed of greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, and choice of dressing.