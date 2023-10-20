Popular Items

Burger of the Month
$19.48

Our Kobe style beef burger with two pieces of bacon, red onions and our house made maple bacon spread. Comes with your choice of side

Avocado Fries
$11.48

8 Breaded and deep fried avocado slices served with our avocado fry sauce

The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly
$17.48

SHHHH, this is a secret menu item you wont find on our regular menu. It is 2 pieces of crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Come on a brioche bun with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Comes with your choice of side.

Drinks

Beer

Buoy
$6.50
Budlight 16oz Bottle
$4.50
Corona 12oz Bottle
$4.50
Guinness 16oz Nitro Can
$4.50
Michelob Ultra 16oz Bottle
$4.50
Modelo 12oz Bottle
$4.50
Ciderboys Seasonal Cider 12oz Bottle
$4.50
Topo Chico
$5.00

Food (Togo)

Beverages

Togo 20oz Fountain Drinks
$3.00
Cock 'n Bull
$4.50
Redbull
$4.50
Redbull, Sugar-Free
$4.50

Starters

Avocado Fries
$11.48

8 Breaded and deep fried avocado slices served with our avocado fry sauce

Hummus Plate
$12.48

Served with warm pita, cucumber, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes.

Irish Nachos
$14.48

Crispy tater tots topped with a home made nacho cheese sauce, house ham, and green onion garnish.

Mozzarella Sticks
$10.98

8 Battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings
$11.48

Bowl of beer battered onion rings served with a house made onion ring sauce

Popcorn Shrimp
$12.48

12 Golden fried beer battered shrimp served with a choice of cocktail or sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Wings 06 Piece
$12.98Out of stock

We use a crispy breaded wing with a bit of spice, and choice of sauce Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or plain.

Chicken Wings 12 Piece
$19.98
Pretzel and Beer Cheese
$12.48

Soups & Salads

Bacon & Bleu Salad
$17.48

Chopped romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, Bacon, cucumber, tomato, & avocado. Add grilled chicken for $3.00

BBQ Chopped Salad
$17.48

Shredded romaine, chicken, bacon, deiced tomatoes, olives, cheese all tossed in a house made ranch dressing and drizzled with house made BBQ sauce

Chicken Caesar Salad
$17.48

Classic Caesar with chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, garlicy croutons, topped with grilled chicken

Crave House Salad
$15.48

Mixed greens, cheese, cherry tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, olives and horseradish ranch. Add Chicken crispy/grilled 3.00

Portobello Caesar Salad
$17.48Out of stock

Classic Caesar topped with portobello mushroom

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger
$19.48

Topped with cheese, bacon, house ham, beer battered onion ring, & BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.

Burger of the Month
$19.48

Our Kobe style beef burger with two pieces of bacon, red onions and our house made maple bacon spread. Comes with your choice of side

The Bleus
$19.48

Topped with melted crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and house sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad

The Ooey Gooey
$19.48

Our take on the Hawaiian favorite “Loco Moco” topped with cheese, fried egg, and brown gravy. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad Napkins required

The Southern
$19.48

How do you make a cheeseburger better, top it with bbq pulled pork and slaw. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.

The Traditional
$16.98

Our burgers are an 8oz. American style Kobe beef with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and house sauce. With your choice of fries, tater tots, or side salad.

Zombie Burger (Single)
$20.48
Zombie Burger (Double)
$23.48

1 lb of our Kobe blend burgers topped with pepper jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato bacon, ham, habanero relish, fried egg, crispy onions, and Zombie sauce. Comes with your choices of fries tater tots or side salad

Specialties

BLTA
$15.48

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, simple but delicious.

Chicken Strip Basket
$16.48

Golden brown and crispy chicken served with fries and our house made ranch.

Chicken Wrap
$16.48

Choice of Grilled or Crispy chicken with shredded romaine, diced tomatoes, Diced red onion, sliced black olives, cheddar jack blend and ranch wrapped up in a spinach flour tortilla. Comes with your choice of side.

Cuban Sandwich
$16.48

Thin sliced ham, pulled pork, pickles, swiss, and mustard sauce, then pressed grilled on both sides.

Fish & Chips
$17.48

8oz battered cod fillets golden fried served with a choice of fresh fried chips, fries, or sweet potato fries and our house made tartar sauce.

Fish Tacos
$15.48

Two corn tortillas filled with grilled rockfish, and shredded cabbage, pickled red onion, & tomato, then tossed with our avocado basil sauce.

Mac N Cheese
$18.48

We use fresh made pasta and tossed in our Extra rich and creamy vodka based cheese sauce, then topped with crispy onions. Add bacon $1.50 BBQ or Spicy Pulled pork $3.00 Grilled Chicken $2.50

Not Grandma Grilled Cheese
$17.48

We toast Parmesan to the outside of rustic blanco bread and fill it with aged white cheddar, cheddar jack blend, bacon, tomato and avocado. Comes with your choice of side.

Portabella Sandwich
$16.48

Quickly Marinated and grilled portabello mushroom accompanied by lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, swiss cheese, and house sauce.

Prime Rib Dip
$19.98

Our Prime Rib is rubbed down with a special seasoning and then slowly smoked until tender. We thinly sliced it and finished it off on our flat top. It is topped with swiss cheese and served on a hoagie roll paired with our house made au jus. Add grilled onions for $1.50 or Grilled mushrooms $1.50. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$16.48

Lightly smoked then slow roasted and hand pulled, with a choice of BBQ or Hot sauce, then topped with slaw

The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly
$17.48

SHHHH, this is a secret menu item you wont find on our regular menu. It is 2 pieces of crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Come on a brioche bun with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Comes with your choice of side.

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger
$7.48

Just plain and simple with cheese, served with fries or tater tots.

Kid's Chicken Strips
$7.48

Golden Crisp Chicken with fries or tater tots and ranch for dipping.

Kid's Fish 'n' Chips
$8.48

Golden crispy cod served with a choice of fries or tater tots and house made tarter sauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$7.48

A gooey grilled cheese sandwich served with fries or tater tots.

Kid's Ham N Cheese Sandwich
$7.48

Our house ham n cheese sandwich served with fries or tater tots.

Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese
$7.48

Freshly made pasta with our house made cheese sauce.

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp
$8.48Out of stock

Golden fried shrimp with either cocktail or sweet chili sauce, with fries or tater tots.

Kid's Quesadilla
$7.48

Just like his big brother just smaller, choice BBQ pork or cheese served with fries or tater tots.

Sides

Coleslaw
$5.98
Side Caesar Salad
$6.98

Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed in Caesar dressing

Side Green Salad
$6.98

Bed of greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, and choice of dressing.

Fries
$6.98
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.98
Tater Tots
$6.98
Cajun Tots
$6.98
Nacho Cheese Sauce
$5.98
Gravy
$4.98

Desserts

Sea Turtle Cheesecake
$10.50Out of stock

A delicious slice of a cheesecake with a layer of fudge, topped with caramel and garnished with chopped pecans and whipped cream.