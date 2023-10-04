Crawdaddy's on Greenfield 9427 west greenfield Ave
Starters
Frogs on a Mound
1/2lb on bed of onion strings & remoulade
Jumbo Chicken Wings
1lb Whole wing
French Quarter Beignets
served w/cognac strawberry sauce
1/4LB Wild Louisiana Crawfish Tails
Crawfish Rangoons
Cajun Parmesan Broiled Oysters
Baked Maryland Crab Cake
remoulade & spring greens
Hot Crab Dip
served w/crostini
Fresh Oysters in the Half Shell
Fried Alligator Bites
served w/hot & honey
Fried Green Tomatoes
served w/remoulade
Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp
Crab Cake Dinner
Served with sweet Potato Fries
Bread
Corn Bread
Soups & Salads
Bayou Classics
Sides
Jambalaya
no shrimp
Snow Crab Cluster
Maple Collard Greens
Cajun Red Beans & Rice
Stone Ground Grits
Mash Potatoes
Fried or Blackened Catfish Fillet
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Rough Cut Fries
5 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Fresh Asparagus
Becher Meats Andouillie Sausage
Side Salad
Shoestring Onion Rings
Potatoe Salad
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Southern Fried Chicken
Plain Waffle
Side Caesar
Side Cole Slaw
Tacos, PO'Boy's & Sandwiches
French Dip
Served w/side
Mango Pineapple Mahi Tacos
Served w/side
Blackened Seafood Tacos
Served w/side
Nashville Hot & Honey Chicken Sandwich
Served w/side
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
Served w/side
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served w/side
Cajun Burger
Served w/side
Classic Burger
Served w/side
Jumbo Po'Boy
Served w/side
Blackened Grouper BLT
Served w/side
Steaks, Chops & Fresh Fish
Southern Comforts
BBQ Sampler
$3 for full side, choose 3 of 5 meat
1lb Baby Back Ribs
Served w/sweet potato fries
1lb Spare Ribs
Served w/sweet potato fries
BBQ Brisket Platter
Served w/sweet potato fries
Carolina Pulled Pork Platter
Served w/Greens & R&B
Southern Fried Chicken
Served w/mash & greens
Cajun Gator Mac & Cheese
OxTail Soup
Served w/greens & corn bread
Shrimp & Andouille Cajun Pasta
Sub scallops for sausage
Roasted Duck w/citrus BBQ
Served w/greens & wild rice
Chicken & Waffles
Choice of wings/tenders/1/4
Spicy Smoked Sausage over Red Beans
Desserts Menu
Desserts
Bourbon Tres Leches Cake
w/bourbon anglaise creme, berries, almonds, whipped cream
Nancy's Award Winning Pecan Pie
Caramel, whipped cream
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Chocolate Brownie, Caramel, Pecans, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Whipped Cream
Bourbon Bread Pudding
Drunken Cherries, Bourbon Glaze, Whipped Cream, Powedered Sugar
Beignets
Cognac Berries Sauce, Powedered Sugar
Birthday Dessert
Kids Menu
Kids Meals
Kid French Toast(1) Eggs (2) (only11am-3pm)
Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink
Chicken Tenders (2) & Fries
Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink
Sliders w/cheese & Tots
Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese & Tots
Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink
Butter Noodles
Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink
Mac & Cheese
Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink
Chicken & Waffles w/Tots
Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink