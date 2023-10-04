Main Menu

Starters

Frogs on a Mound

$13.00

1/2lb on bed of onion strings & remoulade

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$16.00

1lb Whole wing

French Quarter Beignets

$10.00

served w/cognac strawberry sauce

1/4LB Wild Louisiana Crawfish Tails

$15.00

Crawfish Rangoons

$13.00

Cajun Parmesan Broiled Oysters

$3.00

Baked Maryland Crab Cake

$14.00

remoulade & spring greens

Hot Crab Dip

$17.00

served w/crostini

Fresh Oysters in the Half Shell

$15.00

Fried Alligator Bites

$15.00

served w/hot & honey

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

served w/remoulade

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp

$11.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$24.00

Served with sweet Potato Fries

Bread

Corn Bread

Soups & Salads

French Onion

$6.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$6.00

Crab & Corn Bisque

$6.00

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Spring Salad

$15.00

Lobster Wedge

$20.00

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Bayou Classics

Creole Jambalaya

$23.00

Shellfish Etouffee

$25.00

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Shellfish Gumbo

$24.00

Blackened Scallops & Grits

$28.00

Blackened or Fried Catfish Etouffee

$25.00

served w/side of red beans & rice

Sides

Jambalaya

$11.00

no shrimp

Snow Crab Cluster

$15.00

Maple Collard Greens

$5.00

Cajun Red Beans & Rice

$5.00

Stone Ground Grits

$5.00

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Fried or Blackened Catfish Fillet

$15.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00

Rough Cut Fries

$5.00

5 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Fresh Asparagus

$8.00

Becher Meats Andouillie Sausage

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Shoestring Onion Rings

$5.00

Potatoe Salad

$5.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$5.00

Plain Waffle

$5.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Tacos, PO'Boy's & Sandwiches

French Dip

$18.00

Served w/side

Mango Pineapple Mahi Tacos

$20.00

Served w/side

Blackened Seafood Tacos

$20.00

Served w/side

Nashville Hot & Honey Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Served w/side

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Served w/side

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Served w/side

Cajun Burger

$16.00

Served w/side

Classic Burger

$14.00

Served w/side

Jumbo Po'Boy

$18.00

Served w/side

Blackened Grouper BLT

$20.00

Served w/side

Steaks, Chops & Fresh Fish

Pork Porter House

$24.00

Served w/Grits & Greens

Tenderloin Cajun Pasta

$31.00

Surf & Turf

$52.00

Served w/mash & Asparagus

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

Served w/R&B, Asparagus

Blackened or Fried Catfish w/parm cream

$25.00

served w/R&B,

Blackened Cod

$22.00

Served w/wild rice & Asparagus

Southern Comforts

BBQ Sampler

$35.00

$3 for full side, choose 3 of 5 meat

1lb Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Served w/sweet potato fries

1lb Spare Ribs

$25.00

Served w/sweet potato fries

BBQ Brisket Platter

$26.00

Served w/sweet potato fries

Carolina Pulled Pork Platter

$20.00

Served w/Greens & R&B

Southern Fried Chicken

$20.00

Served w/mash & greens

Cajun Gator Mac & Cheese

$23.00

OxTail Soup

$24.00

Served w/greens & corn bread

Shrimp & Andouille Cajun Pasta

$27.00

Sub scallops for sausage

Roasted Duck w/citrus BBQ

$32.00

Served w/greens & wild rice

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Choice of wings/tenders/1/4

Spicy Smoked Sausage over Red Beans

$15.00

Misc

Dressing Side

T-Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Protein Side

CD Hot Sauce

$5.00

Specials Menu

Specials

Friday Fish Fry

$18.00

Served w/ cole & fries

AYCE Chicken

$22.00

AYCE Reorder

Flatbread

$20.00

Grouper Tacos

$22.00

Cajun Poutin

$16.00

Tomatoes N Crab

$14.00

Desserts Menu

Desserts

Bourbon Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

w/bourbon anglaise creme, berries, almonds, whipped cream

Nancy's Award Winning Pecan Pie

$8.00

Caramel, whipped cream

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$8.00

Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie, Caramel, Pecans, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Whipped Cream

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Drunken Cherries, Bourbon Glaze, Whipped Cream, Powedered Sugar

Beignets

$10.00

Cognac Berries Sauce, Powedered Sugar

Birthday Dessert

Brunch Menu

Brunch

Croque Madame

$15.00

Trio of Benedicts

$18.00

Sweet & Savory Waffles

$15.00

Southern Fried Chicken w/Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Bourbon St Berries & Praline French Toast

$14.00

Crawdaddys O.G. Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

Cajun Omelette

$13.00

Weekly Benedict Special

BYO Brunch

Kids Menu

Kids Meals

Kid French Toast(1) Eggs (2) (only11am-3pm)

$8.00

Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink

Chicken Tenders (2) & Fries

$7.00

Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink

Sliders w/cheese & Tots

$8.00

Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese & Tots

$7.00

Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink

Chicken & Waffles w/Tots

$8.00

Choice of fruit or applesauce & drink

Happy Hour Food Menu

Happy Hour Food

HH One Slider + Side

$8.00

Choice of protein & side

HH Two Sliders + Side

$11.00

Choice of protein & side

HH Three Sliders + Side

$14.00

Choice of protein & side

HH Four Sliders + Side

$18.00

Choice of protein & side