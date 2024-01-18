Crave Kitchens - Sarasota 6609 Superior Ave
Big Red's Burger & Grill
Classic Burgers
- Classic All American Burger$10.95
Two All-American beef patties with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with our signature Big Red sauce.
- Classic Cheeseburger$12.75
Two All-American beef patties with our signature Big Red sauce and your choice of melted Cheddar, Swiss, American, or Habanero Jack.
- Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger$13.75
Two All-American beef patties with our signature Big Red sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and American cheese.
Signature Burgers
- Baja Burger$14.75
Two All-American beef patties topped with fresh guacamole, ghost pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pico, and a house verde mayo.
- BBQ Burger$14.75
Two All-American beef patties, smoked bacon, and melted cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and crispy onions.
- Breakfast Burger$13.75
Two All-American beef patties topped with smoked bacon, an over easy egg, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli.
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$13.75
Two All-American beef patties topped with roasted mushrooms, lettuce, onion, tomato, Swiss cheese, and creamy garlic aioli.
- The Diablo$13.75
Two All-American beef patties with grilled jalapeños, tomato, lettuce, ghost pepper jack cheese, and chipotle cayenne aioli.
- Truffle Burger$16.75
Two All-American beef patties with crispy onions, truffle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion topped with Cheddar cheese.
Sides
Brownstone Pizza
Appetizers
- Garlic Knots$5.95+
Garlic knots baked, then topped with melted garlic butter and Romano cheese.
- Meatballs$6.95
A beef and pork blend with a house spice blend, topped with marinara sauce & Romano cheese.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Breaded mozzarella, crisped to a golden brown perfection with our spiced marinara dipping sauce.
Salad
- Caesar Salad$4.95
Crisp romaine and baby arugula tossed with garlic croutons and fresh Romano cheese. Includes your dressing of choice.
- Simple Greens Salad$4.95
A mix of romaine, arugula, and leaf lettuce tossed with croutons, tomato, shaved carrots, cucumbers, and red onions. Includes your dressing of choice.
- BBQ Chicken Salad$14.95
Crisp romaine and baby arugula tossed with garlic ranch, red onions, smoked bacon, egg, and crispy popcorn chicken. Toopped with BBQ sauce.
Wings / Boneless
Pizza
- BBQ Chicken$15.95
A base of rich BBQ sauce, topped with ghost pepper jack and mozzarella cheese, fire-roasted chicken, red onions, and topped with fresh cilantro.
- Brownstone Garden$15.95
Homemade tomato sauce, roasted mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella, and topped with fresh basil.
- Brownstone Hot Honey$14.95
Our signature house pepperoni pizza! Homemade tomato sauce, topped with a miix of ghost pepper jack and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and our unforgettable hot honey.
- Build Your Own$10.95
Build your own pizza.
- Meat Lovers$15.95
A mix of sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, smoked bacon, and fresh mozzarella
- Neapolitan$10.95
A blend of creamy mozzarella topped with roasted garlic Romano cheese.
- Supreme$15.95
A combination of pepperoni and hearty sausage topped with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
- The Smoky Carnita$15.95
Slow braised pork carnitas, mozzarella, smoky ghost pepper jack cheese, green peppers, and red onion, topped with chipotle aioli and cilantro.
- White Pizza$16.95
A mix of EVOO, and fresh Garlic topped with the ultimate cheese trifecta of ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano.