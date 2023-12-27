Skip to Main content
Cravings
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese
$4.50
Bacon Egg & Cheese
$6.50
Ham Egg & Cheese
$6.50
Conecuh Sausage Egg & Cheese
$6.50
Corned Beef Brisket Egg & Cheese
$7.50
Taylor Pork Egg & Cheese
$7.50
Italian Egg & Cheese
$7.50
Breakfast Club
$8.50
NY Bagels
Uncut Bagel
$2.50
Toasted Bagel
$3.50
Lox Bagel
$12.50
Breakfast Specialties
Avocado Toast
$7.50
Nutella Toast
$7.50
Cinnamon Roll
$4.50
Muffin
$4.00
Croissant
$3.00
Biscuit
$3.00
Lunch Sandwiches
Cravings Club
$12.50
Italian
$12.50
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch
$12.50
Corned Beef on Rye
$12.50
Hot Honey Cuban
$12.50
Chicken Salad Croissant
$10.50
Garden Wrap
$10.50
Salads
Cobb Salad
$12.50
Greek Salad
$12.50
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$12.50
Sides
Chips
$2.50
Potato Salad
$2.50
Out of stock
Greek Feta Slaw
$2.50
Cookies
$2.00
Chicken Salad
$6.00
Hot Honey
$0.50
Cream Cheese
$1.50
Drink Menu
Drinks
20oz Drink
$2.50
Smartwater
$3.00
Evian
$3.00
Gatorade
$2.25
Alani Nu
$3.50
Minute Maid
$2.25
Biolyte
$5.00
Jones Soda
$2.75
Jarritos
$2.50
La Croix
$2.00
Powerade
$2.25
Milk
$3.50
Coke
$2.50
Coffee
Coffee
$2.50
Iced Coffee
$4.50
Starbucks Double Shot Coffee
$4.50
Starbucks Double Shot Vanilla
$4.50
Starbucks Double Shot Caramel
$4.50
Starbucks Double Shot Mocha
$4.50
Starbucks Double Shot White Chocolate
$4.50
